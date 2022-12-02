NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning kicked off with dense fog across much of the state and Rio Grande Valley, including the Albuquerque metro. This afternoon conditions will continue to clear as dry air moves in overhead along with a westerly wind. This will also create downslope warming, with temperatures across the east about 5-15 degrees warmer than yesterday.

