WDTV
Elkins couple charged after stabbing, police say
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A couple from Elkins have been charged after officers said a man was hit in the head with a baseball bat and stabbed with a knife. Officers were dispatched to a home on River St. in Elkins on Saturday, Dec. 3 for an altercation, according to a criminal complaint.
Beckley Police continue investigation into Juwan Greer’s murder
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department are still investigating the November 23, 2022, murder of Juwan Greet, Beckley Police Department Chief Detective Dave Allard said Monday, December 5 ,2022. Police responded to a call at around 4 a.m. on November 23, that a person was shot inside a residence in the 200 block of […]
wchstv.com
Trial continued for woman charged in double fatal I-77 crash in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The trial for a woman accused of killing two people in a car crash on Interstate 77 has been continued. Edriene D. Sutton's trial is now scheduled for March 27, 2023. Her council said they are waiting on an independent lab test, and the lab is backlogged.
WDTV
Trial underway for quadruple murder suspect in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A trial is underway in the case of a teenager charged with killing his mother, stepfather, and two siblings in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor, jury selection in the trial of Gavin Smith was completed Monday morning, and several witnesses took the stand by afternoon.
wchstv.com
Police investigating after shots fired at Charleston apartment building early Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a person fired shots Monday morning at a Charleston apartment building. The shooting was reported about 4:30 a.m. at an apartment building along Washington Avenue in Kanawha County, dispatchers said. Investigators said no injuries were reported. No suspect is currently in...
woay.com
Fayette County Sheriffs arrest suspect in Glen Jean homicide
Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County authorities have arrested a suspect in a homicide at the Mountainlair Mobile Home Park. Deputies responded to a call on November 21 about a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim, Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro, died...
WDTV
RCSO searching for driver involved in hit-and-run
VALLEY HEAD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run last week. Deputies responded to an accident on U.S. Route 219 just outside of Valley Head on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to a release from the RCSO. On the scene,...
lootpress.com
Man found passed out at elementary school arrested for possession
MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was charged Thursday after multiple instances of returning to the same Randolph County elementary school property after being asked to leave. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Deputy R.C. Hebb responded to the George Ward Elementary...
wchstv.com
Kanawha Schools' official: Charleston police arrest male student who beat female student
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police arrested a male student Monday afternoon who beat a female student at George Washington High School, a Kanawha County school official said. Paramedics and law enforcement responded to the school Monday afternoon, said Briana Warner, communications director for Kanawha County Schools. Warner...
West Virginia high school student arrested after incident at school
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A student was arrested after a “domestic” incident at a high school in Charleston on Monday afternoon, according to the Charleston Police Department. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner said that a male student was arrested at George Washington High School after an altercation with a female student. According to the Charleston […]
lootpress.com
Manhunt for four wheeler thief thwarted by accomplice-assisted getaway
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An attempted four wheeler theft did not go according to plan Wednesday when a homeowner noticed activity occurring outside his residence. According to reports from Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 912 dispatched a theft in progress at King’s Run Road at approximately 2:30 AM.
WDTV
Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a local college student to the hospital. Glenville Police tell 5 News a Glenville State University student was walking on Mineral Rd. when he was hit by a vehicle. It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday. The student was...
WSAZ
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening mass shooting at movie theater
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager arrested is facing charges after allegedly threatening a mass shooting at a movie theater. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the Teays Valley Cinemas called police around 7:30 pm. a. “A 17-year-old had made threats to people in the parking lot. He had...
Shots fired hitting Kanawha City apartment complex
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department tells 13 News shots were fired early Monday morning, hitting an apartment complex in Kanawha City. CPD says MacWayne Apartment complex was hit and there are no suspects at this time. Metro 911 says the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Monday and no one was […]
wchsnetwork.com
Arrest made in Fayette County murder case
HILLTOP, W.Va. — A Fayette County man is in custody after being charged in connection with a Nov. 21 shooting death. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said Kayce Simms, 20, of Mount Hope, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro. His body was found in a residence at the Mountain Air Mobile Home Park in Hilltop.
WDTV
Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say
COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone. Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.
WSLS
Covington man charged after authorities seize narcotics, guns from home
COVINGTON, Va. – A Covington man was arrested and charged after authorities searched his home on Nov. 3, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force assisted the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources with a search warrant for 43-year-old Henry Redman Jr.’s home at 2810 Schoolhouse Road.
Raleigh County family looks for answers, after man left at McDowell County hospital
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A family searches for answers after a Raleigh County man was allegedly dropped off at a McDowell County hospital the week of Thanksgiving, with life-threatening injuries. According to the family, 27-year-old Gerald Bennett left home about 18 months ago to be with a woman he met on a dating site. […]
18-year-old dead after car crash
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 4:06 am, S/TPR. T.C. Hurley arrived at 2101 Bulger Road, Spurlockville, WV, regarding a fatal crash. The truck driven by the victim ran off the road and into the ditch. The truck then overturned on its side, ejecting...
wchstv.com
More arrested in drug investigation centered around now closed East End convenience store
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police have arrested four more suspects in connection to a large-scale drug investigation that started to unfold Tuesday after police raided an East End convenience store at the center of the investigation. Charleston police said 20 warrants had been issued in connection to the...
