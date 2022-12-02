ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

wfmynews2.com

Deadly hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian, then drove away. Officers responded to the crash in the1500 block of East Fifth Street near North Dunleith Avenue in Winston-Salem. The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. Monday night. The investigation showed...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Woman shot on Bohannon Park Circle in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was shot at Bohannon Park Circle in Winston-Salem early Monday morning, police say. Officers arrived at the scene a little after 1 a.m. and found 26-year-old Lakirra Starr suffering from a gunshot wound. Starr was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Man charged with overdose death in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged for a role in an overdose death that happened back in April. Randolph County deputies were called to Old Mountain Road in Thomasville in reference to a possible overdose. When they arrived, they found a man dead. EMS also responded to the scene.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

22-year-old man shot, killed in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday night. At 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2600 block of Donlora Drive after getting a report of gunshots being heard in the area. At the scene, investigators found Xavier Ramon Wells, 22, suffering from a gunshot […]
GREENSBORO, NC
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

4-year-old girl dies after crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A four-year-old girl has died after a car crash Sunday in Greensboro. The Greensboro Police Department said Asman Zahinda, 42, of Greensboro, was driving northbound on Freeman Mill Road. They said his 4-year-old niece was in the rear passenger seat and was not wearing a seat belt. Police said Zahinda disregarded a red light resulting in a crash with another vehicle at Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road. The family of that vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating crash with serious injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch Sunday morning headlines above. Greensboro police said all northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road are closed due to a crash involving serious injuries. All traffic is being diverted onto Randleman Road. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive

WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
WHITSETT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 seriously injured after stabbing in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to Mock Street after getting a call about a reported shooting Saturday, just before 1:30 am. Officers said they found a 50-year-old man lying in the middle of the street suffering from what was determined to be a stab wound. Investigators said, further...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Charged With Assault On Child

19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Saturday by Taylorsville Police and charged with assault on a child under the age of 12 and disorderly conduct. She was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $7,500. A February 13, 2023 court date is listed.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

31-year-old man killed in Winston-Salem shooting: sheriff’s office

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead. At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies came to the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem after getting a report of a man being shot. At the scene, responding deputies found Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police investigating 5 shootings in 2 days

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating five drive-by shootings in two days. Five people were hurt, and two were critically injured. Some of the shootings happened a mile apart from one another. People we spoke with today didn’t want to go on camera because they say they are scared for their lives. Hemlock […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

1 killed in Winston-Salem car crash: police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the cause of a crash that killed one person on Saturday morning. At around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 4800 block of Morningside Drive after getting a report of a crash. Investigators say that Shawonda Denise Wright, 38, of Winston-Salem, was driving […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
