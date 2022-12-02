Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD makes arrest in Tuesday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says officers have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with Tuesday morning’s shooting in downtown Fort Wayne. Police say around 2:40 a.m., a man walked up to a car parked at Taco Bell along W Jefferson Boulevard. One...
wfft.com
Man in life-threatening condition after early morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man is in life-threatening condition after being shot early Tuesday morning. Police say the shooting happened in the Taco Bell parking lot at Ewing Street and Jefferson Boulevard around 2:42. Two men were sitting in a parked car and another man approached the car.
Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder
VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Police investigating shooting in downtown Fort Wayne that left a man in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Fort Wayne that left one person critically hurt overnight. Police say around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, a man walked up to a car parked in the Taco Bell parking lot along W Jefferson Boulevard. That’s when police say one of the two men in the car shot the man who approached them.
WOWO News
Standoff in Dekalb County ends peacefully
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Dekalb County police were called to the 5900 block of CR 427 around 10 a.m. Tuesday on the report on a suicidal male that was armed with a firearm. After an approximate two-hour long standoff, the male was taken into police custody without incident....
fortwaynesnbc.com
Silver Alert issued for Columbia City man
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA) -The Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a Columbia City man. 69-year-old Martin John Barry was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5 around 10:45 a.m. Officers say they believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance. Authorities say that...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWFD: No injuries reported in fire on city’s east side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says no one was injured in a fire on the city’s east side Tuesday morning. FWFD Chief Adam O’Connor says crews were called to a home in the 1800 block of Edsall Ave. a little after 10:20 a.m.
wfft.com
Man arrested after standoff in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - An armed man was arrested after a 2-hour standoff in DeKalb County Tuesday. At 10:00 a.m., police responded to a home in the 5900 block of CR 427 after a call about a suicidal man armed with a gun. The man was taken to an...
WANE-TV
Roof collapses after Fort Wayne garage catches fire, spreads to home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person was able to get outside safely after a garage caught fire and then spread to a home in Fort Wayne Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Edsall Avenue. It took firefighters about half an hour to get the fire under control. When they arrived the garage was fully engulfed and the fire had spread to the home through an attached breezeway.
Wells County prosecutor publicly reprimanded
An investigation into the conduct of Wells County Prosecutor Andrew J. Carnall during a police traffic stop involving his son this past summer has ended in a public reprimand from the Indiana Supreme Court.
WANE-TV
Coroner: Victim struck by vehicle on I-469 died by suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 469 on Thursday died by suicide, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The pedestrian, identified by the coroner as a Fort Wayne woman, died after she was hit by a semi-tractor-trailer.
WNDU
Woman pleads guilty to arson for 2021 barn burning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge is now accepting a plea agreement for a woman accused of burning down barns in Elkhart County. Sherry Thomas, 33, is pleading guilty to one count of arson for a fire on October 1, 2021 that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. The seven other arson counts against Thomas will be dismissed as part of the deal.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:34 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Eggs were stolen from Dollar General. Value of $4.70. 5:52 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 1600 block of East CR 200N, Warsaw. An iPhone was stolen....
Van Wert man arraigned on aggravated arson charge
VAN WERT — A Van Wert man entered a plea of not guilty to a first-degree felony count of aggravated arson during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Christopher Tinsley Jr., 26, also pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted escape and assault,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
VIDEO: FWACC officers help free a stuck coyote
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) officers managed to rescue a stuck coyote over the weekend. Officials say that officers received reports on Saturday of what was believed to be a dog with a jug stuck on its head. FWACC officers arrived to find...
WOWO News
Safe Haven Baby Box blessing in Aboite Township on Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The public is invited to attend the blessing of a new Safe Haven Baby Box in Aboite Township Tuesday morning. The event will occur at the site of the Baby Box, Aboite Township Fire Station #2 at 4233 Coventry Lane at 10:30 a.m. It will be the 129th Baby Box in the nation and the 93rd in Indiana.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest Indiana man for allegedly assaulting bouncer at downtown bar
An Indiana man was arrested for assault and other charges at a downtown bar, Sunday around 1 a.m. When Bowling Green Police arrived in the 100 block of North Main Street, they saw several of the bar bouncers on the ground holding down Louis Garrett, 25, of Fort Wayne. Garrett...
wtvbam.com
BCSD arrest Coldwater woman after she crashed into Sherwood Township utility pole
SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater woman was lodged in the Branch County Jail following a crash in Sherwood Township on Sunday afternoon that the Branch County Sheriff’s Department says may have been alcohol-related. Undersheriff Keith Eichler says the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Riley...
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Getz Road starting Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Getz Road at the intersection of Covington Road beginning Monday. Crews will be working on signal detection. Weather permitting, the work should be finished Thursday.
Police looking for man who fled custody, last seen in Hillsdale
According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office, Todie Joe Phillips, 34, was last seen in the area of the fairgrounds in Hillsdale city.
