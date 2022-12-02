Andes Gimenez was named to the MLB Second Team but what is his ceiling with the Cleveland Guardians?. At 24 years old, it’s hard to say what Andres Gimenez is going to turn into. He had a solid rookie season with the New York Mets, though he only played in 49 games due to it being the Covid-Season. In his first year with the Guardos, he played in just 68 games and saw his batting average from .263 to .218 in his first season in Cleveland. He spent some time in Triple-A Columbus in 2021, where he hit much better with a batting average of .287.

