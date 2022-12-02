ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

pureoldiesspencer.com

Nutcracker Returns to Spirit Lake

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — After a four-year break, professional ballet comes back to Spirit Lake this weekend. Dawn Fisher says she and Tracy Johnson formed a non-profit group with the goal of presenting the timeless classic every other year. Fisher says it’s a unique mix of professionals and...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kiow.com

Silent Night in Algona Coming to Forest City

The history of the World War II includes northern Iowa. In Algona, there was a prisoner of war camp whose story runs deep into the fabric of the area. Movie producers wanted to capture this in a movie which will be shown in Algona and in Forest City at the Forest Theater.
FOREST CITY, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Lucy Herman, 101, of Pocahontas

Services for 101-year-old Lucy Herman of Pocahontas will be Friday, December 9th at 10:30 AM at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas. Visitation will be at the church from 9 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday. Powers Funeral Home of Pocahontas is in charge of arrangements.
POCAHONTAS, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Evie Schuck, 106, of Spencer Formerly of Royal

Funeral services for 106-year-old Evie Schuck of Spencer, formerly of Royal, will be Saturday, December 10th, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Royal with burial at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Spencer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home...
ROYAL, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

June Hampson, 85, of Graettinger

Services for 85-year-old June Hampson of Graettinger will be Saturday, December 10th at 10:30am at Bethel Lutheran Church in Graettinger. Visitation will be Friday, December 9th from 5-7pm at the church. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Graettinger is in charge of arrangements.
GRAETTINGER, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Roger Johnson, 68, of Albert City

Memorial services for 68-year-old Roger Johnson of Albert City will be Saturday, December 10th, at 3 p.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albert City with burial at Fairfield Township Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is...
ALBERT CITY, IA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Okoboji, IA

When you think of summer in the Great Lakes, you probably think of Okoboji in Dickinson County, Iowa. In 1922, Okoboji formally became a city. In 1930, Okoboji was first included in an official census, recording a population of 176 people. Known for its beautiful lakes, charming atmosphere, and abundance...
OKOBOJI, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Icy roads are forecast in Siouxland

Slippery roads near Le Mars and Kingsley are a risk for driving this morning as freezing rain has been falling north of Sioux City. South Dakota roads were mostly warm enough at the time to reduce the risk for ice, but be aware that traveling this morning could become dangerous.
KINGSLEY, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Jury Selection to Begin Tuesday in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The trial for the man accused of shooting a woman outside a Milford business earlier this year is set to begin on Tuesday. Christian Goyne-Yarns was originally charged with attempted murder in the February 3rd shooting of Shelby Woizeschke in the parking lot of Grapetree Medical Staffing. That charge was upgraded to first degree murder several days later after Woizeschke succumbed to her injuries at a Sioux Falls Hospital.
MILFORD, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

High School Athletics Scoreboard: 12/6/22

Here are girls basketball scores from tonight. Estherville-Lincoln Central beat North Union 58-33. Spirit Lake outscored Worthington 78-66 and Sibley-Ocheyedan topped Boyden-Hull 62-51. For the boys basketball scores, Estherville Lincoln Central beat North Union 54-36. Spirit Lake fell to Humboldt 83-77. Boyden-Hull routed Sibley-Ocheyedan 66-42 and Sioux Central cruised past...
ESTHERVILLE, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Coaches Preview: Emmetsburg Basketball @ Spencer

Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Monday night the Spencer Tigers girls and boys basketball teams take on Emmetsburg in the Fieldhouse. In the Girls game, the Tigers come in at 2-0 while Emmetsburg is 1-1. The Tigers have shown that they have a lot of weapons early this season, and E-Hawks coach Anna Fiene is looking forward to the challenge Spencer brings.
SPENCER, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry precipitation this morning, otherwise a quiet Monday ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure and cold front will bring some wintry weather to parts of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 8 AM for Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Union, Sioux and O’Brien counties due to the potential for wintry mix and freezing drizzle that could lead to a light glazing of ice.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley woman hurt in SUV rollover

ROCK VALLEY—A 68-year-old Rock Valley woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:20 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on Elmwood Avenue about two miles south of Rock Valley. Karen Marie Hulstein was driving north when she lost control of her 2005 Buick Rainier, which entered the east ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Two Injured in Jackson House Fire

Jackson, MN (KICD)– Two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a Jackson home Friday morning. Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News the initial call for a house fully engulfed in flames on Branch Street came in around 6:30. Both victims were able to escape before...
JACKSON, MN
pureoldiesspencer.com

Coaches Preview: Alta-Aurelia @ Sioux Central Basketball

Sioux Central, Ia (KICD) – Tuesday night on Big Country 107.7 the Sioux Central Rebels will host the Alta-Aurelia Warriors. In the girls game, Sioux Central is off to a 1-2 start while Alta-Aurelia is 3-0. The Warriors have struggled in the past, but Sioux Central coach Kasey Krager says that this team will have a lot of confidence after their quick start.
SIOUX RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

No injuries, two semis damaged in crash

HOSPERS—No injuries were reported, but two semitrucks received an estimated $135,000 damage in an accident about 3:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south Hospers. Twenty-three-year-old Celia Diaz of Hesperia, CA, was driving a 2018 International semitruck north and attempted to pass a northbound...
HOSPERS, IA

