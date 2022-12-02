Read full article on original website
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
India central bank raises key rate, says inflation battle not over
MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's key repo rate was raised by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as widely expected, the fifth straight increase, with the central bank vowing there will be no let up in its fight to tame high inflation.
China announces roll-back of strict anti-COVID-19 measures
In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of the most draconian anti-COVID-19 restrictions
S. Korea sees easing disruption as truckers’ strike extends
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Officials say South Korea’s economy is recovering from the initial shock of a nationwide walkout staged by thousands of cargo truckers, even as their strike reached its 14th day on Wednesday amid a stalemate with the government over freight fare issues. The conservative...
Taiwan seeks to reassure on TSMC commitment to island despite U.S. investment
TAIPEI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy minister said on Wednesday that the island remains chipmaker TSMC's most important production base after the company announced it would more than triple planned investment at its new Arizona plant to $40 billion.
