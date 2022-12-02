ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SI Tickets: Chargers Return to a Familiar Place With Lasting Memories in Week 13 Clash Against Raiders

By Charger Report Staff
 4 days ago

The Chargers return to Allegiant Stadium, a place in which their season came to a crashing end last year in an overtime loss that prevented them from reaching the playoffs.

Sunday's game will be the second of two meetings between the Chargers and Raiders this season with Los Angeles coming away with a 24-19 Week 1 victory in their first matchup.

Since their season opener showdown, a lot has changed for these two teams. The Chargers have suffered what feels like endless injuries, turning part of their personnel over to new players who weren't on the active roster when they last played.

The Raiders had gotten off to a rough stretch early on in the season, dropping seven of their first nine games, but have found their footing the last two weeks, winning two straight games for the first time under head coach Josh McDaniels.

To see these two teams face off Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, you can grab tickets by going to SI Tickets.

SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and reserve your Los Angeles Chargers tickets for the 2022 NFL season.

Per the company website: "SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first, featuring transparent pricing with a $10 flat transaction fee on all purchases, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. Spend $30 or $3,000 and still only pay a small $10 fee for your tickets. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world."

To buy tickets for Sunday's Chargers at Raiders Week 13 matchup or other future games click here. You can get tickets for this weekend starting at $202.

Ticket pricing

  • Lowest get-in ticket price: $202
  • Average get-in ticket price: $581
  • Highest get-in ticket price: $2,069

400's Level

  • Tickets starting at $202

300's Level

  • Tickets starting at $222

100's Level

  • Tickets starting at $235

200's Level:

  • Tickets starting at $260

Suite Level:

  • Tickets starting at $937

Loge Level:

  • Tickets starting at $1,500

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

ChargerReport

Missed Tackles Continue to Haunt Chargers Defense

When this season began, the Chargers defense included six new starters. General manager Tom Telesco spent more money this offseason than he has in any of his previous nine years at the helm with the focus this year being to retool the defense in hope for an improvement. Now 12...
ChargerReport

Chargers' Path to the Playoffs Take a Hit Following Loss to Raiders

Last season, when the Chargers left Allegiant Stadium in Week 18 with a loss, it prevented them from reaching the playoffs. This year, in Week 13, still with a handful of games to be played, the Raiders handed them a 27-20 loss that has created an exponentially more difficult path to get into the postseason.
ChargerReport

Pregame Report: Chargers at Raiders Week 13

LAS VEGAS – The Chargers (6-5) and Raiders (4-7) will face off in Week 13 for their second of two meetings this season. Here's a look at the Week 13 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Raiders. Date, time and location. Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:25 p.m....
