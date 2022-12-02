Read full article on original website
Elton John's last show and a Ticketmaster apology
"Black Panther -- Wakanda Forever" remains the top movie in the U.S. and Canada. The sequel to the 2018 Marvel Comics adaptation earned just over 67-million-dollars in its second weekend in North America's theaters. Coming in second is "The Menu" which opened with nine-million-dollars followed by the faith-based film "The Chosen Season 3 -- Episodes One and Two" with just over eight-million-dollars. Rounding out the Top Five are "Black Adam" followed by "Ticket to Paradise."
Elvis Costello Said 1 Beatles Song Represents Everything Great About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said one of The Beatles' songs represents everything great about Paul McCartney and he saw Paul perform it live.
Elton John's Best Albums
British rock icon Elton John is one of the most prolific and enduring musicians in history. Born Reginald Dwight in England in 1947, the piano-playing John burst onto the music scene just as the Beatles were breaking up in 1969. More than 50 years later, he teamed with pop star Dua Lipa for a remake of his song “Cold Heart” that reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. Last year, the rock hall-of-famer released his latest album, “Regimental Sgt. Zippo,” more than 52 years after he made his first studio album, “Empty Sky.”
Mick Jagger Had a ‘Spoilt Attitude’ and Said the ‘Most Absurd, Stupid Things’ After Bill Wyman Left the Rolling Stones, According to the Bassist
With 60 years of albums, tours, and personnel changes behind them, The Rolling Stones have said many things, some of which were ludicrous.
Mick Fleetwood Pays Tribute to Christine McVie: ‘Part of My Heart Has Flown Away Today’
Mick Fleetwood paid tribute to Christine McVie on social media Wednesday after the death of his Fleetwood Mac bandmate at the age of 79. “Part of my heart has flown away today,” the drummer wrote on Instagram. “This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight… and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird,’ reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us.” McVie died “peacefully” at a hospital Wednesday morning...
Haim “at a loss for words” after Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Hallelujah’ to Christine McVie
Haim have said they are “at a loss for words” after Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks dedicated their song ‘Hallelujah‘ to Christine McVie who died yesterday (November 30). The track featured on Haim’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘, which Alana Haim wrote in memory...
The Rolling Stones to release star-studded 2012 show as live album ‘GRRR Live!’
The Rolling Stones have announced a new live album and accompanying concert film DVD, entitled ‘GRRR Live!’. The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot. It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will be released as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on both DVD and Blu-Ray.
King Charles grants himself important title formerly held by Prince Philip
King Charles' new title wasn't held by the Queen - so what does this unprecedented move mean for the centuries-old title?
Brian Johnson’s Pre-AC/DC Band, Geordie, Releases New Song
Brian Johnson's pre-AC/DC band, Geordie, has released a new song to mark their 50th anniversary. The song is called "Red, White & Blue" and you can check it out below or on YouTube. The band tapped former Back Street Crawler frontman Terry Slesser for lead vocals.
‘Road Trippin’ — Red Hot Chili Peppers unveil 2023 tour
NEW YORK (AP) — There’s no rest for the spicy: Fresh off a world tour and two albums this year, Red Hot Chili Peppers are preparing for a set of stadium shows and festival stops across North America and Europe in 2023. Live Nation said Monday the band’s...
Kanye West calls Twitter chief Elon Musk a ‘half-Chinese’ clone engineered ‘like Obama’
Kanye West resurfaced on Instagram, saying that Elon Musk could be a “half-Chinese”, genetically engineered clone after the rapper was suspended from Twitter for antisemitic posts.Mr West, who has formally changed his name to Ye, said in an Instagram post: “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese?”“Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel and we have an Elon,” Mr West said.The rapper compared Mr Musk to Barack Obama, referring to the bizarre conspiracy theory that the former US president was...
Dolly Parton Joins TikTok
“Better late than never,” Dolly Parton tweeted with a wink Sunday in announcing that she had joined TikTok The 11-time Grammy winner debuted her TikTok profile, @DollyParton, and released “Berry Pie,” a Holiday baking ditty drawing from traditional bluegrass styles, exclusively on TikTok as a sound for fans to use in their own videos. Parton is already hugely popular on TikTok, according to the ByteDance-owned app: To date, videos with the hashtags #DollyParton and #DollyTok have 6.4 billion video views. Per TikTok, #DollyTok is a subcommunity whose daily postings celebrate her music, movies and larger-than-life personality. Top Parton tracks on TikTok include...
Robbie Williams to headline outdoor concert at King’s Sandringham estate
Robbie Williams is set to headline the first large-scale live music event at the royal estate of Sandringham next summer, it has been confirmed.The pop megastar, 48, will be joined at the concert on August 26 by a number of “special guests” who have yet to be announced, organisers said.Giles Cooper, from Heritage Live, said: “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a concert for the legendary Robbie Williams and the thing about Robbie is that he keeps getting better and better.“His 2022 Arena tour show was the best I’d ever seen him perform and for...
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again
Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Celebrities love big age gap romances – but are they as doomed as we claim?
For Halloween this year, Billie Eilish dressed up as a baby. The singer wore a peaked bonnet printed with teddy bears and a matching bib. Her newly announced boyfriend Jesse Rutherford – the lead vocalist of the alt-indie band The Neighbourhood – came dressed as an elderly man. He wore a bald cap, his neck tattoos peeking out from under a cardigan and braces. He looked like a cross between Machine Gun Kelly and Benjamin Button. This odd rendition of a couple’s costume drew immediate backlash from Eilish’s fans, who believed she was poking fun at their widespread concerns about...
Watch Keith Urban pay heartfelt tribute to Christine McVie
Keith Urban paid tribute to the late Christine McVie during his Gold Coast show last week. The Australian country star stopped his set to give a short but sweet speech about the late Fleetwood Mac legend. “For me growing up, listening to their music, you had three incredible vocalists in...
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
Rolling Stones’ 60th year honored with collectible coin; band to release ‘ultimate live greatest hits album’
The mint said it was one of the last coins of the year to be released bearing the image of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at age 96.
Iggy Pop’s Upcoming Album to Feature the Late Taylor Hawkins
“Taylor came in with incredible style,” said rock icon Iggy Pop of the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Included in a long roster of rockstars, Hawkins guested on Pop’s upcoming album, Every Loser, before his death earlier this year. In a recent interview with NME, the “Passenger”...
