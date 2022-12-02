The US state of Maryland has banned its agencies from using TikTok and other Chinese and Russian platforms, after reports that China’s state-backed hackers allegedly stole millions of Covid relief funds in the US.Maryland’s governor Larry Hogan issued an emergency directive on Tuesday prohibiting the use of Chinese and Russian products and platforms including the social media app TikTok, the message app WeChat, as well as Russia’s Kaspersky cybersecurity software.The governor’s office noted that these products and platforms “present an unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk” to the state, adding that they may be involved in cyber-espionage, and surveillance of...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO