Fire destroys mobile home near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Friday morning destroyed a mobile home near Longs, but no one was injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was called at 9:20 a.m. to the fire on Usher Road, south of Longs. Crews were able to quickly control the fire, but one person was displaced and has been offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. No additional information was immediately available.

