ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas County, WV

Comments / 4

Related
WDTV

Elkins couple charged after stabbing, police say

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A couple from Elkins have been charged after officers said a man was hit in the head with a baseball bat and stabbed with a knife. Officers were dispatched to a home on River St. in Elkins on Saturday, Dec. 3 for an altercation, according to a criminal complaint.
ELKINS, WV
WVNS

Beckley Police continue investigation into Juwan Greer’s murder

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department are still investigating the November 23, 2022, murder of Juwan Greet, Beckley Police Department Chief Detective Dave Allard said Monday, December 5 ,2022. Police responded to a call at around 4 a.m. on November 23, that a person was shot inside a residence in the 200 block of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WDTV

Trial underway for quadruple murder suspect in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A trial is underway in the case of a teenager charged with killing his mother, stepfather, and two siblings in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor, jury selection in the trial of Gavin Smith was completed Monday morning, and several witnesses took the stand by afternoon.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Fayette County Sheriffs arrest suspect in Glen Jean homicide

Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County authorities have arrested a suspect in a homicide at the Mountainlair Mobile Home Park. Deputies responded to a call on November 21 about a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim, Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro, died...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

RCSO searching for driver involved in hit-and-run

VALLEY HEAD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run last week. Deputies responded to an accident on U.S. Route 219 just outside of Valley Head on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to a release from the RCSO. On the scene,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Man found passed out at elementary school arrested for possession

MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was charged Thursday after multiple instances of returning to the same Randolph County elementary school property after being asked to leave. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Deputy R.C. Hebb responded to the George Ward Elementary...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia high school student arrested after incident at school

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A student was arrested after a “domestic” incident at a high school in Charleston on Monday afternoon, according to the Charleston Police Department. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner said that a male student was arrested at George Washington High School after an altercation with a female student. According to the Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Manhunt for four wheeler thief thwarted by accomplice-assisted getaway

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An attempted four wheeler theft did not go according to plan Wednesday when a homeowner noticed activity occurring outside his residence. According to reports from Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 912 dispatched a theft in progress at King’s Run Road at approximately 2:30 AM.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a local college student to the hospital. Glenville Police tell 5 News a Glenville State University student was walking on Mineral Rd. when he was hit by a vehicle. It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday. The student was...
GLENVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Shots fired hitting Kanawha City apartment complex

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department tells 13 News shots were fired early Monday morning, hitting an apartment complex in Kanawha City. CPD says MacWayne Apartment complex was hit and there are no suspects at this time. Metro 911 says the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Monday and no one was […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Arrest made in Fayette County murder case

HILLTOP, W.Va. — A Fayette County man is in custody after being charged in connection with a Nov. 21 shooting death. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said Kayce Simms, 20, of Mount Hope, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro. His body was found in a residence at the Mountain Air Mobile Home Park in Hilltop.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say

COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone. Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WSLS

Covington man charged after authorities seize narcotics, guns from home

COVINGTON, Va. – A Covington man was arrested and charged after authorities searched his home on Nov. 3, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force assisted the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources with a search warrant for 43-year-old Henry Redman Jr.’s home at 2810 Schoolhouse Road.
COVINGTON, VA
Lootpress

18-year-old dead after car crash

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 4:06 am, S/TPR. T.C. Hurley arrived at 2101 Bulger Road, Spurlockville, WV, regarding a fatal crash. The truck driven by the victim ran off the road and into the ditch. The truck then overturned on its side, ejecting...
SPURLOCKVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy