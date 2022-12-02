ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

15-year Onslow County commissioner resigns, cites health issues and family commitments

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 4 days ago
A long-time Onslow County commissioner has resigned from the board due to family commitments and current health conditions.

Effective Dec. 2, Onslow County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jack Bright has resigned from the board, after serving for 15 years, the last six as chairman, according to a Friday morning news release from the county. Bright said he almost didn't run for re-election in 2020, as he didn't really have his heart in it at the time, but several people approached him and wanted him to run.

So, he did.

"I had some health issues that came up this past year and I've got that taken care of, but I've now got another health issue that I'm going to have to take care of," Bright said. "It's not serious but it's a situation that would have put me out probably a month or so. I figured that with my health situation, and I've got a new grandbaby that has come along that I wanted to spend some time with, it seemed like every time I got enjoying my family, situations came up that I was always on the phone and just couldn't be with them."

Coffee, burgers and biscuits:Several new businesses coming to Jacksonville, others possible

At Monday's upcoming board meeting, a new chairman and vice chairman will be selected, and Bright said he felt the timing was right to step down before that decision was made.

Onslow County Manager Sharon Griffin said in the release that Bright's service will leave a lasting impact on the community.

“We are so grateful for the dedication Jack Bright has shown as a commissioner," Griffin said in the release. "In his time as a commissioner, Onslow County has grown significantly and we have weathered difficult times, including Hurricane Florence and the pandemic. Chairman Bright helped lead our efforts in negotiating the funding formula with the Onslow County Board of Education and he has helped develop a closer relationship with our local municipalities. We appreciate his commitment to serving the public and hope he will enjoy more time with his family.”

Bright said he's going to miss the comradery of working with the board, adding the staff and management have been excellent people to work with. He said the county currently has the biggest, healthiest fund balance it's ever had.

He went on to say that when you're not having fun, it's time to move on.

"We have a great staff, we have a great manager, we have great assistant managers, we have good things going on," Bright said. "We have a lot of projects on the table now that we're trying to figure out priorities and get information on and it's just something that we need attention with seven board members instead of me being out. If I'm not there, they can go ahead and appoint somebody, and they'll be back to full staff, and we have seven different eyes looking at it instead of six."

Under North Carolina General Statute 153A-27.1 (d), the release cited, the Onslow County Republican Party's Executive Committee will have 30 days from Dec. 2 to make a recommendation to the Onslow County Board of Commissioners to fill the resulting vacancy on the board for the remainder of Bright's term, which ends in Dec. 2024.

The release added the Onslow County Board of Commissioners will meet on Monday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. for a regular meeting. During that meeting, an Oath of Office ceremony will be held for the swearing-in of newly elected commissioners, followed by an organizational meeting where the board will elect a new chairman and vice chairman.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com.

