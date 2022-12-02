Read full article on original website
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
NFL
Colts' 'unacceptable' fourth-quarter turnover barrage leads to blowout loss to Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts pulled to within two points Sunday night in Dallas entering the fourth quarter. Then the floodgates opened, and the Cowboys piled up points and forced turnovers, sprinting to a 54-19 victory. Indy turned the ball over on four straight possessions in the final quarter. It started with...
Options if the Bears Land Top 3 Pick
After a sixth straight loss, the best thing the Bears can do now is to continue to lose and hope they land a top 3 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. With the way things have looked lately, I think there’s a pretty high possibility they end up doing just that.
NFL
Panthers release Baker Mayfield; could Niners claim QB off waivers?
Baker Mayfield's bye week ended with a fresh need for a moving truck. The Panthers released the quarterback on Monday morning, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the roster news, and Mayfield will now hit the waiver wire. Mayfield's release came at the request of the...
NFL
Austin Ekeler's ascent to greatness | Gaining Greatness
Over the past two seasons, no player in the NFL has scored more scrimmage touchdowns than Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. He attributes his success to his routine and dedication to total body health. In this episode of Gaining Greatness presented by Sleep Number, we take a look at how sleep and wellness have helped fuel Ekeler's ascent to greatness.
NFL playoff scenarios 2022: 3 teams with playoff-clinching scenarios in Week 14
What teams will make the NFL playoffs in 2022? As we hit December in the National Football League, the intensity
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
Biggest Takeaways, Top Fantasy Performers and Disappointments from Week 13
Michael F. Florio and Marcas Grant discuss waiver wire targets, fantasy mistakes, biggest takeaways, top performers and disappointments from Week 13. (Talent: Michael F. Florio, Marcas Grant)
Deadspin
Dallas Cowboys still have problems, despite the 54-19 win
The Dallas Cowboys throttled the Indianapolis Colts last night. A 54-19 victory against a team in flux is what should be expected when the team that administered the beat down is a championship contender. There is, however, one problem. For three quarters, the Colts had opportunities to upset the Cowboys...
NFL
The First Read, Week 14: Five things we know (and five we don't) as season heats up; updated MVP ranks
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- A familiar name back in the MVP conversation. But first, a look at what we know and what we don't know with five weeks...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Breaking down big week 13 Games
Daniel Jeremiah and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 13 of the NFL. They begin by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. After that, the group hits on two games, including a tie involving the Commanders and the Giants, as well as an entertaining game between the Mike White Jets and the Vikings. Next, the guys touch on two more games: the Lions dismantling of the Jaguars and, once again, the Packers getting the better of the Bears. Finally, DJ and Rhett discuss the Raiders' come-from-behind win against the Chargers in Las Vegas and congratulate Bucky's Granada Hills Charter team for advancing to a state championship.
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 14 waiver wire
Injuries are everywhere in Week 13. Six teams are on bye in Week 14. Fantasy playoffs are mere days away. It would be a brilliant week for a hearty, voluminous waiver wire. Breakout stars everywhere. Season saviors from the dredges of NFL depth charts. Yes?. Welp. I'm not going to...
NFL
NFL Announces 32 Nominees for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Representing the NFL's commitment to philanthropy and community impact, each player was selected as his team's Man of the Year and is now eligible to win the award. Considered the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. First established in 1970, the national award was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton.
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury won't require surgery; 49ers QB could return for playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers have a chance at getting their starting quarterback back for a deep postseason run. Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury won't require surgery, clearing the way for a potential return sometime in the playoffs should his rehab go smoothly, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source.
NFL World Is Heartbroken Over Comeback Sunday
For much of Sunday afternoon, it looked like the Chicago Bears were finally going to do it to Aaron Rodgers. Chicago led Green Bay early on, with Rodgers and the Packers looking frustrated. This would've been a huge win for a young Bears team, as Rodgers and the Packers have...
NBC Sports
Giants-Commanders tie in NFC East matchup, remain in playoff picture
The Philadelphia Eagles continue to separate themselves within the NFL playoff picture, thanks to some help from the rest of the NFC East. On Sunday, the Eagles took care of business against the Tennessee Titans while the Washington Commanders and New York Giants left MetLife Stadium in a 20-20 tie. This was a blow to both teams that are clinging to every win to try to secure a playoff spot in the league’s strongest and most competitive division.
NBC Sports
Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history
When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Eagles holding top-five pick after Saints' loss to Buccaneers
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
NFL teams doing homework on Jim Harbaugh as potential head coaching candidate
After he interviewed for the Vikings' head coaching job last winter, Jim Harbaugh said he was closing the door on a possible return to the NFL. The NFL, it seems, isn't ready to close the door on Harbaugh. Sources say multiple NFL teams have been doing background work recently on...
NFL
Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson considered week to week with knee injury
The Baltimore Ravens received some good news regarding Lamar Jackson's knee injury, but the star quarterback could still miss some time. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Jackson is "week to week," but it's "less likely" that he'll be available this coming Sunday against the Steelers.
NFL
Bucs rookies Rachaad White, Cade Otton score clutch TDs in comeback win over Saints
On a team of aged veterans, youth came through late in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' thrilling 17-16 come-from-behind victory over division rival New Orleans. Rookie tight end Cade Otton scored the first touchdown of the comeback on a 1-yard pass from Tom Brady. Then with eight seconds in the game, rookie running back Rachaad White ran an excellent route for a 6-yard score to earn the W.
