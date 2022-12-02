Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
Related
WOOD
Get your plumbing project done correctly & on time
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re in the middle of a new construction project or a remodeling project, it can be frustrating for the plumbing work to not get done on time. Our Plumbing Expert, Mountaineer Plumbing, promises to be there on time and finish the work on time so you don’t have to worry. They also make it their goal.
WOOD
Give a handmade gift to a loved one this holiday season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The search for the perfect gift can be time consuming and stressful, but we know of a place you can find that gift! It’s something that’s handmade and will last for generations and just get better with time! The Holland Bowl Mill makes wood products with the perfect blend of beauty and practicality. We’re so excited to take you inside the mill, to see how all their artisan products are made!
WOOD
Free programs & activities this month at Hackley Public Library
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot going on during the holiday season – but we also need to take a little time to relax and enjoy the season! Hackley Public Library has free family friendly activities going on all month long. Mallory joins us from the library today to tell us about these holiday happenings.
WOOD
Big 4 Guide to December events in West Michigan: Holiday light displays, parades, musicals, markets and more
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This December, tons of West Michigan organizations, business and groups are hosting festive events to ring in the holiday season! Enjoy everything from Christmas light shows, parades, theatrical performances and markets with your loved ones. ‘Tis the season to explore local happenings around town by referring to our Big 4 Guide featured below!
Muskegon Heights marijuana dispensary offering chance to play for lifetime of free cannabis
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Inspired by the success of the McDonald’s Monopoly game, The Reef is giving away special grand prizes for cannabis enthusiasts. In addition to other prizes, customers will get a chance to win a lifetime supply of marijuana. Called “Reefopoly” in reference to the Monopoly-inspired game...
Cherry Health Is Installing One Of Grand Rapids’ First Narcan Vending Machines
When it comes to an overdose of any time, minutes and seconds matter. So if you're stuck waiting on an ambulance or emergency personnel of any kind to get to you for help, you may be losing precious life-saving time. And while experts have said that everyone should carry the...
WOOD
Experience magic at Windmill Island Gardens in Holland
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s something special going on this winter at Windmill Island Gardens – it’s called Magic at the Mill, a holiday light show running Fridays & Saturdays, December 2 through 17. This ticketed event will feature a 1000-LED ‘tulip field’ with a light/music show, a meet and greet with Sinkterklaas, and attractions and shops open. Holiday lights adorn campus (buildings, trees, and the windmill) helping to create the ‘magic’ at the mill!
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
Follow this 1-Hour Route to See the Best Cascade-Ada-Lowell Christmas Lights for 2022
If you’ve only got one evening to pack in Christmas activities and looking at Christmas lights east of Grand Rapids, drive this route with your family. Not only will you get Christmas cheer in overdrive, but you’ll also love the stop for cookies in Cascade to get you started. (Gotta have fuel for this adventure!) And there’s even a place to visit Santa near the end of the drive in Lowell if you time it right.
Yes, it is Illegal to Block Traffic While Waiting for the Drive-Thru in Michigan
I get it, sometimes you don't want to get out and grab your food or coffee when you're going through the drive thru. During the winter here in Michigan, I can especially understand the appeal of possibly waiting a couple of extra minutes in line just to make sure you don't have to trudge snow, sludge, or even rain into your vehicle.
Chick-fil-A sets opening date for newest Grand Rapids-area location
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MI — The newest Grand Rapids-area Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open Thursday, Dec. 8. The fast food restaurant is located at 5528 28th St. SE and will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. At first, the location will only be open for drive-thru orders. Dine-in and carry-out options will be available later on.
WOOD
Get your finances in order before the new year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holiday season is officially underway! The countdown is on to Christmas and soon to a brand new year! That makes this a great time to take charge of your financial future! Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services, joins us today to talk about the importance of planning correctly for your future!
New Grand Rapids store offers huge selection of zero proof beer, wine, and spirits
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Everywhere you look, people are consuming alcohol. It’s a multi-billion-dollar industry, and for many people, having the occasional glass of wine or cocktail is just part of the norm. But alcohol consumption can also be problematic. According to the CDC, more than 380 people died every day from excessive alcohol use in the US, between 2015 and 2019. Reports also indicate alcohol consumption rose drastically, following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s safe to say alcohol is not for everyone.
Creative Kalamazoo Woman Makes Old Clothing New Again on TikTok
A Kalamazoo woman has turned her creative small business into viral videos on TikTok. Sarah a.k.a. @reclaimpurpose on TikTok currently has 13.3 thousand followers and 1.5 million total video likes. Sarah repurposes old clothing and material to make some pretty amazing pieces. Everything from clothing, home decor, and jewelry. Most of her TikTok videos show her creative process and finished results. However, her most viral videos have to do with a recent winter weather incident.
Two new West Michigan Aldi stores announce opening dates
WEST MICHIGAN — Two West Michigan communities will soon have another choice to get their grocery shopping done after Aldi stores open within the next two weeks. First, the Aldi store in Greenville is set to open Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2009 W. Washington St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
WOOD
Win a case of four board games from ‘Pictionary’ on ABC
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The holiday season has arrived, and “Pictionary” is making this December extra merry and bright through a festive giveaway! From Monday, Dec. 5-Friday, Dec. 9, twenty-five viewers can win a case of four “Pictionary” board games to keep or share with friends and family!
Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
A Huge Sinkhole Just Opened Up On Fulton Street in Front of Van Andel Arena
I'm not sure if the Bert Kreischer show last night at Van Andel Arena is to blame (it's not) but in case you aren't downtown today (Friday, December 2nd) you may have missed this GIANT hole that has opened up right in front of the arena. The hole was first...
WOOD
Wow your friends with a beautiful grazing table
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Charcuterie boards and grazing tables are all the rage right now! If you’re entertaining family and friends this holiday season, this could be a wonderful option for you! The Grazing Table is a charcuterie board café in Kalamazoo that also provides catering and so much more. Joey joins us to tell us all about what they do!
Comments / 0