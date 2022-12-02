More information released on Garfield Avenue shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have provided more information about the Garfield shooting.

Police say on November 25, at about 8:55 p.m., a male was robbed and shot in the 1500 block of Garfield Avenue while trying to sell marijuana. Officers say on December 1, a male juvenile was charged with Assault 1st and Robbery 1st in regard to this shooting.

Police say the male juvenile was lodged at McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).