NBC Connecticut
Brazil, Neymar Strike Early For 3-0 Lead in Opening Minutes vs. South Korea
Brazil isn't messing around. In the first 30 minutes of Monday's round of 16 game against South Korea, the five-time World Cup champions asserted their dominance by taking a commanding 3-0 lead. First it was Vinicius Junior finding the back of the net in the seventh minute. A cross found...
NBC Connecticut
Goncalo Ramos, Portugal Dominate Switzerland 6-1 in Round of 16 Matchup
Portugal is catching fire at the right time. Against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, Portugal cruised to a 6-1 win off the back of a Goncalo Ramos hat trick. Ramos, who got the start over Cristiano Ronaldo after manager Fernando Santos...
NBC Connecticut
Cristiano Ronaldo Benched Ahead of World Cup Match vs. Switzerland
Portugal will not start forward Cristiano Ronaldo in its pivotal World Cup match against Switzerland on Tuesday. Ronaldo, who has butted heads with manager Fernando Santos in Qatar, is believed to be available off the bench for the Portuguese attack in the match against Switzerland. Portugal's starting lineup against Switzerland...
NBC Connecticut
Is Morocco the Team of Destiny in the 2022 World Cup?
Drop by drop the river rises. This Moroccan proverb is becoming more and more synonymous with what's transpiring in Qatar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Morocco is simultaneously gaining fans and breaking hearts in its miraculous run in the quadrennial tournament. It initially didn't seem like the Atlas Lions would make noise after being placed in a Group F that comprised 2018 runner-up Croatia, 2018 third-place Belgium and new CONCACAF champion Canada, but Morocco roared past all teams unscathed with a 2-1-0 win-draw-loss record.
NBC Connecticut
Pepe Becomes Second-Oldest Player to Score in a World Cup vs. Switzerland
Pepe pushed Portugal's lead to 2-0 in the 33rd minute against Switzerland in their round of 16 matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. On a corner kick delivered by Bruno Fernandes, Pepe made a run from the edge of the box and soared over Swiss center back Manuel Akanji to put his name in the record books.
NBC Connecticut
World Cup Hat Tricks: How Many Times Has a Player Netted Three Goals in a Game?
The FIFA World Cup stage is one of the biggest soccer tournaments in the world, and a soccer player completing a “hat trick” at the World Cup is one of the biggest accomplishments in a player's career. Since the World Cup was first held in Uruguay back in...
NBC Connecticut
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Switzerland in 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16
There is one glaring omission on Cristiano Ronaldo's resume: a World Cup title. He is four wins away from adding that missing piece in what could be the final World Cup for the 37-year-old. But his run thus far in the 2022 tournament hasn't exactly been the making of a storybook ending. His lackluster play, following his messy divorce with Manchester United just days before the World Cup began, has some fans calling for the longtime fan-favorite to be benched.
NBC Connecticut
Majority of Portuguese Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo Benched: Survey
You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent season on the football pitch is continuing its downward trend. Ahead of Portugal’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a survey conducted by Portuguese...
