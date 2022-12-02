Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
Nutcracker Returns to Spirit Lake
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — After a four-year break, professional ballet comes back to Spirit Lake this weekend. Dawn Fisher says she and Tracy Johnson formed a non-profit group with the goal of presenting the timeless classic every other year. Fisher says it’s a unique mix of professionals and...
kiow.com
Silent Night in Algona Coming to Forest City
The history of the World War II includes northern Iowa. In Algona, there was a prisoner of war camp whose story runs deep into the fabric of the area. Movie producers wanted to capture this in a movie which will be shown in Algona and in Forest City at the Forest Theater.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Lucy Herman, 101, of Pocahontas
Services for 101-year-old Lucy Herman of Pocahontas will be Friday, December 9th at 10:30 AM at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas. Visitation will be at the church from 9 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday. Powers Funeral Home of Pocahontas is in charge of arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Evie Schuck, 106, of Spencer Formerly of Royal
Funeral services for 106-year-old Evie Schuck of Spencer, formerly of Royal, will be Saturday, December 10th, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Royal with burial at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Spencer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home...
pureoldiesspencer.com
June Hampson, 85, of Graettinger
Services for 85-year-old June Hampson of Graettinger will be Saturday, December 10th at 10:30am at Bethel Lutheran Church in Graettinger. Visitation will be Friday, December 9th from 5-7pm at the church. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Graettinger is in charge of arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Roger Johnson, 68, of Albert City
Memorial services for 68-year-old Roger Johnson of Albert City will be Saturday, December 10th, at 3 p.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albert City with burial at Fairfield Township Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Okoboji, IA
When you think of summer in the Great Lakes, you probably think of Okoboji in Dickinson County, Iowa. In 1922, Okoboji formally became a city. In 1930, Okoboji was first included in an official census, recording a population of 176 people. Known for its beautiful lakes, charming atmosphere, and abundance...
siouxlandnews.com
Icy roads are forecast in Siouxland
Slippery roads near Le Mars and Kingsley are a risk for driving this morning as freezing rain has been falling north of Sioux City. South Dakota roads were mostly warm enough at the time to reduce the risk for ice, but be aware that traveling this morning could become dangerous.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Jury Selection to Begin Tuesday in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The trial for the man accused of shooting a woman outside a Milford business earlier this year is set to begin on Tuesday. Christian Goyne-Yarns was originally charged with attempted murder in the February 3rd shooting of Shelby Woizeschke in the parking lot of Grapetree Medical Staffing. That charge was upgraded to first degree murder several days later after Woizeschke succumbed to her injuries at a Sioux Falls Hospital.
pureoldiesspencer.com
High School Athletics Scoreboard: 12/6/22
Here are girls basketball scores from tonight. Estherville-Lincoln Central beat North Union 58-33. Spirit Lake outscored Worthington 78-66 and Sibley-Ocheyedan topped Boyden-Hull 62-51. For the boys basketball scores, Estherville Lincoln Central beat North Union 54-36. Spirit Lake fell to Humboldt 83-77. Boyden-Hull routed Sibley-Ocheyedan 66-42 and Sioux Central cruised past...
pureoldiesspencer.com
New Case of High Path Avian Influenza Confirmed in Buena Vista County
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed another case of High Pathogen Avian Influenza in the state. The department confirmed Friday that another case has been found in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County. Standard procedure after a confirmed case is to...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Coaches Preview: Emmetsburg Basketball @ Spencer
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Monday night the Spencer Tigers girls and boys basketball teams take on Emmetsburg in the Fieldhouse. In the Girls game, the Tigers come in at 2-0 while Emmetsburg is 1-1. The Tigers have shown that they have a lot of weapons early this season, and E-Hawks coach Anna Fiene is looking forward to the challenge Spencer brings.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry precipitation this morning, otherwise a quiet Monday ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure and cold front will bring some wintry weather to parts of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 8 AM for Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Union, Sioux and O’Brien counties due to the potential for wintry mix and freezing drizzle that could lead to a light glazing of ice.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley woman hurt in SUV rollover
ROCK VALLEY—A 68-year-old Rock Valley woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:20 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on Elmwood Avenue about two miles south of Rock Valley. Karen Marie Hulstein was driving north when she lost control of her 2005 Buick Rainier, which entered the east ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Two Injured in Jackson House Fire
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a Jackson home Friday morning. Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News the initial call for a house fully engulfed in flames on Branch Street came in around 6:30. Both victims were able to escape before...
kiwaradio.com
First Highway Roundabout Intersection In Northwest Iowa To Be Installed Between Orange City And Alton
Orange City, Iowa — Northwest Iowa is about to get its first roundabout intersection on a state highway, and it’s going to be right in our coverage area. Iowa Department of Transportation Planner Dakin Schultz says roundabouts are not a new concept, but they’ve never been implemented around here on roads that the state is in charge of.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Coaches Preview: Alta-Aurelia @ Sioux Central Basketball
Sioux Central, Ia (KICD) – Tuesday night on Big Country 107.7 the Sioux Central Rebels will host the Alta-Aurelia Warriors. In the girls game, Sioux Central is off to a 1-2 start while Alta-Aurelia is 3-0. The Warriors have struggled in the past, but Sioux Central coach Kasey Krager says that this team will have a lot of confidence after their quick start.
nwestiowa.com
No injuries, two semis damaged in crash
HOSPERS—No injuries were reported, but two semitrucks received an estimated $135,000 damage in an accident about 3:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south Hospers. Twenty-three-year-old Celia Diaz of Hesperia, CA, was driving a 2018 International semitruck north and attempted to pass a northbound...
Le Mars new animal adoption and rescue preps for opening weekend
LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The first Plymouth County animal rescue is set to open their doors Saturday after years of anticipation. In 2019, the president of Wet-Nose Rescue, Angel Anderson, set her sights on being the first animal rescue in the county. “All that Plymouth County action that we had was all going to […]
hwy.co
You’ll Never Guess Where the Ice Cream Capital of the World Is
Do you have a sweet tooth? If you’ve been dreaming of an ice cream capital of the world, we’ve found it for your bucket list. And you might be surprised to learn where it is. Keep reading to find out where the ice cream capital is and why....
Comments / 0