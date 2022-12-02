Dolphins DC Josh Boyer stands with Parkland, sees ‘best in people' following tragedy| Habib

MIAMI GARDENS — Josh Boyer’s job is defense. He has made a career out of it. Sunday in California, his focus will be on stopping every attack the San Francisco 49ers have in store for the Dolphins.

But what about those who cannot defend themselves? When it’s not a game, not wins and losses, but life or death?

Josh Boyer worries about them, too. How could he not? When Boyer goes home, he goes home to Parkland, a community still healing from the tragic loss of 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High nearly five years ago, but whose wounds remain fresh following the recent trial of the shooter that resulted in a verdict of life imprisonment. It wasn't the death penalty, as many victims’ families had hoped.

And it was in the aftermath of that trial that the victims’ families, especially the parents of children they will never see become adults, expressed a sense of loss no parent should ever feel.

“What struck me probably the most, I would just say, was the trial and the verdict and the disappointment for me personally,” Boyer said Thursday. “And then the beauty — I would say the beauty of the human spirit and the families of the victims. The way they were able to compose themselves, handle themselves and articulate their feelings, their wants, their desires.

“I thought it was a beautiful thing for the human spirit.”

Sunday, Boyer will stand with Parkland, literally. Week 13 of the NFL season is the weekend for the annual “My Cause My Cleats” campaign, which usually is when players wear special cleats for causes dear to them. The cleats are then auctioned off to benefit that cause. Boyer saw that as his opportunity to back “Stand With Parkland,” a nonprofit advocating for public safety reforms and focusing on school safety.

It’s a cause close to Boyer more than geographically. He and wife Kristi have a daughter, Kennedy.

Boyer wasn’t in Parkland on that deadly Valentine’s Day in 2018. He was about to make the transition from the New England Patriots’ coaching staff to Miami. It still affected him. He comes from a family of educators, including his father, mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

“I think our children should be safe at school,” Boyer said.

Fourteen students never returned home from school that day. Neither did three educators. Boyer has not met members of those 17 families, but he doesn’t necessarily need to in order to feel as he does.

“There’s been more victims out there,” Boyer said, referring to those who later took their own lives or simply struggle to deal with the memory. Those victims, he has met.

Even for Boyer, simply talking about the tragedy and his support of Stand With Parkland isn’t easy. The emotion in his voice was evident throughout.

“It’s a very tragic thing for that community,” he said. “But the fact that they banded together, to try to make things safer for other communities, I think it’s awe-inspiring.”

Hearing those parents react upon learning the shooter gets to live on, albeit in prison, was wrenching. Boyer forced himself to do it anyway.

“I made it a point to watch and listen to every single press conference,” he said.

It was one of the families’ darkest hours, but Boyer managed to find a positive.

“You always look for the best in people,” he said. “I think I saw the best in people at probably their worst time.”

It was, he decided, a cause he needed to stand behind.

Dolphins participating in My Cause My Cleats

Terron Armstead: Black Women’s Health Imperative (cancer research and awareness)

Jerome Baker: Expand The Land Foundation (youth education and mentoring)

Justin Bethel: Save The Music (youth education and mentoring)

Josh Boyer: Stand With Parkland (public safety reforms, focusing on school safety)

Teddy Bridgewater: Black Women’s Health Imperative (cancer research and awareness)

Tanner Conner: Breast Cancer Research Foundation (cancer research and awareness)

River Cracraft: Hilinski’s Hope (suicide prevention and awareness)

Raekwon Davis: Black Belt Community Foundation (Alabama region community resources and innovation)

Blake Ferguson: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (juvenile diabetes research)

Myles Gaskin: Boys & Girls Clubs of America (youth education and mentoring)

Mike Gesicki: The Arc (resources for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities)

Alec Ingold: Children’s Home Society of Florida (adoption and foster care advocacy)

Austin Jackson: Be The Match (bone marrow donation education and advocacy)

Byron Jones: Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation (research and awareness for the disease)

Hunter Long: Cush It To The Limit (pediatric cancer research and awareness)

Mike McDaniel: Dolphins Challenge Cancer (cancer research and awareness)

Verone McKinley: Values Matter Miami (positive student development)

Raheem Mostert: Raheem Mostert Waves of Success Foundation (youth education and mentoring), plus Melanoma Research Foundation (research and awareness)

Emmanuel Ogbah: American Cancer Society (research and awareness)

Jaelan Phillips: UHealth (ataxia telangiectasia research and awareness)

Elandon Roberts: Dolphins Challenge Cancer (cancer research and awareness)

Eric Rowe: International Justice Mission (social justice/ending violence against those in poverty)

Zach Sieler: Sieler Safe Haven Foundation (advocacy for youth outdoor education and accessibility)

Durham Smythe: Austin Pets Alive! (animal justice and cruelty prevention)

Tua Tagovailoa: Tua Foundation (support for youth initiatives, health and wellness)

Skylar Thompson: Dolphins Challenge Cancer, Thompson Family Cancer Research Fund (research and awareness)

Andrew Van Ginkel: Alex’s Lemonade Stand (pediatric cancer research and awareness)

Jaylen Waddle: Black Women’s Health Imperative (cancer research and awareness)

Connor Williams: Michael’s Memories (trips to families going through cancer)

Jeff Wilson: Mothers Against Drunk Driving (prevention of drunk driving and victim support)

