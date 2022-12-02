Read full article on original website
Related
Tennis-Djokovic to kick off Australia return in Adelaide
MELBOURNE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic will kick off his return to Australia at the Adelaide International in January, nearly a year after he was deported from the country over his lack of COVID-19 vaccination.
China's Xi visiting Saudi Arabia amid bid to boost economy
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is attending a pair of regional summits in Saudi Arabia this week amid efforts to kick-start economic growth weighed down by strict anti-COVID-19 measures. The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Xi will attend the inaugural China-Arab States Summit and a...
Comments / 0