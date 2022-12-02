Read full article on original website
2 Manchester Women Charged With Scamming Public Assistance Program
Two Connecticut women have been arrested and charged, in unrelated incidents, with stealing a combined $26,616 from a program financed by the state Department of Social Services. Hartford County residents Amy Figueroa, age 30, and Tarina Martin, age 32, both of Manchester, were arrested by inspectors from the Chief State's...
Let’s save Bassick High
To move forward with the proposed new site for Bridgeport's Bassick High School would be textbook environmental racism.
trumbulltimes.com
Five Fairfield restaurants fail inspections in October, November
FAIRFIELD — Five restaurants in town failed their health inspections in October and November, but all have since passed a follow-up inspection, according to the health department. A business fails its health inspection when it scores below an 80 or has a four-point violation. During October and November, Billy's...
milfordmirror.com
Bertucci's files for bankruptcy and closes more CT restaurants
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bertucci's, an Italian restaurant chain based in Northborough, Mass., has closed more Connecticut locations, with just one remaining in the state. Restaurants in Avon, at 380 West Main St., and Newington, at 2929 Berlin Turnpike, are now closed. Calls...
NBC New York
School Board in Connecticut Reverses Course After Calendar Controversy
A growing school calendar controversy has Farmington switching gears. Before a packed room at the middle school in Farmington on Monday, the school board voted to reverse course and add back two Jewish holidays as days off for the 2023-24 school year. “They listened to the public feedback and they...
$4.5M Fire Truck, Police SUV Plan Advances
Should a once-in-a-lifetime flood of federal money be used to fund more gas-powered public safety vehicles, while the city contends with a looming climate crisis and one of the highest asthma rates in the country?. Alders raised those questions — even as they moved ahead the Elicker Administration’s proposal to use $4.5...
Eyewitness News
Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Young’s Longrange Farm on Woodbury Road sustained damage after a 2nd alarm fire broke out at the farm Monday evening. Several neighboring fire departments were called to help Watertown Fire battle the blaze, including Waterbury and...
What’s happening at 98 South Main Street, with YMCA out of picture?
NORWALK, Conn. — The South Norwalk Community Center has been at the center of South Norwalk for years. But now the building at 98 South Main Street now joins the Glenbrook Community Center in Stamford as the latest community hub with an uncertain future. On Nov. 7, the city’s...
Yale Daily News
New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development
Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
News 12
Death in Bridgeport family ignites push for expanded health care access
Days after the death of their loved one, a Bridgeport family is pushing for expanded access to health insurance. Fitzgerald "Fiji" Giusti, 58, suffered a heart attack on Thursday inside the Dollar Tree on Huntington Turnpike Thursday, where he had stopped to buy a few items for his 80-year-old mother.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull votes to spend ARPA funds on community theater, turf field
TRUMBULL — Indian Ledge Park may get its artificial turf field after all. The Town Council voted Monday night to allocate $4.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to a variety of town projects, including road improvements and police body cameras. The council also voted to restore $700,000 of the $1.1 million the Board of Finance eliminated that was earmarked for construction of a playing field at Indian Ledge Park.
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Business Break-In
2022-12-04 #Bridgeport CT– Report of a break-in at United Check Cashing on Boston Avenue overnight. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
cbia.com
Made in Connecticut: Precision Punch & Tooling
Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For December, we spoke with Kevin Gregoire, president of Precision Punch & Tooling, based in Berlin. When was your company founded?. 1965. How many employees work for your company?. 70. What products does...
WTNH.com
How to spot changes in elderly relatives over holidays
NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — One of the greatest blessings of the holiday season is gathering with friends and loved ones that we don’t usually see throughout the year. However, for many families, that time spent with loved ones over the holidays also presents a unique opportunity to spot changes in older family members that may indicate a greater need for long-term care.
darientimes.com
‘Very disturbing’ officials say of lawsuit alleging ‘sexist’ workplace culture at AMR New Haven ambulance company
Local officials in recent days voiced concern over allegations of workplace sexual assault and harassment at a New Haven-based ambulance company that were detailed in a Hearst Connecticut Media Group investigation. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker called the claims made by current and former employees of the American Medical Response...
IDs Released For Meriden Man, Milford Woman Killed In Crash On I-91 In North Haven
Connecticut State Police have released the identities of two people killed in a single-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven County on I-91 in North Haven around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 near Exit 12. Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on I-91 when it...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Woman Assaulted
2022-12-06@12:18am–#Fairfield CT– A woman looking to rent a room on Andrassy Avenue was allegedly hit in the head by the man she rented the room from. Police are investigating.
Connecticut volunteers assemble meals kits for families with kids facing health struggles
Over 600 volunteers gathered at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Saturday to assemble meal bins for over 1,400 families who have kids struggling with their health.
