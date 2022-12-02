ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Fire destroys mobile home near Longs

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOWiO_0jVDA44D00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Friday morning destroyed a mobile home near Longs, but no one was injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was called at 9:20 a.m. to the fire on Usher Road, south of Longs. Crews were able to quickly control the fire, but one person was displaced and has been offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

