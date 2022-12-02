ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Team Up For Sexy Nail Polish Photoshoot

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have never shied away from a little PDA. But in their new ad campaign for the actress’ Play With Fire nail polish kit collab with her fianceé’s UN/DN LAQR nail brand, they get entangled to celebrate some vibrant colors inspired by Megan’s favorite crystals and gemstones.

Related

Machine Gun Kelly Releases Title Track From His New Film 'Taurus'

12/02/2022

In one of the snaps, Fox’s emerald green nails grip the back of MGK’s neck as he lays his hands — in a bright blue shade — over hers. In the second pic, she stares at the side of Colson’s neck while cradling his throat with her right hand.

“I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,” reads a tagline for the collection which includes six hues, including: Past Life (bright Lapus Lazuli blue), Brutal Honesty (malachite green), Twin Flame (ruby red), Deep Breath (shattered “glass” iridescent effect), Third Eye (lilac purple) and Nothing Matt(er)s (matt top coat).

“The collection is themed around some of my favorite crystals and gemstones, I love wearing jewel tones as they play well against my natural coloring,” Fox told Allure about the range of colors that also reflect the natural world and changing seasons. “Winter is a time for all types of ‘hibernation’ or turning inward; we see this with animals as well as plants during this season. This is a waning (withdrawing) time, not a waxing (growing) time.”

In an accompanying video set to MGK’s “Sid & Nancy” Fox gets her nails done as she lays in bed and the couple hit a number of red carpets while the actress strikes a series of seductive poses while showing off some of her Fire colors.

Check out the images from the campaign below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Drake’s Exes Form a Union in Hilarious PSA Sketch on ‘Saturday Night Live’: Watch

If you’ve ever dated Drake, met him at a party, talked on Instagram, or even made flirty eye contact with him at a restaurant, you may be entitled to financial compensation. In a hilarious sketch form the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live, the Toronto rapper is asked to pay up by the women he’s written about in his profitable songs. Related SZA Reveals 'S.O.S' Album Release Date, Performs 'Shirt' and 'Blind' on 'SNL: Watch 12/04/2022 “For too long, we have witnessed Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham write hit after hit about women who have wronged him,” SNL cast member Chloe Fineman’s character says on behalf...
Billboard

Lizzo, Lil Nas X & Machine Gun Kelly Lead Lineup for Mad Cool Festival 2023

Mad Cool Festival announced its 2023 lineup on Monday (Dec. 5) with headliners including Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly and more. Related Lil Nas X Shows Off His First Tattoo: See the 'Montero'-Inspired Ink 12/05/2022 The three artists will hit the stage in Madrid on the festival’s opening day, July 6, along with Robbie WIlliams, while Sigur Rós, The 1975, Franz Ferdinand, Rina Sawayama and Paolo Nutini help round out the Thursday roster. Headliners for the following two days include Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Keys, Sam Smith, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Liam Gallagher and The Prodigy, with one slot...
Billboard

Mod Blush vs. Mod Vanilla? Ariana Grande Reveals Which of Her New Fragrances She Wears the Most

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Ariana Grande is breaking down the difference between her new fragrances, Mod Vanilla and Mod Blush, now available at Ulta.com. Grande took to TikTok with a brief rundown of the fragrances and revealed which once she wears the most. “I was so excited to do something different, but I also genuinely fell so in love with these scents that I had to put them both out at once,”...
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Billboard

Beyoncé Features Fans in ‘Hive Certified’ ‘Break My Soul’ Video to Celebrate Going Platinum: Watch

The Beyhive has listened to “Break My Soul” enough for it to officially reach Platinum status, and now Beyoncé is returning the love. To celebrate the milestone of Renaissance‘s splash-making lead single, the 41-year-old superstar dropped a “Hive Certified” music video Tuesday (Dec. 6) featuring clips of fans strutting their stuff to the track. The new video opens with a hilarious clip of one fan tricking his mom and sister by saying he doesn’t like “Beyonce’s new song.” “Get out of here before I break your soul,” the fan’s mom angrily replies, while his sister stares in disbelief. Related Adele & Beyonce...
Billboard

SZA Reveals ‘S.O.S’ Album Release Date, Performs ‘Shirt’ and ‘Blind’ on ‘SNL: Watch

SZA brought a couple surprises to her appearance Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3. In addition to revealing the release date of her sophomore album, S.O.S, the TDE singer-songwriter also debuted a new song from the upcoming set. Related SZA Is Finally Ready to Release That Album (Yes, Really!) 12/04/2022 For her first song during the Keke Palmer-hosted episode, SZA performed her recent single “Shirt,” which debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early November. Toward the end of the moody song, where she performed against a starry background while flanked by two dancers, SZA cleverly snuck in some imagery announcing the...
Billboard

SZA, Keke Palmer Searching for ‘Big Boys’ This Holiday Season in ‘SNL’ Musical Sketch: Watch

SZA is looking for a “big boy” this holiday season. In addition to serving as the Saturday Night Live musical guest on Dec. 3, the TDE singer-songwriter also appeared in a pre-recorded musical sketch about a group of single women looking for love during the cold winter months. Related Drake's Exes Form a Union in Hilarious PSA Sketch on 'Saturday Night Live': Watch 12/04/2022 “It’s cuffing season, now we got a reason/ To get a big boy, I need a big boy,” SZA sings amid a snowy background and a group of stout male dances sporting Santa hats and pajamas. Elsewhere in the clip, SNL host...
Billboard

Dolly Parton Joins TikTok: ‘I Have Arrived!’

Dolly Parton is officially on TikTok. Her first TikTok post, posted Sunday afternoon (Dec. 4), is a montage of clips of the country icon, ending with a “Hey, TikTok! It’s Dolly!” message. “I have arrived!” Parton captioned the video. Related Dolly Parton Shines With 'Diamonds & Rhinestones' on Top Country Albums Chart 12/04/2022 Another new clip is a compilation of Parton greeting her fans. Others include a “Better late than never!” post, an “I’ve officially joined TikTok” video, a funny look at the many sides of Dolly across different social media platforms and a tribute to fans on TikTok who have featured the singer in their content, set to “9 to 5” — which Parton recently sang as a duet with Kelly Clarkson. Coming up for Parton is NBC’s annual New Year’s Eve special: She’s ringing in 2023 with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on the program that’s set to air Dec. 31 live from Miami. See her first TikTok post below, and follow Parton to see them all here. More from BillboardDolly Parton Shines With 'Diamonds & Rhinestones' on Top Country Albums ChartBob McGrath, Original, Longtime Resident of 'Sesame Street,' Dies at 90The Weeknd Teases 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Project
The Independent

Harry and Meghan news: Meghan echoes Kate’s Boston look at NYC awards ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary

Meghan Markle echoed Kate’s Boston look as she and Harry attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Forecasts a Torrent of Testosterone With The Weather Girls Cover: Watch

Grab your umbrellas because while it may be December, Kelly Clarkson‘s forecast calls for the very best kind of rain. The pop star opened her talk show on Monday (Dec. 5) by blazing through “It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls. “Humidity is rising, barometer’s getting low/ According to all sources, the street’s the place to go/ ‘Cause tonight for the first time, just about half past 10/ For the first time in history, it’s gonna start raining men,” she sang before belting out the track’s famous refrain of “It’s raining men, hallelujah it’s raining men!” Related Kelly Clarkson & Jimmy Fallon Are...
Billboard

Chuu’s First Post-LOONA Move Is a Jazzy Christmas Duet With R&B Crooner George: Watch

Following last week’s news of Chuu‘s removal from LOONA, the former girl group member is moving forward with a new seasonal duet. As the latest installment in a series of singles produced by Korea’s Lotte Department Store, “Dear My Winter” dropped Monday (Dec. 5) as a new duet between Chuu, a current face for the retail brand, and rising R&B singer George. With a jazzy, old-timey production that brings the same nostalgia of classic Christmas songs, the harmonious collaboration highlights the duo’s softer vocals to sing of a “winter” lover that comes to them like a wrapped present or comforting holiday. Related Chuu Removed From LOONA...
Billboard

Cardi B Claps Back With Her Million-Dollar Paycheck for Half-Hour Art Basel Concert

She came with the receipts! After a Twitter troll posted a video of Cardi B‘s performance at Miami’s Art Basel over the weekend with the caption “Not the Grammy winner performing in someone’s backyard,” the rapper responded that she had scored a seven-figure payday to perform at the private party. “I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes,” Cardi responded in a since-deleted tweet to the now-private Twitter account (see screenshots below). “THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER,” she wrote, punctuating the sentiment with...
MIAMI, FL
Billboard

Britney Spears Shares Emotional Tribute to Estranged Sons Jayden James & Sean Preston on Her 41st Birthday: ‘I Send My Love’

Britney Spears shared a sweet message with her estranged teenage sons on her 41st birthday. The pop superstar took to Instagram on Friday (Dec. 2) to post a loving shoutout to her boys Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, whom she hasn’t seen in recent months following a public fallout. Related Britney Spears Posts Loving Tribute to Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Leaving Fans Stunned 12/03/2022 “To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!! God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love … Mamasita,”...
Billboard

Adele Gushes Over Lizzo During Las Vegas Concert: ‘She’s Such an Amazing Person’

Lizzo doesn’t need a sentimental man or woman to pump her up anymore, because Adele‘s already got it covered. During one of the “Easy on Me” singer’s recent Las Vegas residency concerts, Adele took a moment to share her admiration for the Yitty founder and praised her new documentary Love, Lizzo — and Lizzo returned the favor on Twitter soon after. “I met her at a house party,” Adele recalled to her audience of her first introduction to the “About Damn Time” musician. “She was like, ‘I’m a singer.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, amazing.’ I’m having a karaoke party this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Kid Harpoon Reveals Why Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Is a Pop Music ‘Anomaly’

Kid Harpoon has become one of the most in-demand producers in pop music in the last year and on Tuesday (Dec. 6), he spilled the tea about working with Harry Styles on “As It Was” in a new interview with Apple Music. Related Harry Styles' 15 Madison Square Garden Shows Break a Major Billboard Boxscore Record 12/06/2022 “Do you know what is funny about that song is how quickly it came together,” the British musician born Tom Hull told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe. “That’s my favorite thing about it because it’s not like ‘Watermelon Sugar,’ for example. That song was written in half...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Atop Hot 100 for Sixth Week, Six Holiday Classics Scale Top 10

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” rules the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a sixth week, encompassing its entire run on the ranking so far. The single is just the 10th in the Hot 100’s history to have spent its first six weeks on the chart at No. 1. Meanwhile, six holiday classics light up the Hot 100’s top 10, led by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which rises from No. 5 to No. 2 and becomes the most-streamed song in the U.S., while two carols return to the region: Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy