Benzinga
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, ADA, CREAM, ALGO
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued its recovery, but low-cap crypto tokens like SHIB, DOGE, ADA, and ALGO witnessed sell-offs. However, Cream Finance’s CREAM token started 2022’s last month on a high note. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price ended Nov after closing above $17,000 after nearly three...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Epic Rally to $350,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 is predicting a meteoric ascent for the crypto king in the coming years. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 130,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could ascend to $350,000 by December 2027 based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
2 Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrencies With More Potential Than Bitcoin
At a time when most cryptos are in the red, two Bitcoin alternatives -- Litecoin and Dash -- are starting to pull away from the pack.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
coinjournal.net
Top cryptos to buy in December
Cryptocurrency prices ended November in an upbeat tone after the upbeat statement by Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair. In it, he hinted that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates at a slower pace when it meets in December. As a result, Bitcoin climbed to $17,000 while the total market cap of all coins jumped to over $859 billion. Here are the top cryptos to buy in December.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Predicts Breakout for Large-Cap Ethereum Rival, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Chainlink
The crypto strategist who nailed the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bull market last year says one Ethereum (ETH) rival is gearing up for a rally. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 660,100 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Avalanche (AVAX) looks bullish on the lower timeframes.
techaiapp.com
Bitcoin’s Third Largest Wallet Changed Hands, but Onchain Data Shows It’s Likely the Same Owner – Featured Bitcoin News
Last year and during the first half of 2022, speculators assumed the third-largest bitcoin address was a ‘mysterious whale,’ even though the wallet had shown strong characteristics of being a cryptocurrency exchange. The address known as “1P5ZED” has since been replaced by another address, after the wallet started to transfer its entire bitcoin balance in mid-July 2022. The bitcoin address “1LQoW” is now the third-largest wallet today, and it’s very likely that the owner of the 1LQoW wallet is the same entity that managed the 1P5ZED wallet.
msn.com
Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?
The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year…and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets. Shares of Coinbase, Square-owner Block (SQ), top bitcoin miners Hive (HVBTF) and Riot (RIOT), crypto bank Silvergate...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price consolidation could give way to gains in TON, APE, TWT and AAVE
The United States equities markets shrugged off the hotter-than-expected labor data on Dec. 2 and recovered sharply from their intraday low. This suggests that market observers believe the Federal Reserve may not change its stance of slowing the pace of rate hikes because of the latest jobs data. Although the...
u.today
One Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as Coin Prints Long Green Candle
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Forecasts Massive 2023 Bitcoin Rally, Updates Outlook on Ethereum and Cosmos
A widely followed crypto strategist believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a massive rally next year. Analyst Michaël van de Poppe tells his 642,700 Twitter followers that he expects Bitcoin to ignite big rallies toward his targets of $42,313 and $50,324 by June 2023 based on key Fibonacci levels.
Mike Novogratz Pulls $500K Bitcoin Prediction As Fed Rate Hikes Play Spoilsport: 'Powell Found His Powers'
Galaxy Digital BRPHF CEO Mike Novogratz has backtracked on his prediction for Bitcoin BTC/USD to rise to $500,000 in five years, citing the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg late last month, Novogratz said he expected the apex crypto to reach the aforementioned price...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin To See A Rally To $350k
Bitcoin is on its way to seeing an epic rally to $350k. Check out the latest details involving this bold prediction below. A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 is predicting a massive rally for the crypto king in the coming years. Pseudonymous analyst...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Justin Bennett Predicts Litecoin To Outperform Bitcoin, Issues Warning on Ethereum
A widely followed crypto trader is expressing positive sentiment toward Bitcoin (BTC) alternative Litecoin (LTC). Crypto strategist Justin Bennett tells his 111,800 Twitter followers that he is bullish on Litecoin and expects the 14th-largest crypto asset by market cap to even outperform the king crypto. According to the analyst, LTC...
