Blair “Richard” Ragan
Blair “Richard” Ragan, age 79, of Albia, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Albia, under the care of EveryStep Hospice. Richard was born June 15, 1943, at home in Tyrone to Blair “Buss” and Ollie (Kellogg) Ragan....
(Des Moines) Forecasters are watching a storm system that could impact Iowa on Thursday into Thursday night. Alexis Jimenez is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines. She says northern Iowa is targeted for the most significant amount of snow and a mixture, if not all rain,...
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
Starting the week of Dec. 12, free corn for wildlife is available at Miami Lake Park, at the building located at the bottom of the hill at the entrance of the park. The storage building door is not always opened so it is preferred that you call ahead to pick up your corn to allow staff to open the building.
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
(Henry County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's releasing details about a deadly afternoon crash in southeast Iowa's Henry County November 26th, that killed two women and injured three other people. The Patrol says a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Sean Reid of Stockport was traveling westbound on Highway 34 near New London and went off the road into a ditch, then hit a parked truck, causing the truck to roll onto its side.
Our next round of winter weather moves in today. A cold front is bringing in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states is moving across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of […]
IOWA, USA — Snow is falling across much of Iowa Tuesday as temperatures continue dropping into sub-freezing territory. Local 5 Meteorologist Dave Downey visited Webster County to see what northwest Iowa looked like, noting that many roads within Webster, Greene, Boone and Calhoun counties were at least partially covered with snow for most of the day.
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Private Graveside Service - Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors. Notes:Mike passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, following a valiant...
It's that time of year where Christmas lights are going up and people are getting out to see them. We compiled a list of some of the Des Moines metro's best holiday light displays.The neighborhood sites are free but some seek donations for charities.Neighborhood/free lightsBeaverdale is a popular spot for holiday displays but Ashby and Wallace avenues are best known for their extravagance.Details: Dozens of homes compete in an annual lights contest. People's choice voting runs through Dec. 15.⏰ Lights up through Dec. 31, from 6pm-9pm.Bonus: A Tree lighting ceremony is Dec. 3 at 5pm.Santa and a Toys For Tots...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two suspects are in custody after a pursuit Monday morning. According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, a vehicle pursuit started near 30th Street and Euclid Avenue. It ended with the driver pulling into the driveway of a house. According to police, the driver and passenger ran...
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Police Department says officers from DMPD and the Des Moines Fire Department are responding to a crash at 6th Avenue and Euclid Avenue involving an injury to a pedestrian. DMPD posted about the crash on social media. So far, the condition of the...
(Red Oak) A Des Moines man and three juveniles face charges following a pursuit early this morning in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gray Donmor on a Dallas County Warrant for conspiracy to commit a forceable felony. The juvenile driver faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, and a Polk County warrant for 4th -degree theft. The second juvenile is charged with interference with official acts, providing false information to law enforcement, and Polk County warrant for assault causing bodily injury and eluding. The third juvenile was charged with interference with official acts and was a missing juvenile.
An Iowa nursing home worker who was fired after telling a resident to call 911 in order to get to the hospital is not entitled to unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled. According to state records, Kandus Jellison worked as a nurse aide for Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia when she was fired in June […] The post Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Albia City Council approved the submission pre-application for a Catalyst Grant for the King Opera House during a short meeting Monday, Dec. 5. The pre-application and application must be made in the name of the city on behalf of the theater according to Albia Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura Teno. Teno said she would return to speak to the board about the grant again if the city’s pre-application is approved and they can move forward with an official grant application.
