Mental Wellness Expo comes to Mankato
The Renville County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Charles Amberg of Rural Bird Island was alone in the vehicle which had caught fire. According to the Minnesota BCA, a group of five people allegedly stole 13 long guns, ammunition, tools and three vehicles from an undisclosed location.
Mankato Civic Center Plaza to close temporarily
30+ tables of toys, games, & comics for show at Eagles Club.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-06-2022 - clipped version
The inaugural Never Give Up 2022 Expo for Mental Wellness on Dec. 13 hopes to bring awareness to those who've never before understood the issue.
Child’s play: celebrating winter at the Children’s Museum
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is so fortunate to have the top-notch Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota right here in the community; the exhibits are always changing with the seasons. There is one exhibit they bring back each year because of its popularity!
Bells on Belgrade returns to North Mankato
30+ tables of toys, games, & comics for show at Eagles Club. Ravagers Comics & Collectibles organized the toy display and invited a group of Mankato-based...
Rodeo community supports local member
ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota rodeo community is coming together to show support for one of their own. Reid Oftedahl, a Pemberton native currently living in Raymond, was competing in the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas when he was injured while bull riding. Oftedahl was taken to a local...
30+ tables of toys, games, & comics for show at Eagles Club
The closure is to allow for road crews to work on construction on the MCHS Event Center. A crane will be used during the construction process.
Faribault School District accepts grant to curb drug use
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Faribault School District has agreed to accept a $1.1 million state grant meant to help curb drug use among students of color. Monday night’s vote comes after two board members had delayed accepting the money by arguing it could discriminate against white students. Only one of the seven-person Faribault school board voted against accepting the funding on Monday.
Madelia officially opens new fire hall
The closure is to allow for road crews to work on construction on the MCHS Event Center. A crane will be used during the construction process.
Scooter’s Coffee to open second Mankato location on Dec. 9
The Renville County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Charles Amberg of Rural Bird Island was alone in the vehicle which had caught fire. According to the Minnesota BCA, a group of five people allegedly stole 13 long guns, ammunition, tools and three vehicles from an undisclosed location.
Suspects sought in Belle Plaine robbery
The Renville County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Charles Amberg of Rural Bird Island was alone in the vehicle which had caught fire.
City of Mankato votes on 2023 budget
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The city of Mankato is looking ahead to its budget for fiscal year 2023. “We worked extremely hard,” Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad said. “It was not a two day, or two week or a month or two, literally from August until today finally we have decided on something that will be beneficial to everyone.”
Ocular spectacular: Through the looking glasses
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s something many Americans have to wear, whether they like them or not: eye glasses. Perhaps finding a stylish pair won’t make things so bad! Besides, finding the right style is half the fun! Dr. Tracye Rasmussen of Carlson-Tillisch Eye Clinic trained her eye on Kato Living, to talk about eyewear trends.
Slow start for Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
The closure is to allow for road crews to work on construction on the MCHS Event Center. A crane will be used during the construction process.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
Remains identified from burnt-up vehicle in Renville county
According to the Minnesota BCA, a group of five people allegedly stole 13 long guns, ammunition, tools and three vehicles from an undisclosed location.
A small-town gem: Elysian welcomes Ahava Cottage
To chat more about the health risks and the dos and don'ts of shoveling snow, Dr. Seth Nelson with Rising Sun Chiropractic in St. Peter visited the studio. The nonprofit says it is at 15% of its $525,000 goal, which is also $55,000 behind fundraising totals at this time last year.
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
Snow Thursday night/Friday, more snow early next week
We are tracking a couple of systems that will have the potential to bring measurable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa later this week and early next week. The first system will arrive Thursday night and continue into Friday and could produce several inches of snowfall. This is a change from yesterday as our latest data is suggesting that this system will track considerably further north than originally expected. As of right now, it looks like 2 to 4+ inches of snow is a possibility with this system. We will get more specific with snow amounts as new data comes in later today and tomorrow morning. The second system will impact much of our region from late Sunday, through Monday and into Tuesday. This one will be a little more difficult to forecast because we will be dealing with slightly warmer temperatures and the potential for both rain and snow. This one is still almost a week away, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer. The Weather Team will be watching both systems closely and will have updates along the way.
Public hearing for FY23 budget/property tax levy
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is holding a public hearing tonight on the proposed budget and tax levy increase. City staff will detail the budget and property tax levy plan in a presentation tonight at the regular council meeting. Mankato residents have the opportunity to share their...
