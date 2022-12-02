ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

MSNBC

Judge orders sanctions in response to Lake, Finchem election suit

Arizona Republicans have plenty of reasons to be disappointed about the outcome of this year’s elections. The party came up short in several key races, thanks in large part to the fact that GOP voters nominated several unqualified extremists, leaving a traditionally red state looking decidedly purple. Among the...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Incoming Democrat whip Katherine Clark recalls child ‘waking up with nightmares’ over climate change

Incoming House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts on Sunday recalled one of her children “waking up with nightmares” due to concerns about climate change. Clark made the comment when asked by NBC News anchor Chuck Todd what she and incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries intended to do differently than their leadership predecessors, Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer. The 59-year-old Clark argued that her “generation” could bring a fresh perspective to Congress because her kids grew up being tormented by the threats of climate change and gun violence. “One of the biggest changes is going to be that we’re coming into this in the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Connecticut

Senate Banking Chairman Brown to Introduce Bill Closing ‘Shadow' Banking Loophole After Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Process Payments

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, introduced a bill to close the shadow banking loophole for large companies seeking banking charters from the FDIC. Called industrial loan companies, or ILCs, the nonbanking entities operate without the oversight required for traditional banks. Eighteen banking industry advocates backed Brown's bill, which was co-sponsored by...
NBC Connecticut

Trump Organization Convicted in New York Criminal Tax Fraud Case

Two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization were convicted of multiple crimes, including tax fraud, falsifying business records and conspiracy after a trial in New York City. The convictions come weeks after the company's owner, former President Donald Trump, declared his candidacy for the White House in the 2024 election. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Iran's State Media Denies Abolition of ‘Morality Police' as Three-Day Strike Begins

Some Western media outlets are facing backlash from activists over headlines claiming that Iran was abolishing its "morality police." The news – an interpretation of a comment by an Iranian official during a press conference – turned out to be anything but clear cut, and has since been denied by the country's state media.
NBC Connecticut

China's Xi Has Met With More Than 25 World Leaders Since Consolidating Power at Home

Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with more than 25 heads of state — including U.S. President Joe Biden — since Oct. 31, according to government releases. "This year we see [Xi] coming out ever since his [September] SCO trip, coming out more and engaging more with the international community," said Michael Cunningham, research fellow, China, at The Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Center. "That will be a challenge for the U.S."
NBC Connecticut

Hackers Linked to Chinese Government Stole Millions in COVID Benefits, Secret Service Says

Hackers linked to the Chinese government stole at least $20 million in U.S. COVID relief benefits, including Small Business Administration loans and unemployment insurance funds in over a dozen states, according to the Secret Service. The theft of taxpayer funds by the Chengdu-based hacking group known as APT41 is the...
NBC Connecticut

U.S. Again Delays Deadline for Real IDs, Until May 2025

Homeland Security has delayed the full enforcement of Real ID security standards until May 2025. The department said Covid obstacles had made it more difficult to obtain a Real ID. The Real ID Act was originally supposed to go into effect in 2008 but has been repeatedly delayed since then.

