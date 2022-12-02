TSSAA football BlueCross Bowl 2022: Alcoa vs East Nashville score updates

Alcoa and East Nashville will play each other in the TSSAA BlueCross Bowl Class 3A state championship game for the second consecutive season at Chattanooga's Finley Stadium Friday (11 a.m. ET kickoff).

The Tornados have won seven consecutive 3A state titles while the Eagles will be trying for their first state championship.

Alcoa defeated East Nashville 45-14 in last year's 3A title game. The Tornados reached this year's finals with a 38-13 win over Giles County while East Nashville defeated Covington 41-15 in the semifinals.

Alcoa is inching toward an eighth straight state championship. Jordan Harris scored on a 12-yard run to give the Tornadoes a 45-26 lead with 7:36 left.

The Tornadoes now have 298 total yards. QB Zach Lunsford is 8-of-13 passing for 163 yards with three TDs. Luke Cannon has three catches for 73 yards while Elijah Cannon has 12 carries for 83 yards.

Alcoa continues to show why it is the seven-time defending state champions. The Tornadoes extended its lead to 38-26 with 11:32 left.

Zach Lunsford threw his third TD of the day. The latest was a 44-yard TD pass to Luke Cannon. Lunsford is 8-of-13 passing for 163 yards. All three TD passes are to Cannon, who has three catches for 73 yards.

This has become a BlueCross Bowl instant classic.

East Nashville trimmed the lead to 31-26 with 3:45 left in the third quarter with Zacc Beard's 5-yard TD pass to Bobby Joyner. The two-point run failed.

East Nashville has outgained East Nashville 274 yards to 200. East Nashville has the ball at it's 44-yard line facing third-and 11 to start the fourth quarter.

A special teams turnover has helped lead Alcoa to a 31-21 halftime lead. Alcoa recovered the kickoff after its latest score when the ball hit the ground and bounced over an East Nashville player. Alcoa recovered the ball at the 6-yeard line and Bacon Lauderback kicked a 23-yard field goal.

Alcoa extended the lead to 28-20 with a quick drive. Zach Lunsford threw an 11-yard TD pass to Luke Cannon with eight seconds left.

This East Nashville team doesn't back down.

The Eagles have trimmed the lead to 21-20 after Zacc Beard scored on a 1-yard TD run. But Alcoa then blocked its second extra point of the game. Kaden Bogan blocked this one. Eli Owens also blocked a kick.

WHAT TO KNOW: Everything you need to know about all nine TSSAA state football championship matchups

PREDICTIONS: Predicting every Tennessee high school football state champion in 2022 BlueCross Bowls

Follow for live updates and scores from the Class 3A title game:

Alcoa's defense has made the play of the first half and given the Tornadoes a 21-14 lead with 4:50 left in the first half Brayden Cornett picked off Zacc Beard's pass and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown. It's the first big miscue of this back-and-forth championship game.

And like ever TD score this weekend, a train whistle blows from atop the press box.

Don't worry Alcoa fans, the seven-time defending state champions have an answer for East Nashville. Jordan Harris' 3-yard TD run tied the game at 14 with 5:43 left in the first half.

Zach Lunsford is 3-of-4 passing for 54 yards and a TD. East Nashville QB Zacc Beard is 5-of-8 passing for 62 yards. He also have 25 rushing yards.

Zacc Beard scored on a 3-yard run where he dove just past the goal line for the score. He then added the 2-point run to give East Nashville a 14-7 lead with 7:38 left in the first half

East Nashville has outgained Alcoa 101-58 after the first quarter of today's TSSAA Class 3A BlueCross Bowl.

Zacc Beard is 2-of-3 passing for 48 yards for the Eagles. He also has six rushing yards. Tre'quan Waters has seven carries for 47 yards and a TD. For Alcoa, Zach Lunsford is 2-of-3 passing for 29 yards. Elijah Cannon has five carries for 23 yards and an 18-yard TD reception.

Alcoa responds, leads 7-6

Zach Lunsford has given Alcoa a 7-6 lead with an 18-yard TD pass to Luke Cannon.

The Tornadoes kicked the extra point and now lead 7-6 with 1:30 left in the first quarter.

Lunsford is 2-of-3 passing for 29 yards with a TD. Cannon has five carries for 23 yards to go with his 18-yard TD receptions.

Tre'quan Waters has given East Nashville an early 6-0 lead on seven-time defending Class 3A state champion Alcoa. Waters scored on a 24-yard TD run. The PAT was blocked.

Waters has four carries for 33 yards. Teammate Zacc Beard is 2-of-2 passing for 48 yards. Both passes were to Frank Gordon IV.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football BlueCross Bowl 2022: Alcoa vs East Nashville score updates