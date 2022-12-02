James Duckworth, age 60, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his residence. Jim entered this life on May 30, 1962, in Ft. Campbell, KY to the late Dale and Dorothy Frick Duckworth. He was the owner and operator of D & D Quality Installation for twenty-one years, before becoming a Government Building Inspector in Bradenton, Florida. In his younger years, Jim served in The Explorer Program and Rescue Squad of Montgomery County. He was a lifetime member of Bikers Who Care (B.W.C) and one of the original Board of Directors. Jim was well loved by his community and never met a stranger. He was a proud father and Paw Paw.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO