WOOD
Stay informed on available healthcare options with these tips from Exalta Health
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- No matter your “zip code, income, or socioeconomic background,” having access to quality health care is imperative. Exalta Health, a Christian nonprofit, provides quality healthcare for all people. During an AARP Real Possibilities interview, Ed Postma, President of Exalta Health, joins Jennifer Feuerstein...
WOOD
3 new Narcan vending machines being installed
Three new Narcan vending machines are coming to West Michigan as state and local authorities continue to combat the opioid epidemic. (Dec. 6, 2022) Three new Narcan vending machines are coming to West Michigan as state and local authorities continue to combat the opioid epidemic. (Dec. 6, 2022) GLC Live...
WOOD
Big 4 Guide to December events in West Michigan: Holiday light displays, parades, musicals, markets and more
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This December, tons of West Michigan organizations, business and groups are hosting festive events to ring in the holiday season! Enjoy everything from Christmas light shows, parades, theatrical performances and markets with your loved ones. ‘Tis the season to explore local happenings around town by referring to our Big 4 Guide featured below!
WOOD
Michigan scores poorly in road safety report
Michigan did not score well in the latest Road Safety Report released by a national advocacy group. (Dec. 6, 2022) Michigan did not score well in the latest Road Safety Report released by a national advocacy group. (Dec. 6, 2022) GLC Live at 20 Monroe giving back to GR community.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 120622
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Does that dog exist? Online puppy scams on the rise, …. One scam that’s becoming more common won’t just break your wallet; it could also break your heart. (Dec. 6, 2022) Storm Team 8...
