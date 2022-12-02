Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Anxiety/Depression Meds May Not Work the Way We Thought
Until recently, prevailing wisdom held that antidepressants worked by increasing synaptic serotonin in the brain's mood centers. New findings cast doubt on the role of serotonin, while at the same time implicating inflammation in triggering anxiety and depression. If, as new studies suggest, inflammation plays a pivotal role in mood...
Medical News Today
What to know about testing for depression and anger
There are various self-report measures to assess depression that doctors may use to diagnose someone. While there are no diagnostic criteria for anger, tests can evaluate anger emotions and possible contexts where they are more likely to occur. This article looks at depression and anger tests and how to interpret...
psychologytoday.com
What’s So Hard About Saying 'This Is Hard'?
Research into self-compassion reveals the remarkable benefits of being able to bring kind, mindful awareness to ourselves. It is mysteriously challenging for many of us to practice self-compassion in the moments when we most need it, when we are vulnerable. The hidden obstacle to being self-compassionate is our unconscious reflex...
psychologytoday.com
Burnout: What It Is and Why It Matters
Burnout is blamed for the Great Resignation, a nursing shortage, and the incredible fatigue many feel during the holiday season. Ignoring burnout can lead to additional mental health diagnoses, worsening physical health, family conflict, and poor work performance. Burnout is a sign of organizational or social dysfunction, rather than a...
msn.com
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion
Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
beingpatient.com
3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early
It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
msn.com
You May Have Colon Cancer and Not Know It. Here are the Signs.
Slide 1 of 6: Colon cancer is quite common, being found in one in roughly 25 people during their lifetime. It is the second most common cause of cancer deaths currently in the United States. Today we know that colon cancer is being diagnosed in an even younger population, and ~10% of new cases occur in patients under the age of 50. Recently, screening guidelines have changed, suggesting that colorectal cancer screening should begin at age 45 in patients without a family history. Read on to discover the symptoms.
People are only just realizing cranberries are not just for eating – the fruit can help prevent a common health issue
CRANBERRIES are a favorite ingredient at American dinner tables when celebrating Thanksgiving. But many may not realize they are not just for eating, and have a variety of uses, including serving to help prevent a common health issue. Often called a "superfood," cranberries have all kinds of health benefits, as...
Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English
Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.
Phys.org
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
The cancer symptom you can hear – and 6 other signs you must never ignore
EACH year around 12,300 cases of brain cancer are diagnosed in the UK, Cancer Research UK states. This presents in the form of a brain tumour, which can cause a host of different symptoms, depending on their position. Common signs include headaches, feeling sick or seizures. But experts at Cancer...
Opinion: Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims
Information in this article is based on opinion, personal experience, and medical websites, which are cited within the story. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
The ‘Barbie drug’: Why it’s so dangerous
The trend: Nasal Tanning Spray, also known as “the Barbie drug.”
Your Breath Could Tell Doctors How Close You Are to Dying
Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...
A woman thought her swollen armpit and tiredness were caused by pregnancy hormones, but she had stage 4 cancer
Doctors didn't catch Erin Basinger's growing mass at any perinatal appointment. She thinks weight stigma contributed to her delayed cancer diagnosis.
How just a glass of your favourite drink could help stave off dementia
WINE could help to stave off dementia, according to a study. Antioxidants from the grapes may slow down memory loss and keep the mind sharp for longer. Scientists at Rush University in Chicago said flavonols are well known for their health benefits. They are also found in tea, green vegetables,...
Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.
this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.
Medical News Today
Do people with dementia know they have it?
Individuals with dementia may experience memory difficulties, issues with their ability to think, and trouble completing daily tasks. They may be aware of their symptoms in the early stages of dementia. However, a person. this awareness by the late stages of dementia. The term dementia refers to a range of...
Comments / 0