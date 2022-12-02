ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More wet, windy weather expected for Greater Akron area this weekend

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
More wet, windy weather is expected for the Greater Akron area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

According to the weather service, southerly to southwesterly winds may gust up to 30 to 40 miles per hour Friday night for much of northern Ohio, and southwesterly to westerly winds may gust up to 40 miles per hour Saturday as a strong cold front sweeps eastward through the region.

Greater Akron weekend weather forecast

The weekend forecast for Akron includes:

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind 10 to 14 mph.

Friday night: Showers likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Temperature falling to around 34 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 21 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Akron Beacon Journal

