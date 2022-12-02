Read full article on original website
Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house
GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
positivelynaperville.com
The Y – Napervillians: happy holidays
We’re all looking forward to the 2022 Mayor’s Interfaith Breakfast on Dec. 10. (Click here to check last-minute availability to reserve a seat.) Thanks to all who plan to join us — neighbors, friends, and community — at the Fry Family YMCA to celebrate the promise of hope and to informally kick off the 2022 holiday season.
Christkindlmarket Has 3 Chicago-Area Locations. What's the Difference Between Each One?
The Christkindlmarket stands as a beloved wintertime tradition in Illinois -- and one of the best Christmas markets in the world. Throughout the season, the famed-German-style festivity has been spreading the holiday cheer across three locations: Wrigleyville, Chicago and Aurora. What makes these spots special? Well, each one features different...
Illinois City Named One Of The Best Places To Spend Christmas In The World
Here's where you can find it, and what makes it so special.
positivelynaperville.com
Note a few things to do in December before the holiday rush
Above / Sometimes a simple snowman head speaks volumes for this season of wonder…. ‘Tis the season to be jolly! Go walk! Go bike! Go shop! Go explore! By night, enjoy the bright N.E.W.S of colorful lights from one neighborhood to the next throughout this well-illuminated community. The posts on...
positivelynaperville.com
North Central College – The gift of coffee that does good
Does your holiday gift-giving list include any coffee lovers? Perhaps you’d like some new morning brew options?. In either case, the North Central College Coffee Lab is where you can buy freshly roasted coffee products that are produced and sold in a socially responsible manner. One of only a few college-operated facilities in the nation dedicated to studying the craft of coffee, it is the first to focus on the business of coffee.
Weekend Break: Bredwell in Barrington
Check out Marcella in this Weekend Break where she visits a custom doggie Chipotle!. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
wgnradio.com
It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery
From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
Vixen and Prancer pay a visit to Chalet Nursery
Just under three weeks before Santa and his reindeer make their long annual worldwide journey. A couple of Santa's helpers are hanging out at Chalet Nursery in Wilmette. Tim McGill checked in with Vixen and Prancer on Good Day Chicago.
WGNtv.com
WGN-TV Brings Home 8 Emmy Awards
GOVERNORS’ AWARD PRESENTED TO WGN-TV’S STEVE NOVAK. CHICAGO, December 5, 2022 – At Saturday’s 2022 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV won eight Emmy® Awards. Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report (No Production Time Limit) • A Night on the Street: Michael Lowe, Producer; Dana Ballard,...
Nutrition club opens in Coal City
COAL CITY – The Grundy County Chamber and Village of Coal City welcome The Cove, a nutrition club offering beverages for your health and wellness. Laura and Tyler Jones opened the business located at 30 N. Broadway St. in Coal City about three months ago. It is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Forest Preserve District of Kane County ~ Explore galore!
Need a change of scenery? Visit Creek Bend Nature Center located at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles. There’s plenty to see and do – both inside and out!. The next time you stop-in for a visit, Creek Bend Nature Center will look a little different as a new tallgrass prairie exhibit has been installed! Crawl through the new fox den. Learn all about oaks. See what the Fox River could look like below the surface. View bison specimens in our prairie wild exhibit. Enjoy scavenger hunts, hikes and scheduled nature programs. At Creek Bend Nature Center, there are things to explore galore!
Hallmark’s ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Stars Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell Surprise Fans in Elf Costumes at RomaDrama Christmas
Windy City celebration! Hallmark favorites including Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell kicked off the holiday season with guest appearances at the 2022 RomaDrama Christmas in Chicago. The Three Wise Men and a Baby stars surprised fans on day two of the event on Saturday, December 3, by wearing elf costumes reminiscent of their movie outfits. […]
wgnradio.com
A restaurant based on chicken salad
A leftover classic from mom's kitchen is the main course at a Batavia restaurant. If you love mom’s chicken salad, you may want to try a new restaurant in Batavia which has tweaked the recipe in ways mom probably never imagined. A dozen varieties of the classic mashup are featured at Chicken Salad Chick, which is having its grand opening on Randall Road. Its co-owner, Kim Seaman, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander she is the “chick” of Chicken Salad Chick, which apparently is still an acceptable way to refer to women in Auburn, Alabama, where the original chick, Stacy Brown started the chain. Batavia’s chick and her husband, Garrett, have no restaurant experience. She taught at Louise White Elementary in Batavia for 20 years. He’s been in education and financial tech sales. But when the opportunity to open northern Illinois’ first Chicken Salad Chick popped up, Kim says they did their homework, and “when we learned about the Chicken Salad Chick culture and family-friendly atmosphere, we knew it would be a great fit.” They hope to someday open up more in the Fox Valley. Kim says the restaurant’s interior will be a warm and welcoming space, much like her second-graders found her classroom to be. And, by the way, she would love to see her former students stop by to eat, and even apply to work there.
Did North Shore food experts just create the world’s best Italian beef?
Kevin Pang is not shy about eating. He does it for a living. But even he had to apologize as he continually paused a conversation with chef Sean Hofherr on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to pluck a nibble of Italian beef from its au jus bath. “I’m sorry. This is so good,” Pang said before suggesting […] The post Did North Shore food experts just create the world’s best Italian beef? appeared first on The Record.
949wdkb.com
DeKalb County’s Largest Holiday Office Party at Fatty’s December 22nd
On Thursday, December 22nd, you’ll want to be at Fatty’s Pub & Grille for the 16th Annual DeKalb County’s Largest Holiday Office Party!. The event starts at 5pm with a Free Appetizer Buffet from 5pm-6pm and drink specials. “Office Party” Santa will be there at 6pm passing out wrapped gifts for Adults. (T-Shirts, Gift Cards & Other Prizes) There will also be live music from Craig Mathey!
WSPY NEWS
LaSalle County and Sesame Street; a legend dies
You heard him sing, interact with the Muppets, and talk with children for 47 years. Bob McGrath, who grew up in LaSalleCounty, passed away. He was 90. McGrath was one of four founding cast members of “Sesame Street," starting in 1960 and playing a friendly neighbor and music teacher, Bob Johnson, for nearly 500 TV episodes.
starvedrock.media
Sesame Street's Bob McGrath passes; grew up near Grand Ridge
A La Salle County native and an original Sesame Street cast member has died. Bob McGrath's death was announced Sunday by his family and Sesame Workshop. He was 90 years old. Waltham resident Mary Small knew Bob as a first grader at the Oxford one room school near Grand Ridge. While growing up, McGrath sang for many functions – some in the evening – and then dragged himself to school the next day. The future actor attended Marquette High School and later, the University of Michigan. McGrath worked on NBC TV's famed “Sing Along with Mitch” in the early 60's.
Expansive Redevelopment Plan at Westfield Old Orchard Mall Unveiled
An expansive redevelopment plan that would add residences and an outdoor plaza as well as additional dining and retail options to Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie was unveiled Tuesday, the mall's parent company announced. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield revealed the ambitious plan on Tuesday, highlighted by proposals for a park and event...
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
