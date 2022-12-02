ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

Muscogee Co. prepares for high voter turnout ahead of US Senate runoff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Tomorrow is election day. All precincts will open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” says Director of Elections and Voter Registration Nancy Boren. Muscogee County has already seen over 30,000 voters cast their ballots for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race between incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and former football star Herschel Walker. Nancy Boren says those numbers are a record for our county.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
livability.com

Georgia Power Strives To Be a Good Citizen for Columbus, GA

More than just an electricity provider, Georgia Power has invested in the Columbus community and helped revitalize the downtown. For over a century, Georgia Power has generated more than electricity — it’s sparked innovation. “In 1912, our president coined a phrase that said, ‘Georgia Power is going to...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Voters in rural, Republican Harris County flocking to polls in U.S. Senate runoff; Hear what some have to say

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — Early voting across Georgia for the U.S. Senate runoff has been heavy. More than 1 million voters have cast ballots in advance of Tuesday’s race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Walker and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Though they were a few days late to the party, Harris County voters are wasting […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Pedestrian ID’d after hit by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is killed after being hit by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, of Knoxville, TN. Bryan says Hayes arrived...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika City Schools announces new Fox Run School Principal

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools announced April Brock as the new Fox Run School principal in Opelika. According to Opelika City Schools, Brock has served within the school system for several years. Currently, Brock serves as an Opelika Middle School Assistant Principal since 2003. Brock started her career with Opelika City Schools as […]
OPELIKA, AL
Alabama Now

Police ID dead men found on Alabama riverwalk

The two men found shot to death on a popular Alabama riverwalk have been identified, police said Sunday. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrelyn Tremaine Harris, 40, were found shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk on Saturday afternoon. Burkus’ father, Dr. Kenneth Burkus, told Columbus, Georgia, media outlets...
PHENIX CITY, AL
Courthouse News Service

Reverse racist prison murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A federal court in Georgia denied attempts by prison staff to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the widow of a white man who was stabbed to death by his Black cellmate in Muscogee County jail. The killer had expressed racial animus against white people and was in prison for stabbing a white store clerk, ostensibly in response to high-profile police killings of Black people in the summer of 2020; a jury could find that the prison staff could infer the cellmate posed a serious risk to white inmates.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
wvtm13.com

82-year-old Alabama woman arrested for not paying $77 trash bill

VALLEY, Ala. — An 82-year-old Alabama woman was arrested for failing to pay her $77.80 trash bill. Court records show the Chambers County woman was arrested Sunday for not paying the bill that covered the months of June, July and August. She was charged with a misdemeanor offense of “failure to pay solid waste fees.”
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Phenix City School Board continues search for new superintendent

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Board continues its search for a new superintendent following Dr. Clarence Sutton’s declining to the position. The board held a meeting where they were supposed to confirm selecting Suton for the position. However, officials say he declined the role and will...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Tow truck driver killed on JR Allen Pkwy in Columbus

UPDATE: The tow truck driver has been identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Begley. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A tow truck driver tragically died after being struck by a vehicle on an entrance ramp to JR Allen Parkway from Moon Road Friday night. The deceased was hit while he was in the process of loading up a State Trooper’s […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Much warmer temperatures have arrived; small rain chances

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will be running a good 10-15 degrees above average during the day for the rest of the week (even warmer at night) with a couple passing showers at times. Most of us stay dry. Clouds, isolated showers mixed with some sun on this Tuesday. It...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Melanin Café, a black-owned coffee shop in Opelika, is known for celebrating black history year round. However, on December 2, the café posted to Instagram stating that they’re permanently closed - but the shop was temporarily closed for weeks leading up to the permanent closure, according to posts on their Instagram.
OPELIKA, AL

