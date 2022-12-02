Police: 1 shot, wounded in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after one person was shot and injured early Friday.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Plymouth Avenue near Burton Street.

A spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department said a passenger in a vehicle was shot and then went to the hospital.

The person’s condition was not released later Friday morning.

Police have not released any information about suspects.

