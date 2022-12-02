ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Santa's coming to Middletown. See when he'll be in your neighborhood.

By Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482aob_0jVD8nti00

Santa is about to make his return to Middletown.

Middletown Firefighters Local 1933 will again be escorting Santa around town, beginning Monday, Dec. 5 thru Friday, Dec. 16. Each night's tour will begin at 5 p.m. The firefighters, organized by Lt. Matt Maruska, have been preparing the sleigh to Santa's liking in anticipation for another joyous trip.

The tradition of posting the "Santa Tracker" on the Middletown RI Firefighters Local 1933 Facebook page will continue. Follow the page and the Santa Tracker will be activated nightly prior to beginning the journey, giving each person a "real time" look at Santa's location.

See the schedule, weather permitting below. Make-up dates will begin after Dec. 16.

Turner Road, East Main Road, Meadow Lane Island Drive, Paddock Lane, North Drive, Circle Drive, South Drive, Oliphant Lane, Coggeshall Circle, Coggshall Way, Moy Court, James Francis Barton Lane, Oak Forest Drive, Swan Drive, Amesbury Cr, West Main Road, Pasture Farm Drive, Busher Drive, Debbie Road, Laura Road, Christine Road, John Kesson, Evelyn Circle

Second Night: Tuesday, Dec. 6

Green Lane, Puritian Drive, Columbia Court, Gravely Drive, Lattu Court, Taylor Court, Vigilant Street, Weschler Road, Mayflower Drive, J.H. Dwyer Drive, Gossets Turn Drive, Samson Lane, Olives Way

Third Night: Wednesday, Dec. 7

Marshall Lane, Roy Ave, Jean Terrace, Jean Street, Phillips Ave, Burton Place, Unity Drive, Rogers lane, West View Road, Forest Ave, Bluegrass Drive, Champlin Terr, Wilson Road

Fourth Night: Thursday, Dec 8

Colony Drive, Nakomis Road, Aspinet Road, Namquid Drive, Pocono Road, Squantum Drive, Algonquin Drive, Pocahontas Dr, Osage Drive, Pequot Lane, Browns Lane, Fairway Drive, Commerce Drive, Corporate Place, Admiralty Drive, West Admiralty Drive, Woolsey Rd, East Bay Village

Fifth Night: Friday, Dec. 9

Chases Lane, Donald Drive, Casey Drive, Murphy Circle, Orville Drive, Read Street, Jones Street, Maffitt Street, Semmes Street, Admiral Luce Street, Lexington Street, Niagara Street, Lawrence Street, Lake Erie Street, Rockwood Road, Wood Road, Maplewood Road, Ridgewood Rd, Rego Road, Brookdale Road, Chestnut Hill Road, Harbor Village

Sixth Night: Monday, Dec. 12

Yarnell Ave, Hart Street, King Road, Halsey Ave, Maple Ave, Sherman Lane, Bayview Park, Smyth Street, Beacon Street, Race Street, Connecticut Ave, Mass. Ave, Beacon Terrace, Stockton Drive, Rosedale Court, Elmwood Ave, Linden Street, Oak Street, Evergreen Ave, Willow Ave, Granada Terrace, Everett Street, Balsam Street, High Street

Seventh Night: Tuesday, Dec. 13

Boulevard. Hilltop Ave, Fairview Ave, Nicholson Cr, Phelps Road, Dudley Ave, North Dudley Ave, South Miantonomi, Restmere Terrace, Fenner Ave, Vernon Ave, Shangri La Lane, Bliss Mine Road, Bliss Road, Gibson Road, Sherwood Road, Green End Ave, Beechland Place, Valley Rd, Continental Dr, Concord Drive, Plymouth Ave, Winthrop Dr, Longmeadow, Goldenrod Drive, Wintergreen Drive, Carriage Trail, Griffin Road, Wedgewood Road, Williams Drive, Atlantic Ave, Wabasso Terr

Eighth Night: Wednesday, Dec. 14

Seascape Ave, Newport Ave, Warren Ave, Briarwood Ave, Ellery Ave, Renfrew Ave, Allston Ave, Center Ave, Purgatory Rd, Crescent Road, Tuckerman Ave, Esplanade, Crest Street, South Crest, Wolcott Ave, O’donnell Way, James Street, Sunset Hill, White Terrace, Tuckerman Ave, Purgatory Road, Wolcott Ave, Wayside Ave, Draper Ave, Reservoir Ave, Loring Street, Toni-Lynne Terrace

Ninth Night: Thursday, Dec. 15

Aquidneck Ave, Park Drive, Aquidneck Drive, Reardon Drive, Oceanview Drive, Wyatt Road, Turner Road, Ward Ave, Ellen Rd, Columbia Road, Honeyman Ave, Ward Street, Harvey Road, Morrison Ave, Prospect Ave, River Run Road, Paradise Ave, Compton View, Lighthouse View, Corey Lane, Berkley Ave, Beagle Dr, Hunt Lane, Tally Ho Court, Wyndham Hill

Tenth Night: Friday, Dec. 16

Green End Ave, Trout Dr, Lewis Drive, Indian Hill Rd, Indian Hill Circle, Spruce Ave, Hickory Ave, Cedar Ave, Sachuest Drive, Third Beach Rd, Wapping Road, Riverview Rd, Sakonnet Terrace, Elizabeth Ln, Vaucluse Ave, Summerfield Ln, Peckham Ave, Wapping Rd, Bartlett Road, Porter Road, Baldwin Road, Peckham Ln, Mitchells Lane

The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

