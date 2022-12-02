ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MI

Get your plumbing project done correctly & on time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re in the middle of a new construction project or a remodeling project, it can be frustrating for the plumbing work to not get done on time. Our Plumbing Expert, Mountaineer Plumbing, promises to be there on time and finish the work on time so you don’t have to worry. They also make it their goal.
Give a handmade gift to a loved one this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The search for the perfect gift can be time consuming and stressful, but we know of a place you can find that gift! It’s something that’s handmade and will last for generations and just get better with time! The Holland Bowl Mill makes wood products with the perfect blend of beauty and practicality. We’re so excited to take you inside the mill, to see how all their artisan products are made!
Free programs & activities this month at Hackley Public Library

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot going on during the holiday season – but we also need to take a little time to relax and enjoy the season! Hackley Public Library has free family friendly activities going on all month long. Mallory joins us from the library today to tell us about these holiday happenings.
Big 4 Guide to December events in West Michigan: Holiday light displays, parades, musicals, markets and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This December, tons of West Michigan organizations, business and groups are hosting festive events to ring in the holiday season! Enjoy everything from Christmas light shows, parades, theatrical performances and markets with your loved ones. ‘Tis the season to explore local happenings around town by referring to our Big 4 Guide featured below!
Experience magic at Windmill Island Gardens in Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s something special going on this winter at Windmill Island Gardens – it’s called Magic at the Mill, a holiday light show running Fridays & Saturdays, December 2 through 17. This ticketed event will feature a 1000-LED ‘tulip field’ with a light/music show, a meet and greet with Sinkterklaas, and attractions and shops open. Holiday lights adorn campus (buildings, trees, and the windmill) helping to create the ‘magic’ at the mill!
Follow this 1-Hour Route to See the Best Cascade-Ada-Lowell Christmas Lights for 2022

If you’ve only got one evening to pack in Christmas activities and looking at Christmas lights east of Grand Rapids, drive this route with your family. Not only will you get Christmas cheer in overdrive, but you’ll also love the stop for cookies in Cascade to get you started. (Gotta have fuel for this adventure!) And there’s even a place to visit Santa near the end of the drive in Lowell if you time it right.
Get your finances in order before the new year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holiday season is officially underway! The countdown is on to Christmas and soon to a brand new year! That makes this a great time to take charge of your financial future! Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services, joins us today to talk about the importance of planning correctly for your future!
New Grand Rapids store offers huge selection of zero proof beer, wine, and spirits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Everywhere you look, people are consuming alcohol. It’s a multi-billion-dollar industry, and for many people, having the occasional glass of wine or cocktail is just part of the norm. But alcohol consumption can also be problematic. According to the CDC, more than 380 people died every day from excessive alcohol use in the US, between 2015 and 2019. Reports also indicate alcohol consumption rose drastically, following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s safe to say alcohol is not for everyone.
Creative Kalamazoo Woman Makes Old Clothing New Again on TikTok

A Kalamazoo woman has turned her creative small business into viral videos on TikTok. Sarah a.k.a. @reclaimpurpose on TikTok currently has 13.3 thousand followers and 1.5 million total video likes. Sarah repurposes old clothing and material to make some pretty amazing pieces. Everything from clothing, home decor, and jewelry. Most of her TikTok videos show her creative process and finished results. However, her most viral videos have to do with a recent winter weather incident.
Win a case of four board games from ‘Pictionary’ on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The holiday season has arrived, and “Pictionary” is making this December extra merry and bright through a festive giveaway! From Monday, Dec. 5-Friday, Dec. 9, twenty-five viewers can win a case of four “Pictionary” board games to keep or share with friends and family!
Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
Wow your friends with a beautiful grazing table

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Charcuterie boards and grazing tables are all the rage right now! If you’re entertaining family and friends this holiday season, this could be a wonderful option for you! The Grazing Table is a charcuterie board café in Kalamazoo that also provides catering and so much more. Joey joins us to tell us all about what they do!
