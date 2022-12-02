12 days, 3 victories, all away from Highmark Stadium. That’s a hell of a thing.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - If you had told me two weeks ago, when the snow was falling in feet around Orchard Park which forced the movement of that week’s home game against Cleveland to Detroit, that the Bills would be 9-3 this morning, I would have said, “This is the NFL, and that’s not going to be possible.”

Think about what has transpired since the massive snowstorm that crippled the Southtowns of Buffalo. The Bills literally needed a rescue mission to escape their homes so they could get to Detroit and play a neutral site game - with almost no practice beforehand - against the Browns, yet they overcame all the adversity that was wrought by the snow with a 31-23 victory.

Four days later, again with almost no practice, they had to fly back to Detroit to take on the Lions on Thanksgiving - in other words, the Lions’ annual Super Bowl. Against a fired up opponent that had won three straight, the tired Bills rallied for a 28-25 victory.

And then, Sean McDermott’s team had to hit the road for the third time in 12 days for a key AFC East showdown against the Patriots Thursday, and all they did was dominate almost start to finish and won 24-10.

Twelve days, three victories, all away from Highmark Stadium. That’s a hell of a thing.

“I mean just one day at a time, fighting from the moment we got snowed-in and having to go to Detroit twice and just kept battling, battling and battling,” said safety Jordan Poyer. “It just says a lot about the guys in that locker room and coach, so hats off to the whole team. It was a rough (12) days, playing three games, but like I said, get it done and we are excited to have a couple days off and play at home next week.”

For some reason, too many fans rail about McDermott and his perceived deficiencies, and for the life of me, I don’t get it. I guess the bulk of it stems from those 13 seconds that led to the playoff loss to the Chiefs. OK, that was certainly a bummer, as were the other three road playoff losses McDermott has suffered since 2019.

But barring an unforeseen collapse, the Bills are going to the postseason for the fifth time in six years after having not gone in the 17 years before his arrival. The criticism he receives astounds me sometimes.

Let me remind you: Gregg Williams, Mike Mularkey, Dick Jauron, Chan Gailey, Doug Marrone, Rex Ryan. Combined record: 101-152 with zero playoff appearances. McDermott: 58-35, soon to be five playoff appearances, and possibly three straight division titles.

The guy can coach, so can his staff, and if you truly doubted that, just remember what they accomplished in the last 12 days in winning three NFL games, all away from home.

Sal’s Six Points

1. James Cook had his most active game: The rookie second-round pick has been worked very slowly into the offense this season, but he played a central role against the Patriots. Coming into the game Cook had played just 17% of the offensive snaps to Devin Singletary’s 72%. In this game, it was 44% for Singletary and 43% for Cook.

“I don’t think it was necessarily about this week, it was just overall his growth and seeing what he can do,” McDermott said, adding that he liked how the rotation worked.

Cook had 20 touches and totaled 105 yards (64 rushing, 41 receiving) while Singletary had 51 yards rushing and a touchdown. That success allowed the Bills to possess the ball for 38 minutes and took some of the burden off Josh Allen’s shoulders.

“He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands,” Allen said of Cook. “He found some good lanes today, and the more we can get him going forward, I think that’s going to benefit us in the long run. I thought Dorsey did a good job of mixing those in. I thought Motor and James ran the ball extremely hard. We were skipping some third downs, which is always a plus, and then when we did have third downs, we were putting our noses down and going and getting it, being really physical.”

2. Tre’Davious White is back: After playing only 16 snaps on the first two possessions of the Detroit game and then sitting out the rest of it, the star cornerback saw his workload double in New England. He played 33 snaps (61% of the defensive plays) and was in on four tackles and broke up a pass. That was good to see because the Bills really need him.

“I think all of us get a smile on our face when we see 27 playing out there,” said Tremaine Edmunds. “Just his play-making ability speaks for himself. I take my hat off to him because I see how hard he works and the adversity that he went through and I never really see him with his head down, he is always thinking positive.”

White’s return was part of a fascinating night in the secondary for the Bills. Xavier Rhodes, who was signed to the practice squad early in the season but had played in only one game, against the Browns, was active instead of rookie first-round pick Kaiir Elam who was a healthy scratch. Rhodes and White started, and Rhodes played 87% of the snaps.

With White and Rhodes playing the bulk of the time, struggling Dane Jackson was on the field for only 28 snaps.

“Just taking a look at what we had with X (Rhodes), and Tre has ramped up there a little bit, his rep count, and we’ll watch the tape and see,” McDermott said of scratching Elam and benching Jackson. “The competition is good. It’s healthy for all of us.”

Sorry, but it was a bit alarming that Elam was inactive for a key game against an AFC East rival. That’s a step backward for the kid who was being counted on to make a bigger impact than he has thus far.

3. The defense is getting close to whole: Before the game the Bills placed Von Miller on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least four games and could return to play the Bengals on Jan. 2 if his knee injury is healed sufficiently.

“We don’t want to rush him back, and he’s a competitor,” said GM Brandon Beane. “That’s why we love him. That’s why he’s so great. The competitor in him – if he could wheel it out there tonight, he would do it. We just think in talking to the medical people that the best decision right now is to give this time, and that gives him the best opportunity to help us down the stretch.”

However, while Miller was out, the Bills saw Edmunds, Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa return to action after missing a combined six games. Edmunds had a team-high six tackles, Epenesa had the Bills’ lone sack, and Rousseau had four tackles, four pressures, a QB hit and a batted down pass. The defense limited the Patriots to 14 first downs, 3 of 12 on third down, and 242 total yards.

“I mean look, they’re a really good team, really good defense, obviously,” said Patriots center David Andrews. “Coach McDermott, coach Frazier, really good coaches. A lot of it, we didn’t execute. Hats off to them, like I said, lot of really good players. But at the end of the day, we’ve got to go do our job too.”

4. Bill Belichick raised the white flag: Down 24-10 with 1:47 to go, the Patriots failed to recover an onside kick. At that point, even though he had all three of his timeouts, Belichick bagged it. He alerted the officials that he wasn’t going to use them, the officials told Allen, and Allen kneeled three times to end the game.

Hey, I hate Belichick as much as the next guy, but I have to give him credit here. He knew the game was over, it would have been pointless to continue it, so he wisely let it end, and his reasoning was sound, too.

“I thought that was the best thing to do for our team,” he said. “We went the other way in the Baltimore game, lost Mac (Jones) for three weeks. I don’t really think that was worth it.”

He was referring to a Week 3 loss in Baltimore when, down 11 in the final two minutes, he kept playing (yes, different deal being down just 11) and Jones suffered a high ankle sprain.

5. Dion Dawkins, get well soon: If ever we saw what Dawkins means to the offensive line, this was the game. The left tackle missed the game with an ankle injury and his replacement, David Quessenberry, was predictably awful as he allowed both sacks of Allen, both by Josh Uche.

And then he got hurt so we were treated to a mix of Bobby Hunt and Justin Murray. Thankfully, Allen survived, mainly because of his otherworldly escape skills. I was shocked Allen was sacked only twice, though one of those was damaging as it resulted in a strip-sack lost fumble that probably prevented a late first-half score.

Otherwise, the line played better than I originally thought. Right tackle Spencer Brown did a nice job making Matthew Judon - the NFL’s sack leader - invisible. And the run game was keyed by the interior of the line - Mitch Morse, Rodger Saffold and Ryan Bates - gashing holes between the tackles.

6. The OBJ recruitment is on tap: Friday, the talented but still recovering Odell Beckham Jr. will be visiting the Bills facility as he continues his free agency tour following his first stop down in New Jersey with his original team, the Giants. There was also a report that he would be going to hang out at Allen’s house.

When he was asked about what his role would be in trying to convince the wide receiver to join the Bills, Allen smiled and said, “We’ll see.”

Stefon Diggs made it clear what his role would be. “He’s a hell of a player,” Diggs said. “Can never have too many weapons. I’m going to try my hardest (to recruit him). We’ll see what happens.”

What they said in the locker room

∎ Patriots QB Mac Jones on the poor offensive performance: “We practice these plays. They work in practice, we know what we’re supposed to do, it’s just a matter of if we can go out there and do it. (The Bills are) a good football team, a good defense, a good third down defense. We didn’t do anything good enough. I didn’t do anything good enough to put enough points up to beat a good team.”

∎ Josh Allen on his improving sore elbow: “Yeah, I think every day it gets better. Again, it’s something that I don’t think about when I’m out on the field. I think that’s the most important thing. But again, continuing to be in the training room and working with the guys and shout out to our guys in our training room, guys and gals in there. They work so hard. They work so many hours. I can’t tell them how much I appreciate them enough, and I think our team would say the same thing.”

∎ Jordan Poyer on his overturned interception: “I just saw (the replay). That’s a catch to me. I don’t know what’s a catch nowadays. Like what? They said it bobbled but it still didn’t hit the ground. I had two feet in. That’s all right. I’ll get it back.”

∎ Stefon Diggs on the Bills needing a break: “A little bit. From the standpoint of guys who are all banged up, we have had a lot of games in a short span of time, but we also have to keep in our sights that we don’t want to take our foot off the gas. We’ve got a couple games rolling in the right direction. Setting that standard is huge and we don’t want to have too much time off that we come back with a lull.”

Extra points

The Bills won their third straight game in New England, something that hasn’t happened since 1992-94. They are now 5-16 all-time at Gillette Stadium.

Allen wearing a Ryan Fitzpatrick jersey in pre-game warmup, and then putting it back on when he joined Fitzpatrick on the Amazon Prime post-game show, was classic. Fitz had a great line when he said someone told him that when Allen joined the Bills, it was thought that he possessed some of Fitz’s best characteristics, only Allen had talent. Fitz is the best. Love that guy.

Allen trolling Patriots fans was also priceless. He recently signed a sponsorship deal with Gillette, the same company that owns naming rights to the Patriots home stadium, which made the deal even better. “I think people understand that I kind of took that Gillette - it’s a great sponsor to have,” Allen said. “But I know where this stadium is at. I knew who plays here and the fans here.”

Allen now has four games with multiple TD passes and zero interceptions against the Patriots which is the most by any QB against the Belichick-coached Patriots.

Gabe Davis had another non-productive game as he caught only two passes on seven targets for 15 yards. His underachieving season continues to roll on, and it makes the OBJ recruitment that much more important.

Jordan Phillips suffered a shoulder injury while chasing Mac Jones around late in the game. Hopefully it wasn’t serious, and the mini-bye will help him be ready for the Jets game.

Nyheim Hines finally got some legitimate playing time (31 snaps) but it didn’t go well. He carried twice and lost three yards, and he was targeted only twice, though his one catch went for 21 yards. I remain puzzled why the Bills haven’t been able to take advantage of his pass catching skills.

John Brown was elevated from the practice squad because the Bills had only four other healthy receivers. He got on the field for 12 snaps but was never targeted.

Thanks for subscribing to the Bills Blast newsletter, and remember, all the rest of my content can be found on our Bills page. If you want to follow me on Twitter, it's @salmaiorana, and if you want to email me, it's maiorana@gannett.com.

If you enjoyed the Bills Blast, please share it with a friend or family member, and if they would like to receive the bi-weekly newsletter, they can sign up here.

Our work isn't possible without D&C subscribers. If you are one, thank you. If you're not, please consider subscribing.