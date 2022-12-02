Read full article on original website
SFGate
Inmate Who Walked Out Of Work Camp Thursday Is Back In Custody
The Solano County Sheriff's Department said Saturday a man who walked away from an inmate work camp Thursday is back in custody. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said 22-year-old Raul Mejia walked away from an inmate work camp in Solano County on Thursday. Mejia was discovered missing...
SFGate
Police arrest suspect in attack on worker who lost eye
ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Police in the San Francisco Bay Area have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with an attack last month on a fast-food worker that cost her an eye. The employee was assaulted Nov. 12 when she tried to protect a boy with an intellectual disability...
SFGate
Man Accused Of Being Involved In Homicide Sought By Police
Oakland police are looking for a man who is a suspect in the shooting death of another man in late October, according to a press release from the Oakland Police Department. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland, is accused of being connected to the homicide of Pablo Garcia Junior. Junior was...
San Francisco couple accused of trafficking nanny from the Philippines
The couple face felony charges for allegedly forcing their live-in nanny to care for their child seven days a week.
SFGate
Police Arrest Man After He Attacks Family And Threatens Police With Stolen Guns
Vallejo police arrested a man Friday night for allegedly attacking his family, threatening police with a gun, fleeing from police, trying to break into a house, and possessing two guns. Police received a call at 8:43 p.m. about a man allegedly attacking family members, including a 70-year-old woman. When the...
SFGate
One Of Two Suspects In Laundromat Robbery At Large
One of two brothers said to have robbed and assaulted two people at a San Mateo laundromat in October has been arrested, announced police on Thursday. San Mateo Police Department officers first responded to reports of a battery in progress at the Shoreview Laundromat at 6:37 a.m. on Oct. 16.
SFGate
40-Year-Old Antioch Man Dies In Crash
ANTIOCH (BCN) A 40-year-old man died Sunday morning in a two-car crash at an Antioch intersection, police said. The collision was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at James Donlon Boulevard and Silverado Drive, Antioch police said in a news release on Monday. Willie James Grady Swanson, of Antioch, was identified...
SFGate
Police Issue Shelter-In-Place In Area Of Kristy Court
NOVATO (BCN) The Novato Police Department issued a shelter-in-place in the area of Kristy Court due to police activity on Sunday morning. No further information is available at this time. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of...
30-year-old Taiwanese restaurant China Bee in San Mateo to close
San Mateo is losing a gem.
The Daily 12-05-22 Hundreds pack SF BART station for underground prank
On Saturday afternoon, more than one hundred people huddled inside the Embarcadero BART station, but it wasn’t because they were trying to avoid the rain. Down on the platform, a red carpet led to a plexiglass podium and a step-and-repeat backdrop covered in BART logos. Light jazz played from a small speaker. Some in the crowd wore formal, well-tailored suits; others looked like they arrived straight from Burning Man. Everyone, including confused bystanders, was handed official “full access” lanyards. Welcome to the city's hottest underground art show: BART Basel. • ‘Decades of SF history was lost’ after fire in SoMa
Hundreds pack San Francisco BART station for return of underground prank
The second year of BART Basel was "both delightful, and, like, terrifying."
SFGate
City Names New Director Of Parks, Beaches & Recreation
PACIFICA (BCN) The City of Pacifica has announced a new director of Parks, Beaches & Recreation, the city announced on Monday. Bob Palacio will join the city's executive team starting on Dec. 12. Palacio has been working in the field of parks and rec in the Bay Area since 1991,...
SFGate
Small Quake Strikes In Pacific Off Marin Headlands
A 2.6 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of the Marin Headlands at about 7:33 p.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 5 miles southwest of Muir Beach at a depth of about 3 miles. There were no reports of any injuries or damage.
‘Far more than just a bar crawl’: San Francisco SantaCon explained
We've got answers - and a direct line to Santa.
These Bay Area restaurants receive new Michelin Star honors
"California as a whole is definitely a culinary powerhouse."
San Francisco legacy business Babylon Burning and Local Brewing Co. devastated by two-alarm fire
"It just broke our spirits."
The most expensive home for sale in San Francisco just got a price cut
Even with the price cut, it's still San Francisco's priciest listing.
Remembering the Bay Area suburbs' fanciest buffet: Fresh Choice
If you grew up in the Bay Area suburbs in the 1990s, you probably remember going to one.
Bethlehem A.D., Bay Area’s ‘Disneyland of Nativity scenes,’ to close after 30 years
Bethlehem A.D. actors are reportedly donning their robes and armor one last time.
The 10 Bay Area restaurants that lost their Michelin stars in 2022
The bulk of the losses were in San Francisco.
