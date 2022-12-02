ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Why Jaren Jackson Jr. is the key to the Memphis Grizzlies' championship hopes

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
If the Memphis Grizzlies want to reach their title aspirations, they'll need Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. all playing at their best. Morant and Bane look like one of the NBA's best backcourts this season, but it's Jackson's dominance that could unlock the full potential in Memphis.

The Grizzlies are at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. This will be De'Anthony Melton's first game in Memphis since he was traded during the NBA Draft for Danny Green and a first-round pick that turned into David Roddy.

On this episode the Grizzlies Commercial Appeal podcast, reporters Damichael Cole and Evan Barnes discuss Jackson's play, De'Anthony Melton's impact and more.

