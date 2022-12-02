Read full article on original website
Trump's Constitution remarks put McConnell, GOP on defense
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has delivered another rebuke of Donald Trump, saying anyone who thinks the Constitution can be suspended would have a "very hard time" becoming president in the United States
Warnock's win in Georgia gives Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema far less power over Biden's agenda
Manchin and Sinema have effectively had carte blanche in the Senate the last two years. Now, Democrats can afford to lose one of their votes.
Live Results: Democrat Raphael Warnock defeats Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff
Warnock edged out Walker in the hotly-contested Senate runoff, giving Democrats 51 seats in the chamber and denying Republicans a much-desired win.
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
Judge orders sanctions in response to Lake, Finchem election suit
Arizona Republicans have plenty of reasons to be disappointed about the outcome of this year’s elections. The party came up short in several key races, thanks in large part to the fact that GOP voters nominated several unqualified extremists, leaving a traditionally red state looking decidedly purple. Among the...
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
Donald Trump's company has been convicted of tax fraud for a scheme by top executives to avoid paying personal income taxes on perks such as apartments and luxury cars
Incoming Democrat whip Katherine Clark recalls child ‘waking up with nightmares’ over climate change
Incoming House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts on Sunday recalled one of her children “waking up with nightmares” due to concerns about climate change. Clark made the comment when asked by NBC News anchor Chuck Todd what she and incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries intended to do differently than their leadership predecessors, Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer. The 59-year-old Clark argued that her “generation” could bring a fresh perspective to Congress because her kids grew up being tormented by the threats of climate change and gun violence. “One of the biggest changes is going to be that we’re coming into this in the...
Senate Banking Chairman Brown to Introduce Bill Closing ‘Shadow' Banking Loophole After Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Process Payments
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, introduced a bill to close the shadow banking loophole for large companies seeking banking charters from the FDIC. Called industrial loan companies, or ILCs, the nonbanking entities operate without the oversight required for traditional banks. Eighteen banking industry advocates backed Brown's bill, which was co-sponsored by...
Trump Organization Convicted in New York Criminal Tax Fraud Case
Two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization were convicted of multiple crimes, including tax fraud, falsifying business records and conspiracy after a trial in New York City. The convictions come weeks after the company's owner, former President Donald Trump, declared his candidacy for the White House in the 2024 election. The...
Iran's State Media Denies Abolition of ‘Morality Police' as Three-Day Strike Begins
Some Western media outlets are facing backlash from activists over headlines claiming that Iran was abolishing its "morality police." The news – an interpretation of a comment by an Iranian official during a press conference – turned out to be anything but clear cut, and has since been denied by the country's state media.
China's Xi Has Met With More Than 25 World Leaders Since Consolidating Power at Home
Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with more than 25 heads of state — including U.S. President Joe Biden — since Oct. 31, according to government releases. "This year we see [Xi] coming out ever since his [September] SCO trip, coming out more and engaging more with the international community," said Michael Cunningham, research fellow, China, at The Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Center. "That will be a challenge for the U.S."
Hackers Linked to Chinese Government Stole Millions in COVID Benefits, Secret Service Says
Hackers linked to the Chinese government stole at least $20 million in U.S. COVID relief benefits, including Small Business Administration loans and unemployment insurance funds in over a dozen states, according to the Secret Service. The theft of taxpayer funds by the Chengdu-based hacking group known as APT41 is the...
U.S. Again Delays Deadline for Real IDs, Until May 2025
Homeland Security has delayed the full enforcement of Real ID security standards until May 2025. The department said Covid obstacles had made it more difficult to obtain a Real ID. The Real ID Act was originally supposed to go into effect in 2008 but has been repeatedly delayed since then.
Judge dismisses Khashoggi lawsuit against Saudi prince; Biden granted him immunity
Dec 6 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Washington on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the fiance of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi against Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, citing President Biden's grant of immunity.
Ukraine appears to show ability to strike far inside Russia
Dec 7 (Reuters) - A third Russian airfield was set ablaze by a drone strike, a day after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometres into Russia with attacks on two air bases.
