coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, ADA, CREAM, ALGO
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued its recovery, but low-cap crypto tokens like SHIB, DOGE, ADA, and ALGO witnessed sell-offs. However, Cream Finance’s CREAM token started 2022’s last month on a high note. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price ended Nov after closing above $17,000 after nearly three...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 3
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
One Ethereum Competitor Is Gearing Up for Massive Rally, Says Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting that one Ethereum (ETH) rival is setting up for an epic surge even after outperforming the broader crypto markets over the last few days. Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 642,900 Twitter followers that Fantom (FTM) went on a strong surge...
coinjournal.net
Top cryptos to buy in December
Cryptocurrency prices ended November in an upbeat tone after the upbeat statement by Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair. In it, he hinted that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates at a slower pace when it meets in December. As a result, Bitcoin climbed to $17,000 while the total market cap of all coins jumped to over $859 billion. Here are the top cryptos to buy in December.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Predicts Breakout for Large-Cap Ethereum Rival, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Chainlink
The crypto strategist who nailed the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bull market last year says one Ethereum (ETH) rival is gearing up for a rally. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 660,100 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Avalanche (AVAX) looks bullish on the lower timeframes.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout
The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
dailyhodl.com
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency markets recovered slightly on Nov 24, but altcoins like SHIB, ADA, MATIC, and XRP continue to face bearish pressure. Cryptocurrency investors remain nervous about the increasing impact of FTX’s collapse on other blockchains and crypto firms. As a result, the market is unlikely...
2 Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrencies With More Potential Than Bitcoin
At a time when most cryptos are in the red, two Bitcoin alternatives -- Litecoin and Dash -- are starting to pull away from the pack.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
astaga.com
Revising Ethereum Classic (ETC/USD) after Coinbase plans to end support for the cryptocurrency
Coinbase has earmarked Ethereum Basic as among the many tokens to take away from its pockets. ETC has been on a transparent downtrend since August. The cryptocurrency might proceed to $13 if bulls don’t arrest the decline. US crypto change Coinbase will finish assist for Ethereum Basic (ETC/USD) in...
u.today
One Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as Coin Prints Long Green Candle
u.today
Ethereum Rival Fantom (FTM) Up 31% After It Was Revealed How Much Money It Has
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Justin Bennett Predicts Litecoin To Outperform Bitcoin, Issues Warning on Ethereum
A widely followed crypto trader is expressing positive sentiment toward Bitcoin (BTC) alternative Litecoin (LTC). Crypto strategist Justin Bennett tells his 111,800 Twitter followers that he is bullish on Litecoin and expects the 14th-largest crypto asset by market cap to even outperform the king crypto. According to the analyst, LTC...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Forecasts Massive 2023 Bitcoin Rally, Updates Outlook on Ethereum and Cosmos
A widely followed crypto strategist believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a massive rally next year. Analyst Michaël van de Poppe tells his 642,700 Twitter followers that he expects Bitcoin to ignite big rallies toward his targets of $42,313 and $50,324 by June 2023 based on key Fibonacci levels.
zycrypto.com
Speculations Mount On Coinbase’s Move To Remove XRP From Its Wallet Amid Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit
Native tokens of Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, XRP Ledger, and Stellar will no longer be available on the Coinbase wallet. The Crypto community is speculating on the move and what it could mean in the ongoing SEC case against Ripple. The US Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that from January...
