Benzinga
Cathie Wood Offloads $8.6M Of Shopify Stock Following Bumper Cyber Monday — Also Trims Stake In This Game Engine Maker
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold over 198,000 shares of Shopify Inc SHOP at an estimated valuation of $8.6 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The sale was done through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shopify is the sixth largest holding of the ETF with a weight of...
Benzinga
Aurora Cannabis Repurchases $76.1M Principal Amount Of Convertible Notes
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB has repurchased an aggregate of approximately CA$102.5 million ($76.1 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a total cost, including accrued interest, of CA$99.4 million ($73.8 million) in cash. Following completion of this repurchase, Aurora will have approximately CA$148 million ($110 million) of notes outstanding.
thecoinrise.com
FTX US Subsidiary LedgerX Has Potential Buyers
FTX’s digital currency futures and clearing house LedgerX is for sale and several cryptocurrency companies, including Blockchain.com, Gemini, Bitpanda, and Kalshi, have expressed interest in purchasing the business. The persons told Bloomberg that there could be more than half a dozen more potential purchasers for the cryptocurrency derivatives exchange,...
thecoinrise.com
Alameda Shielded FTX From $1 Billion Loss In 2021
In early 2021, FTX was in danger of losing $1 billion on trades, but the exchange was saved by its sibling platform, Alameda Research. Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, has previously stated that the company and Alameda were separate entities, thus this development is very interesting. To further add the fuel, Nansen has given more blockchain data that points to Alameda’s role as FTX’s lender of last choice in times of extreme financial stress.
thecoinrise.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin At $500,000 But “Not In Five Years”
Mike Novogratz, a billionaire investor, has stated that he still expects Bitcoin (BTC) will be valued at $500,000 per coin in the future but added that due to the Federal Reserve and other central banks boosting interest rates to rein in inflation, the results might be late. In an interview...
thecoinrise.com
Zipmex to sell 90% of its equity to V Ventures for $100M
After declaring bankruptcy, the South Asian cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex is selling 90% of its equity to an existing investor at the company for about $100 million. There are still a lot of loose ends to tie up before the agreement can be confirmed. TheBlock, citing a source and several documents,...
thecoinrise.com
BitMEX Introduces Self-Verification System For Liabilities
Seychelles-headquartered derivative trading platform and cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX has introduced a system where users (depositors) are able to verify the liabilities which they own in the crypto exchange’s total liability balance sheet by themselves. In other words, there is an absence of an intermediary or a third-party auditor in the transaction process.
tipranks.com
Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock: TipRanks Website Traffic Indicated Q3 Beat
Kroger’s website traffic trends had shown positive year-over-year growth, and Q3 results revealed the same. Keeping track of website trends indicated by TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool could guide investors in making a prudent investment decision. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) delivered strong third-quarter results, with both revenue and earnings...
