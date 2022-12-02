ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

3 new Narcan vending machines being installed

Three new Narcan vending machines are coming to West Michigan as state and local authorities continue to combat the opioid epidemic.
Big 4 Guide to December events in West Michigan: Holiday light displays, parades, musicals, markets and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This December, tons of West Michigan organizations, business and groups are hosting festive events to ring in the holiday season! Enjoy everything from Christmas light shows, parades, theatrical performances and markets with your loved ones. ‘Tis the season to explore local happenings around town by referring to our Big 4 Guide featured below!
Michigan scores poorly in road safety report

Michigan did not score well in the latest Road Safety Report released by a national advocacy group.
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 120622

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
