82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
MV Realty Targets Vulnerable & Elderly GA Homeowners into 40-year Contracts; 71% are in 'Majority Black Neighborhoods'Zack LoveColumbus, GA
WTVM
Muscogee Co. prepares for high voter turnout ahead of US Senate runoff
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Tomorrow is election day. All precincts will open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” says Director of Elections and Voter Registration Nancy Boren. Muscogee County has already seen over 30,000 voters cast their ballots for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race between incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and former football star Herschel Walker. Nancy Boren says those numbers are a record for our county.
Runoff Election Day has arrived- Here’s how you can vote today.
Georgia voters will head to the polls today to cast ballots in a nationally watched Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker. In Columbus, all 25 city-wide precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line by 7:00 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your […]
livability.com
Georgia Power Strives To Be a Good Citizen for Columbus, GA
More than just an electricity provider, Georgia Power has invested in the Columbus community and helped revitalize the downtown. For over a century, Georgia Power has generated more than electricity — it’s sparked innovation. “In 1912, our president coined a phrase that said, ‘Georgia Power is going to...
WTVM
WTVM to stream St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School’s ‘Celebration of Champions’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has a lot to celebrate when it comes to athletics. That celebration is set for Monday, December 12, at 6:30 p.m. on Deimel Field - it truly is a ‘Celebration of Champions.’. All of Pacelli’s student-athletes and coaches of the four...
Voters in rural, Republican Harris County flocking to polls in U.S. Senate runoff; Hear what some have to say
HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — Early voting across Georgia for the U.S. Senate runoff has been heavy. More than 1 million voters have cast ballots in advance of Tuesday’s race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Walker and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Though they were a few days late to the party, Harris County voters are wasting […]
WTVM
Pedestrian ID’d after hit by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is killed after being hit by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, of Knoxville, TN. Bryan says Hayes arrived...
wrbl.com
Sunday conversation: Russell County DA-elect Rick Chancey talks about new job
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Rick Chancey will take over as the new Russell County District Attorney on Dec. 16. He succeeds longtime DA Kenneth Davis, who has been in the post for nearly four decades. Chancey has been practicing law in Phenix City for 28 years and talks...
Opelika City Schools announces new Fox Run School Principal
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools announced April Brock as the new Fox Run School principal in Opelika. According to Opelika City Schools, Brock has served within the school system for several years. Currently, Brock serves as an Opelika Middle School Assistant Principal since 2003. Brock started her career with Opelika City Schools as […]
WTVM
Help children in the Chattahoochee Valley by donating to WTVM’s Holiday Toy Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re entering the final week for WTVM’s Holiday Toy Drive - and we need your help!. Many children go without toys during the holiday season - so in the spirit of the giving season, WTVM is partnering with local businesses in our area to make sure kids in the Chattahoochee Valley don’t have to go toyless this season.
Police ID dead men found on Alabama riverwalk
The two men found shot to death on a popular Alabama riverwalk have been identified, police said Sunday. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrelyn Tremaine Harris, 40, were found shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk on Saturday afternoon. Burkus’ father, Dr. Kenneth Burkus, told Columbus, Georgia, media outlets...
Courthouse News Service
Reverse racist prison murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A federal court in Georgia denied attempts by prison staff to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the widow of a white man who was stabbed to death by his Black cellmate in Muscogee County jail. The killer had expressed racial animus against white people and was in prison for stabbing a white store clerk, ostensibly in response to high-profile police killings of Black people in the summer of 2020; a jury could find that the prison staff could infer the cellmate posed a serious risk to white inmates.
Authorities: Two shot to death on Phenix City Riverwalk north of Troy campus, investigation underway
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men are dead Saturday afternoon in an apparent shooting on the Phenix City Riverwalk, according to Russell County District Attorney-elect Rick Chancey. The crime scene is just north of the Troy University Phenix City campus and across the Chattahoochee River from the TYSY campus. Phenix City Police and the […]
wvtm13.com
82-year-old Alabama woman arrested for not paying $77 trash bill
VALLEY, Ala. — An 82-year-old Alabama woman was arrested for failing to pay her $77.80 trash bill. Court records show the Chambers County woman was arrested Sunday for not paying the bill that covered the months of June, July and August. She was charged with a misdemeanor offense of “failure to pay solid waste fees.”
“Do not be fooled,” MCSO warning locals of ongoing law enforcement scam
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is warning locals regarding law enforcement impersonator scam calls. According to the sheriff’s office, there have been increasing calls mostly reporting an ongoing scam, where the caller is pretending to be law enforcement and claiming that individuals have an warrant out for their arrest or […]
WTVM
Phenix City School Board continues search for new superintendent
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Board continues its search for a new superintendent following Dr. Clarence Sutton’s declining to the position. The board held a meeting where they were supposed to confirm selecting Suton for the position. However, officials say he declined the role and will...
Americus Times-Recorder
Americus gathers to celebrate Christmas at the annual Americus Christmas Parade
AMERICUS – Hundreds of men, women and children of all ages gathered along the streets of Down Town Americus to bring in holiday cheer by celebrating Christmas at the town’s annual Christmas Parade on Thursday, December 1. The feeling of joy and happiness was in the air as...
Tow truck driver killed on JR Allen Pkwy in Columbus
UPDATE: The tow truck driver has been identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Begley. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A tow truck driver tragically died after being struck by a vehicle on an entrance ramp to JR Allen Parkway from Moon Road Friday night. The deceased was hit while he was in the process of loading up a State Trooper’s […]
WTVM
Much warmer temperatures have arrived; small rain chances
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will be running a good 10-15 degrees above average during the day for the rest of the week (even warmer at night) with a couple passing showers at times. Most of us stay dry. Clouds, isolated showers mixed with some sun on this Tuesday. It...
Update: Both victims of Saturday Phenix City Riverwalk shooting have now been identified
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — One of the shooting victims of a double-homicide Saturday afternoon in Phenix City has been identified. John Arthur Burkus, 32, was one of two people shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk just north of the Troy University campus, his parents, Dr. Kenneth Burkus and Michelle Burkus tell WRBL. […]
WTVM
Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Melanin Café, a black-owned coffee shop in Opelika, is known for celebrating black history year round. However, on December 2, the café posted to Instagram stating that they’re permanently closed - but the shop was temporarily closed for weeks leading up to the permanent closure, according to posts on their Instagram.
