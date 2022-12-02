Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Related
wfmynews2.com
Deadly hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian, then drove away. Officers responded to the crash in the1500 block of East Fifth Street near North Dunleith Avenue in Winston-Salem. The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. Monday night. The investigation showed...
wfmynews2.com
Woman shot on Bohannon Park Circle in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was shot at Bohannon Park Circle in Winston-Salem early Monday morning, police say. Officers arrived at the scene a little after 1 a.m. and found 26-year-old Lakirra Starr suffering from a gunshot wound. Starr was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in...
WXII 12
Man charged with overdose death in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged for a role in an overdose death that happened back in April. Randolph County deputies were called to Old Mountain Road in Thomasville in reference to a possible overdose. When they arrived, they found a man dead. EMS also responded to the scene.
4-year-old girl dies in crash at Freeman Mill Road, Randleman Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 4-year-old is dead after a crash at a Greensboro intersection, according to police. At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road. Police say a 42-year-old Greensboro man was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry […]
22-year-old man shot, killed in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday night. At 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2600 block of Donlora Drive after getting a report of gunshots being heard in the area. At the scene, investigators found Xavier Ramon Wells, 22, suffering from a gunshot […]
Sheriff: 2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in North Carolina home
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people. At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. The deaths are currently under […]
wfmynews2.com
Man facing multiple charges after killing woman on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges for the death of a 21-year-old woman after he was accused of hitting her car as she was pulling out of a Cook Out. On Nov. 27 around 1:50 a.m., 21-year-old Gabriella Desiree Marie Portillo was pulling out of the Cook Out on West Gate City Boulevard when Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe hit her on the driver's side.
Man dead after shooting on Donlora Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Xavier Wells, 22, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. A person went to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday night, according to Greensboro Police. Officers responded to a call for shots fired at...
WXII 12
4-year-old girl dies after crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A four-year-old girl has died after a car crash Sunday in Greensboro. The Greensboro Police Department said Asman Zahinda, 42, of Greensboro, was driving northbound on Freeman Mill Road. They said his 4-year-old niece was in the rear passenger seat and was not wearing a seat belt. Police said Zahinda disregarded a red light resulting in a crash with another vehicle at Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road. The family of that vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigating crash with serious injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch Sunday morning headlines above. Greensboro police said all northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road are closed due to a crash involving serious injuries. All traffic is being diverted onto Randleman Road. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.
Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive
WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
1 seriously injured after stabbing in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to Mock Street after getting a call about a reported shooting Saturday, just before 1:30 am. Officers said they found a 50-year-old man lying in the middle of the street suffering from what was determined to be a stab wound. Investigators said, further...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Charged With Assault On Child
19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Saturday by Taylorsville Police and charged with assault on a child under the age of 12 and disorderly conduct. She was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $7,500. A February 13, 2023 court date is listed.
Forsyth County high-speed chase ends in fatal crash: sheriff’s office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A high-speed chase involving Forsyth County deputies turned deadly on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:38 p.m. on Friday, a Forsyth County deputy on routine patrol attempted to pull over a Honda Accord for a “Chapter 20 violation of auto law.” The deputy turned on […]
31-year-old man killed in Winston-Salem shooting: sheriff’s office
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead. At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies came to the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem after getting a report of a man being shot. At the scene, responding deputies found Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, […]
Winston-Salem police investigating 5 shootings in 2 days
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating five drive-by shootings in two days. Five people were hurt, and two were critically injured. Some of the shootings happened a mile apart from one another. People we spoke with today didn’t want to go on camera because they say they are scared for their lives. Hemlock […]
Man charged after victim arrives at NC hospital with gunshot wound to the head
A man has been charged and another remains hospitalized after a shooting last month.
1 killed in Winston-Salem car crash: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the cause of a crash that killed one person on Saturday morning. At around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 4800 block of Morningside Drive after getting a report of a crash. Investigators say that Shawonda Denise Wright, 38, of Winston-Salem, was driving […]
WXII 12
Woman killed in deadly car crash after running into utility pole, police said
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday morning in Winston-Salem. It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 4800 block of Morningside Drive. Police said Shawonda Wright was driving East when the car ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole. Wright...
Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
Comments / 0