Read full article on original website
Related
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Expert View: India central bank hikes key policy rate by 35 basis points
BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's key repo rate was raised by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as widely expected, the fifth straight increase as inflation remains elevated and the central bank says that there will be no let up in flight to tame inflation.
Tipping Point: New tip guidelines for holiday giving
NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - If you ever want to start a raging family debate over the holiday dinner table, forget religion or politics – just bring up the subject of tipping.
Oil edges up on China demand hopes; Russian uncertainty weighs
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil futures edged slightly higher on Wednesday on hopes for improved Chinese demand while uncertainty about how a Western cap on Russian oil prices would play out kept markets on edge after a sharp fall the previous session.
Comments / 0