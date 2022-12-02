ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Break-ins suspect apparently targeting Wichita small businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Representatives from Leaf Teahouse ICT in Wichita say police have told them that a single suspect is involved in multiple break-ins of small businesses in Wichita. Leaf Teahouse was broken into early Monday morning. In a Facebook post, its representatives say that after showing surveillance video...
WICHITA, KS
nomadlawyer.org

Wichita: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Wichita, Kansas

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Wichita Kansas. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a family vacation, Wichita Kansas has many attractions to offer. You will find museums, parks, and zoos. The city is also known for its restaurants and entertainment. The Mid-America All-Indian Museum is a...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Kansas aerospace company awarded $1.4 billion Army helicopter contract

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One aerospace company has been awarded a $1.4 billion contract by the U.S. Army to manufacture its new fleet of helicopters. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Monday, Dec. 5, that he applauded Bell Textron Inc., an aerospace company located in Kansas, for winning the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft contract. He said the contract is worth up to $1.4 billion.
WICHITA, KS
Flying Magazine

Clyde Cessna Helped Form Legendary Aviation Trinity in Wichita

Why on earth is Wichita, Kansas, known as the Air Capital of the World?. Perhaps because at one point it incubated 16 aircraft manufacturers, 11 airports, and a dozen flying schools, according to Wichita, Where Aviation Took Wing, an aviation history of the city published by the Greteman Group. But...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Teacher safety concerns raised after recent incidents at Wichita schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first semester of the 2022-23 school year for Wichita Public Schools has come with challenges and concerns for staff members who’ve had to deal with violent disruptions during school hours. Fights at schools have led to injuries and arrests and even the use of pepper spray.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Masterbrand closing in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors. Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people. City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.
NEWTON, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Neo Sommers

A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her teenage son. Neo Sommers, 16, was last seen on Dec. 1, 2022, in Wichita. He used to go by the name Trinity Sommers. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 1, 2022. Age when reported missing: 16. Height...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Investigation of a missing Wichita man

The City of Wichita is considering using millions of federal American Rescue Plan dollars to develop a project to house people experiencing homelessness. The Wind Surge confirmed the prospective buyer as Diamond Baseball Holdings, an organization that owns and operates other minor league teams affiliated with MLB. Daughter searching for...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

A new ramen restaurant is in the works for northeast Wichita

Rumor has it a new ramen option is headed to northeast Wichita. Multiple sources have told me that an Asian restaurant is headed to the 37th and Woodlawn area. No word yet on what the restaurant name will be or if it’s a current place opening another location. After...
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy