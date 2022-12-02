Read full article on original website
Today Only: Get a 4K Camera Drone for Just $80
Want a drone for aerial photography? Here's how you can save $120.
ZDNet
Want a smart display? Amazon's Echo Show 8 and Kids 5 bundle drops to $70
I used to be leery of investing in a smart home system -- and now that I have one, I cannot imagine my home without one. If you're seeking to invest in a smart home hub, you can get a two-for-one special right now with the Echo Show 8 and the Echo Show 5 Kids (2nd gen). Originally bundled at $225, you can get both of them for only $70 right now.
ZDNet
Gaming deal: Save $50 on the Razer Nari gaming headset on Amazon
Headsets, headphones, and earbuds are popular gifts to give over the holiday season, and we've spotted a deal on Amazon you shouldn't miss before we all down tools and have our celebrations. For a limited time, the Razer Nari Essential wireless gaming headset is on sale at Amazon. While you...
ZDNet
These awesome AirPods Pro alternatives are on sale
I don't know how I ever managed without a decent pair of noise-canceling earbuds. They make hectic modern life so much more bearable. You pop them into your ears, and you can be in a world filled with music or audiobooks or podcasts... or just some well-deserved silence!. But they're...
ZDNet
This $60 wireless bridge massively upgraded my VR gaming experience
Gaming on a wireless network connection can be an exercise in frustration. Between competing with family for bandwidth and needing to find Wi-Fi sweet spots for the lowest pings and best latency, you can waste hours just getting set up. Adding VR gaming and its demanding wireless signal requirements into the mix might just make you throw in the towel and start planning Ethernet runs.
ZDNet
Hive Social is not a viable Twitter alternative (yet)
I was assigned to review Hive in the middle of November. More on that below. But as of December 1, the service was shut down to fix "security issues that affect the stability of our application and the safety of our users." Four days later and the app is still displaying the maintenance message.
ZDNet
Want a gaming laptop? The high-end Asus 14-inch ROG Zephyrus is $450 off
I regularly use my gaming laptop on the go. If you're looking for a pre-built powerhouse to take your gaming on the go this holiday season, we recommend investing in this on-sale portable gaming machine: The Asus ROG Zephyrus. It's dropped to $1,200. You can save $450 on it right now -- its largest savings to date.
ZDNet
The 11 best Apple Watch deals this holiday season
Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, the best time of the year to snag a bargain on incredible tech is still here. Holiday season always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes to...
Rosie Moore spends her days dealing with pythons, sharks and alligators, but the adventurous 26-year-old jokes she’s often compared to Hannah Montana due to her glamorous side hustle as a model. Moore, who works in Florida for Delray Beach’s coastal water resources management team, comes face-to-face daily with deadly creatures people would usually avoid — and loves it. However, the geoscientist is also signed as a professional model and her Instagram is filled with impressive brand deals and collaborations. “People always joke on Instagram that I’m like Hannah Montana, because I’ll post and I’ll be out in the field doing crazy things or up...
ZDNet
How to customize the Firefox homepage on Android
For anyone on Android, it's time you switch to a better, more secure web browser. One option is the open-source Firefox browser, which offers customizations that you'll find in the default Chrome browser. One such customization makes it possible for you to decide what you see on your home page....
9to5Mac
How to recycle most any type of electronics at Apple, Best Buy, and Staples
Curious where you can recycle old devices and more for free? Read on for how to recycle electronics of any brand at Apple, Best Buy, Staples, and more. Electronic waste is a problem as it has become the fastest-growing type of waste worldwide. The bright side is there are some really easy ways to properly recycle your old devices and almost any electronic or appliance, no matter where you bought them or if they’re damaged.
ZDNet
Eufy Security responds to camera security concerns
Eufy Security has been the subject of public criticism for the past couple weeks since customers reported multiple security flaws in its system. As of Monday, an update has been rolled out to the Eufy Security app to add a statement disclosing that thumbnail images will be uploaded to the company's cloud servers.
ZDNet
Arlo's holiday sale: Essential wireless camera prices drop by $100, free cameras, doorbells offered with subscription
As the holidays draw closer, Arlo has launched a sale for devices that can keep your property safe and secure -- whether or not you're away from home this Christmas. The site-wide sale includes a deal for a starter kit suitable to begin your security setup. While usually priced at around $260, a two-pack of Arlo Essential wireless security cameras is discounted by $100 (38% off), bringing the cost down to $160.
ZDNet
Apple loses its imagination and reverts to a chilling old tune
The holidays are hurtling toward us and we just can't wait. A little peace, a little joy, and a little jolt for our inner romantic associations with fragrant trees, gift-giving, and strained family harmony. Naturally, big brands want to lurk over your positive feelings, wrapping their tentacles around your every...
CNET
Use Your Home Security Cameras the Right Way. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Depending on your neighborhood, you may be seeing more and more home security cameras popping up these days. That's because these cameras have become ridiculously affordable over the past few years, and they offer a great, basic entry point into connected home security. Add that these devices are easier than ever to set up, and there are dozens of options on the market specifically tailored to your needs (including video doorbells, indoor cameras and outdoor cameras), and suddenly you might wonder why everyone doesn't have a smart cam.
ZDNet
What are the best cheap video doorbells, and are subscriptions required?
Home burglaries are all too common these days, so it's important you do everything possible to protect your family from the perils that could be lurking just outside your door. One major way to protect yourself is to install a video doorbell camera, so you can make sure none of...
ZDNet
How to use the Pop!_OS Tiling feature (and why you should)
Unless you've been around the desktop block a few times, you might not be aware that some desktop interfaces are far more efficient than others. And it's not only about usability, it's also about making everything work as seamlessly as possible and helping create an environment for the user that is efficient and simple.
ZDNet
Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone
The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
ktalnews.com
Best tools to give as gifts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. We all have that person in our life who’s afraid of, or maybe just ambivalent toward, home repairs. You can usually tell who this is because they have a pile of unhung paintings in the corner, their drain needs...
ZDNet
Time to update: Google Chrome browser patches high-severity security flaw
Google has released a security update for for Chrome that protects users against a newly discovered, high-severity vulnerability in the browser that it's warned is already actively being exploited by cyber attackers. The Stable Channel Update for Google Chrome on desktop is for Windows, Mac and Linux versions of the...
