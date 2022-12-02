ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrobserver.com

CVS holds coat drive

CVS volunteers at Roadrunner Food Bank Dec. 2.(CVS) In collaboration with CVS Health, the nonprofit organization Humanity33 will hold a Winter Coat Drive through December 31 at all CVS locations. Ed Luna, CVS Health store manager in Rio Rancho, provides necessities to the homeless through Humanity33. “One of the best...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

RR mayor expects fewer bumps in 2023

Bottom line for Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull on the state of the city: 2023 is shaping up pretty good, with something for everyone – more quality-of-life projects, better equipment and vehicles for first responders and many more streets being improved. Hull’s annual State of the City video report...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl remodel and ready for winter season

Whether you’re looking for fun with a few friends, or the entire company this holiday season, Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl is the place to be. They offer a full-service bar, restaurant, arcade and of course, state-of-the-art bowling. They are the best locally-owned destination for fun. Guests can now enjoy...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

Santa Fe Moving To Ban Firearms At City-Owned Properties Where Children Gather

Santa Fe is considering an ordinance to expand the number of places where firearms are banned. Legislation has been introduced to the Governing Body that would include the Santa Fe Convention Center and parking garage, the Municipal Recreation Complex Soccer Fields, the downtown, LaFarge and Southside Libraries, The Genoveva Chavez Community Center, and facilities where the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Board holds its meetings.
SANTA FE, NM
legalizationprofiles.org

Schwazze Opens Cannabis Dispensary in New Mexico Serving Los Lunas Community; Second R.Greenleaf Store to Open Within a Week

DENVER – Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) (“Schwazze” or the “Company”), a premier vertically integrated, multi-state operating cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico, announces the grand opening of its adult-use dispensary, R.Greenleaf, located in Los Lunas, New Mexico. The new store, located at 2245 Main Street in Los Lunas, officially opened its doors for business on December 1st. Store operating hours are 10a to 10p Monday through Saturday; 10a to 8p on Sunday.
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Drier air begins moving into New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning kicked off with dense fog across much of the state and Rio Grande Valley, including the Albuquerque metro. This afternoon conditions will continue to clear as dry air moves in overhead along with a westerly wind. This will also create downslope warming, with temperatures across the east about 5-15 degrees warmer than yesterday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Sunny again, breakfast casserole

Today is drier and sunny once again with light breezes here and there that won’t cause too many problems. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,” Temperatures will be above normal most areas.”. Crock pot meals are a life saver on a busy day. From mac n cheese to stew...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico man reunited with stolen Native American regalia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For Ashkia Trujillo, the last few days have been a journey to find his stolen cultural treasures. On Sunday morning, he woke up at a hotel in Albuquerque and found that his Native American regalia had been stolen. He is from the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo. Since...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cntraveler.com

My Favorite Airbnb: An Adobe Casita in the Heart of Santa Fe

All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $206 at Airbnb (starting price) I'll admit it. As much as I praise the unbeaten path and genuinely prefer to travel that way,...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘They’re just not tackling it enough’: Albuquerque neighborhood upset about growing homeless camp

‘They’re just not tackling it enough’: Albuquerque neighborhood upset about growing homeless camp. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/theyre-just-not-tackling-it-enough-albuquerque-neighborhood-upset-about-growing-homeless-camp/. ‘They’re just not tackling it enough’: Albuquerque …. ‘They’re just not tackling it enough’: Albuquerque neighborhood upset about growing homeless camp. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/theyre-just-not-tackling-it-enough-albuquerque-neighborhood-upset-about-growing-homeless-camp/. Bernalillo County hosts ‘Cuts...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy