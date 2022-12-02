ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD makes arrest in Tuesday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says officers have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with Tuesday morning’s shooting in downtown Fort Wayne. Police say around 2:40 a.m., a man walked up to a car parked at Taco Bell along W Jefferson Boulevard. One...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Man in life-threatening condition after early morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man is in life-threatening condition after being shot early Tuesday morning. Police say the shooting happened in the Taco Bell parking lot at Ewing Street and Jefferson Boulevard around 2:42. Two men were sitting in a parked car and another man approached the car.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder

VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
VAN WERT, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Police investigating shooting in downtown Fort Wayne that left a man in life-threatening condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Fort Wayne that left one person critically hurt overnight. Police say around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, a man walked up to a car parked in the Taco Bell parking lot along W Jefferson Boulevard. That’s when police say one of the two men in the car shot the man who approached them.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Standoff in Dekalb County ends peacefully

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Dekalb County police were called to the 5900 block of CR 427 around 10 a.m. Tuesday on the report on a suicidal male that was armed with a firearm. After an approximate two-hour long standoff, the male was taken into police custody without incident....
fortwaynesnbc.com

Silver Alert issued for Columbia City man

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA) -The Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a Columbia City man. 69-year-old Martin John Barry was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5 around 10:45 a.m. Officers say they believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance. Authorities say that...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWFD: No injuries reported in fire on city’s east side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says no one was injured in a fire on the city’s east side Tuesday morning. FWFD Chief Adam O’Connor says crews were called to a home in the 1800 block of Edsall Ave. a little after 10:20 a.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Man arrested after standoff in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - An armed man was arrested after a 2-hour standoff in DeKalb County Tuesday. At 10:00 a.m., police responded to a home in the 5900 block of CR 427 after a call about a suicidal man armed with a gun. The man was taken to an...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Roof collapses after Fort Wayne garage catches fire, spreads to home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person was able to get outside safely after a garage caught fire and then spread to a home in Fort Wayne Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Edsall Avenue. It took firefighters about half an hour to get the fire under control. When they arrived the garage was fully engulfed and the fire had spread to the home through an attached breezeway.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: Victim struck by vehicle on I-469 died by suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 469 on Thursday died by suicide, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The pedestrian, identified by the coroner as a Fort Wayne woman, died after she was hit by a semi-tractor-trailer.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Woman pleads guilty to arson for 2021 barn burning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge is now accepting a plea agreement for a woman accused of burning down barns in Elkhart County. Sherry Thomas, 33, is pleading guilty to one count of arson for a fire on October 1, 2021 that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. The seven other arson counts against Thomas will be dismissed as part of the deal.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:34 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Eggs were stolen from Dollar General. Value of $4.70. 5:52 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 1600 block of East CR 200N, Warsaw. An iPhone was stolen....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

Van Wert man arraigned on aggravated arson charge

VAN WERT — A Van Wert man entered a plea of not guilty to a first-degree felony count of aggravated arson during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Christopher Tinsley Jr., 26, also pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted escape and assault,...
VAN WERT, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

VIDEO: FWACC officers help free a stuck coyote

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) officers managed to rescue a stuck coyote over the weekend. Officials say that officers received reports on Saturday of what was believed to be a dog with a jug stuck on its head. FWACC officers arrived to find...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Safe Haven Baby Box blessing in Aboite Township on Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The public is invited to attend the blessing of a new Safe Haven Baby Box in Aboite Township Tuesday morning. The event will occur at the site of the Baby Box, Aboite Township Fire Station #2 at 4233 Coventry Lane at 10:30 a.m. It will be the 129th Baby Box in the nation and the 93rd in Indiana.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Getz Road starting Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Getz Road at the intersection of Covington Road beginning Monday. Crews will be working on signal detection. Weather permitting, the work should be finished Thursday.
FORT WAYNE, IN

