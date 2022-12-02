Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Nutcracker Returns to Spirit Lake
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — After a four-year break, professional ballet comes back to Spirit Lake this weekend. Dawn Fisher says she and Tracy Johnson formed a non-profit group with the goal of presenting the timeless classic every other year. Fisher says it’s a unique mix of professionals and...
kiow.com
Silent Night in Algona Coming to Forest City
The history of the World War II includes northern Iowa. In Algona, there was a prisoner of war camp whose story runs deep into the fabric of the area. Movie producers wanted to capture this in a movie which will be shown in Algona and in Forest City at the Forest Theater.
kicdam.com
Evie Schuck, 106, of Spencer Formerly of Royal
Funeral services for 106-year-old Evie Schuck of Spencer, formerly of Royal, will be Saturday, December 10th, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Royal with burial at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Spencer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home...
kicdam.com
Grand Meander Tonight
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Downtown Spencer will be getting into the holiday spirit Monday evening as Grand Meander, the one of the longest running traditions makes its annual return. Spencer Mainstreet Director Nancy Naeve tells KICD News while Grand Meander is not meant to be a big night of shopping,...
kicdam.com
June Hampson, 85, of Graettinger
Services for 85-year-old June Hampson of Graettinger will be Saturday, December 10th at 10:30am at Bethel Lutheran Church in Graettinger. Visitation will be Friday, December 9th from 5-7pm at the church. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Graettinger is in charge of arrangements.
kicdam.com
Roger Johnson, 68, of Albert City
Memorial services for 68-year-old Roger Johnson of Albert City will be Saturday, December 10th, at 3 p.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albert City with burial at Fairfield Township Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Okoboji, IA
When you think of summer in the Great Lakes, you probably think of Okoboji in Dickinson County, Iowa. In 1922, Okoboji formally became a city. In 1930, Okoboji was first included in an official census, recording a population of 176 people. Known for its beautiful lakes, charming atmosphere, and abundance...
siouxlandnews.com
Icy roads are forecast in Siouxland
Slippery roads near Le Mars and Kingsley are a risk for driving this morning as freezing rain has been falling north of Sioux City. South Dakota roads were mostly warm enough at the time to reduce the risk for ice, but be aware that traveling this morning could become dangerous.
kicdam.com
Sports Schedule: 12/6/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for sports. In girls and boys High School Basketball, Emmetsburg hosts Storm Lake, Okoboji is at home against Sioux Center, Sibley-Ocheyedan goes to Rock Valley, GTRA hosts Storm Lake St. Mary’s, Sioux Central is at home against Alta-Aurelia, Harris-Lake Park welcomes MMCRU, and South O’Brien goes to Remsen St. Mary’s.
kicdam.com
Jury Selection to Begin Tuesday in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The trial for the man accused of shooting a woman outside a Milford business earlier this year is set to begin on Tuesday. Christian Goyne-Yarns was originally charged with attempted murder in the February 3rd shooting of Shelby Woizeschke in the parking lot of Grapetree Medical Staffing. That charge was upgraded to first degree murder several days later after Woizeschke succumbed to her injuries at a Sioux Falls Hospital.
kicdam.com
High School Athletics Scoreboard: 12/6/22
Here are girls basketball scores from tonight. Estherville-Lincoln Central beat North Union 58-33. Spirit Lake outscored Worthington 78-66 and Sibley-Ocheyedan topped Boyden-Hull 62-51. For the boys basketball scores, Estherville Lincoln Central beat North Union 54-36. Spirit Lake fell to Humboldt 83-77. Boyden-Hull routed Sibley-Ocheyedan 66-42 and Sioux Central cruised past...
kicdam.com
New Case of High Path Avian Influenza Confirmed in Buena Vista County
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed another case of High Pathogen Avian Influenza in the state. The department confirmed Friday that another case has been found in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County. Standard procedure after a confirmed case is to...
stormlakeradio.com
Numerous Ash Trees to be Removed in Storm Lake
City of Storm Lake crew members will be taking down several ash trees in the southeast area of the community over the next several weeks. The removal is necessary due to emerald ash borer damage. Ash trees will be removed this season from around Lake Avenue to Flindt Drive, and from East 3rd Street to Lakeshore Drive.
kicdam.com
Coaches Preview: Emmetsburg Basketball @ Spencer
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Monday night the Spencer Tigers girls and boys basketball teams take on Emmetsburg in the Fieldhouse. In the Girls game, the Tigers come in at 2-0 while Emmetsburg is 1-1. The Tigers have shown that they have a lot of weapons early this season, and E-Hawks coach Anna Fiene is looking forward to the challenge Spencer brings.
kiwaradio.com
George Area Garden Shed, Contents Destroyed In Fire
George, Iowa– A shed and its contents were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, December 4th, 2022, near George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, a few minutes before 7:00 a.m., the George Fire Department was called to the report of a building fire at 4438 200th Street, four miles east, a mile north, and a half-mile east of George.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley woman hurt in SUV rollover
ROCK VALLEY—A 68-year-old Rock Valley woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:20 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on Elmwood Avenue about two miles south of Rock Valley. Karen Marie Hulstein was driving north when she lost control of her 2005 Buick Rainier, which entered the east ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Estherville City Council Approves Additional Facade Grant Funds
Estherville, IA (KICD) — As KICD reported in the past, the city of Estherville recently took applications for a grant to property owners who are updating their homes. At their latest meeting, the City Council was updated on the number of hopeful grant recipients now that the application period for this year is over. The initial number was low but surged after an ad in the local Shopper.
kicdam.com
Two Injured in Jackson House Fire
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a Jackson home Friday morning. Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News the initial call for a house fully engulfed in flames on Branch Street came in around 6:30. Both victims were able to escape before...
kicdam.com
Coaches Preview: Alta-Aurelia @ Sioux Central Basketball
Sioux Central, Ia (KICD) – Tuesday night on Big Country 107.7 the Sioux Central Rebels will host the Alta-Aurelia Warriors. In the girls game, Sioux Central is off to a 1-2 start while Alta-Aurelia is 3-0. The Warriors have struggled in the past, but Sioux Central coach Kasey Krager says that this team will have a lot of confidence after their quick start.
nwestiowa.com
No injuries, two semis damaged in crash
HOSPERS—No injuries were reported, but two semitrucks received an estimated $135,000 damage in an accident about 3:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south Hospers. Twenty-three-year-old Celia Diaz of Hesperia, CA, was driving a 2018 International semitruck north and attempted to pass a northbound...
