Police: 1 shot, wounded in Grand Rapids

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after one person was shot and injured early Friday.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Plymouth Avenue near Burton Street.

A spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department said a passenger in a vehicle was shot and then went to the hospital.

The person’s condition was not released later Friday morning.

Police have not released any information about suspects.

4d ago

Guess What?! Big Surprise! Nobody is talking or cooperating - AGAIN!... Nobody knows nutin. Any guesses on WHICH culture practices this no snitch code and passes it down from generation to generation?

