Trumbull, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Five Fairfield restaurants fail inspections in October, November

FAIRFIELD — Five restaurants in town failed their health inspections in October and November, but all have since passed a follow-up inspection, according to the health department. A business fails its health inspection when it scores below an 80 or has a four-point violation. During October and November, Billy's...
FAIRFIELD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Bertucci's files for bankruptcy and closes more CT restaurants

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bertucci's, an Italian restaurant chain based in Northborough, Mass., has closed more Connecticut locations, with just one remaining in the state. Restaurants in Avon, at 380 West Main St., and Newington, at 2929 Berlin Turnpike, are now closed. Calls...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC New York

School Board in Connecticut Reverses Course After Calendar Controversy

A growing school calendar controversy has Farmington switching gears. Before a packed room at the middle school in Farmington on Monday, the school board voted to reverse course and add back two Jewish holidays as days off for the 2023-24 school year. “They listened to the public feedback and they...
FARMINGTON, CT
New Haven Independent

$4.5M Fire Truck, Police SUV Plan Advances

Should a once-in-a-lifetime flood of federal money be used to fund more gas-powered public safety vehicles, while the city contends with a looming climate crisis and one of the highest asthma rates in the country?. Alders raised those questions — even as they moved ahead the Elicker Administration’s proposal to use $4.5...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Young’s Longrange Farm on Woodbury Road sustained damage after a 2nd alarm fire broke out at the farm Monday evening. Several neighboring fire departments were called to help Watertown Fire battle the blaze, including Waterbury and...
WATERTOWN, CT
Yale Daily News

New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development

Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull votes to spend ARPA funds on community theater, turf field

TRUMBULL — Indian Ledge Park may get its artificial turf field after all. The Town Council voted Monday night to allocate $4.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to a variety of town projects, including road improvements and police body cameras. The council also voted to restore $700,000 of the $1.1 million the Board of Finance eliminated that was earmarked for construction of a playing field at Indian Ledge Park.
TRUMBULL, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Business Break-In

2022-12-04 #Bridgeport CT– Report of a break-in at United Check Cashing on Boston Avenue overnight.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend

Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
NAUGATUCK, CT
cbia.com

Made in Connecticut: Precision Punch & Tooling

Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For December, we spoke with Kevin Gregoire, president of Precision Punch & Tooling, based in Berlin. When was your company founded?. 1965. How many employees work for your company?. 70. What products does...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

How to spot changes in elderly relatives over holidays

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — One of the greatest blessings of the holiday season is gathering with friends and loved ones that we don’t usually see throughout the year. However, for many families, that time spent with loved ones over the holidays also presents a unique opportunity to spot changes in older family members that may indicate a greater need for long-term care.
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

‘Very disturbing’ officials say of lawsuit alleging ‘sexist’ workplace culture at AMR New Haven ambulance company

Local officials in recent days voiced concern over allegations of workplace sexual assault and harassment at a New Haven-based ambulance company that were detailed in a Hearst Connecticut Media Group investigation. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker called the claims made by current and former employees of the American Medical Response...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Woman Assaulted

2022-12-06@12:18am–#Fairfield CT– A woman looking to rent a room on Andrassy Avenue was allegedly hit in the head by the man she rented the room from. Police are investigating.
FAIRFIELD, CT

