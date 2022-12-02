ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More information released on Garfield Avenue shooting

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have provided more information about the Garfield shooting.

Police say on November 25, at about 8:55 p.m., a male was robbed and shot in the 1500 block of Garfield Avenue while trying to sell marijuana. Officers say on December 1, a male juvenile was charged with Assault 1st and Robbery 1st in regard to this shooting.

Police say the male juvenile was lodged at McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

