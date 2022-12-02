ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IN

Mike Renfro, former Beech Grove basketball coach, sentenced after arrest in Henry County

By Jake Allen, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
A former Beech Grove basketball coach and teacher pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Thursday after an arrest in Henry County in August, court records show.

Mike Renfro, who resigned from the high school in August, received a one-year suspended sentence with one year of probation, which means he will not serve jail time.

He was also ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and received a 180-day license suspension. As part of a plea agreement, charges of possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, and public intoxication were dropped.

Previous coverage:Mike Renfro, Beech Grove teacher and boys basketball coach, resigns after drug arrest

Renfro’s arrest came five months after leading Beech Grove to its first boys basketball state championship.

The former coach was pulled over late on the night of Aug. 7, as his vehicle was traveling 45 miles per hour eastbound on I-70 near New Castle. His preliminary breath test registered a .240 blood alcohol content and officers found multiple small baggies of a white substance that was later determined to be cocaine weighing a total of 1.86 grams, according to investigators.

“It is a reasonable assumption to believe that since Mr. Renfro Jr had seven separate and individually wrapped dollar bills and baggies containing cocaine and was traveling with these items on the interstate, Mr. Renfro had the intent to deliver cocaine to another person or persons,” the affidavit for Renfro’s arrest read.

Renfro, a Beech Grove graduate and a former star player at the school, was named Marion County coach of the year before his arrest.

IndyStar's Kyle Neddenriep contributed to this story.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

