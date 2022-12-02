ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowdle physician assistant is national Healthcare hero

By Elisa Sand, Aberdeen News
American News
 4 days ago

Wayne Washenberger has worn a variety of hats throughout his career in the health care industry, but he credits his service in the military as the place where it all began.

Originally from Webster, but now living in Bowdle, Washenberger joined the military and initially signed up as a mechanic before he was encouraged to consider being a medic. That was in 1979. From there his career went from being a licensed practical nurse to a registered nurse to a physician assistant. He's worked in Watertown, Aberdeen and Bowdle working for a variety of places including Aberdeen Fire & Rescue, Careflight and the North Central Heart Institute, which is where he was encouraged to further his career and become a physician's assistant.

While his career has taken him to a variety of places, each provided learning experiences that included cardiology and orthopedics.

"Everything I've learned along the way has built me to the provider end," Washenberger said.

And, he said, through it all the patient is the priority.

"The patient always comes first," he said. "I like to listen to what they have to say."

He's been a physician assistant for 23 years now with the last 10 years at Bowdle Healthcare where he works with Dr. Lacy Kessler, who is both his supervising physician and his daughter, and fellow physician's assistant Travis Preszler.

With an emergency room, clinic and nursing home, Bowdle Healthcare serves a variety of needs for the community and the surrounding area, Washenberger said, and he's grateful for the staff at the clinic and the patients who entrust him with their care.

Washenberger said his nomination as a Healthcare Hero came from a few people including one who not only receives care from Washenberger, but also her family.

"It was sweet of her to go out of her way to recognize me," he said.

The Healthcare Hero program is a national competition through Gannett with local nominees sponsored by Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home in Aberdeen is the local sponsor for the program. National winners are selected each month.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Bowdle physician assistant is national Healthcare hero

