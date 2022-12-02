ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County, CA

SFGate

Inmate Who Walked Out Of Work Camp Thursday Is Back In Custody

The Solano County Sheriff's Department said Saturday a man who walked away from an inmate work camp Thursday is back in custody. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said 22-year-old Raul Mejia walked away from an inmate work camp in Solano County on Thursday. Mejia was discovered missing...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Police arrest suspect in attack on worker who lost eye

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Police in the San Francisco Bay Area have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with an attack last month on a fast-food worker that cost her an eye. The employee was assaulted Nov. 12 when she tried to protect a boy with an intellectual disability...
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

Man Accused Of Being Involved In Homicide Sought By Police

Oakland police are looking for a man who is a suspect in the shooting death of another man in late October, according to a press release from the Oakland Police Department. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland, is accused of being connected to the homicide of Pablo Garcia Junior. Junior was...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

One Of Two Suspects In Laundromat Robbery At Large

One of two brothers said to have robbed and assaulted two people at a San Mateo laundromat in October has been arrested, announced police on Thursday. San Mateo Police Department officers first responded to reports of a battery in progress at the Shoreview Laundromat at 6:37 a.m. on Oct. 16.
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

40-Year-Old Antioch Man Dies In Crash

ANTIOCH (BCN) A 40-year-old man died Sunday morning in a two-car crash at an Antioch intersection, police said. The collision was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at James Donlon Boulevard and Silverado Drive, Antioch police said in a news release on Monday. Willie James Grady Swanson, of Antioch, was identified...
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

Police Issue Shelter-In-Place In Area Of Kristy Court

NOVATO (BCN) The Novato Police Department issued a shelter-in-place in the area of Kristy Court due to police activity on Sunday morning. No further information is available at this time. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of...
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-05-22 Hundreds pack SF BART station for underground prank

On Saturday afternoon, more than one hundred people huddled inside the Embarcadero BART station, but it wasn’t because they were trying to avoid the rain.  Down on the platform, a red carpet led to a plexiglass podium and a step-and-repeat backdrop covered in BART logos. Light jazz played from a small speaker. Some in the crowd wore formal, well-tailored suits; others looked like they arrived straight from Burning Man. Everyone, including confused bystanders, was handed official “full access” lanyards. Welcome to the city's hottest underground art show: BART Basel. • ‘Decades of SF history was lost’ after fire in SoMa
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

City Names New Director Of Parks, Beaches & Recreation

PACIFICA (BCN) The City of Pacifica has announced a new director of Parks, Beaches & Recreation, the city announced on Monday. Bob Palacio will join the city's executive team starting on Dec. 12. Palacio has been working in the field of parks and rec in the Bay Area since 1991,...
PACIFICA, CA
SFGate

Small Quake Strikes In Pacific Off Marin Headlands

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of the Marin Headlands at about 7:33 p.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 5 miles southwest of Muir Beach at a depth of about 3 miles. There were no reports of any injuries or damage.
MARIN COUNTY, CA

