Sinkhole causes detour in downtown Grand Rapids

By Rachel Van Gilder
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A sinkhole disrupted traffic in downtown Grand Rapids Friday.

Crews blocked off on E. Fulton Street between Ottawa and Ionia avenues, near Van Andel Arena, while they worked to fix it.

The hole was about 13 feet deep, the city said. Crews backfilled it.

The road was expected to reopen at 2 p.m.

Eastbound drivers were being detoured along Ottawa to Oakes Street SW and then Ionia, and westbound drivers down Ionia to Louis Street NW to Monroe Avenue.

