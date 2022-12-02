Read full article on original website
Pizzeria From Italy Now Open in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
President Biden Visits a Southern State, But Avoids the Southern Border, AgainTom HandyArizona State
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPeoria, AZ
Illuminating things are happening at Schnepf Farms this holiday seasonTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
Police say possible gun at Scottsdale school was just computer equipment
PHOENIX — The student who reported a possible gunman at a Scottsdale high school last week actually saw somebody carrying computer equipment, investigators determined. Cactus Shadows High School and the neighboring Black Mountain Elementary School were locked down for several hours on Friday in response to the report. “It...
2 found shot inside vehicle parked in Buckeye neighborhood
PHOENIX – One person died and another was seriously wounded Monday night in a West Valley shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. An unidentified man and a woman were found shot inside a vehicle in Buckeye near Miller Road and Southern Avenue around 9:30 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
Police investigate Phoenix hit-and-run that left pedestrian dead
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a Phoenix hit-and-run after a pedestrian died Sunday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a collision near 36th Avenue and McDowell Road around 11:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Police said a man was crossing McDowell Road...
Mesa breaks ground on northeast public safety facility for police, fire
PHOENIX — Mesa officials broke ground Monday on a complex that will house a fire station and police substation. The approximately 50,000-square-feet Northeast Mesa Public Safety Facility located near Power and Brown roads will work to address emergency response needs in the community, according to a press release. “The...
Fiery crash over the weekend leaves 3 dead, 2 injured in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Three people were killed after their vehicle caught fire when it was rear-ended in Phoenix Saturday night, authorities said. The crash happened near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road around 10:15 p.m. when a vehicle traveling east on Thomas Road collided into a pickup truck with three people inside and caught fire, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Silver Alert issued for Phoenix man missing since end of weekend
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued early Tuesday for a missing Phoenix man who has cognitive problems, authorities said. Raymond Charles Rey, 65, was last seen Sunday about 10 p.m. in the area of 22nd Avenue and Indian School road, the Phoenix Police Department said. Rey was on...
Fallen Arizona state trooper to be remembered on Rose Parade float
PHOENIX — As crowds pack the streets of Pasadena for the upcoming Rose Parade, they’ll see one entry that honors an Arizona man’s ultimate sacrifice and his continued call for service. The Donate Life America float will feature a floragraph of fallen Arizona Department of Public Safety...
Airbnb launches host-friendly program for Phoenix apartment renters
PHOENIX — Airbnb announced Wednesday the launch of a program that will allow prospective renters to search for host-friendly apartments in the Phoenix area. The Airbnb-Friendly apartment program provides tools to those interested in hosting a spare room, including the ability to browse different apartments at various price points and locations, according to a press release.
Dense fog advisory goes into effect for metro Phoenix until midmorning Monday
PHOENIX – Patches of fog around metro Phoenix were considerable enough to warrant an advisory for the Monday morning commute. The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a dense fog advisory in Maricopa County and beyond late Sunday that will last until 10 a.m. Monday. The advisory includes Pinal,...
Pecking orders from Chandler expand rules on keeping backyard chickens
PHOENIX – Families in a Phoenix suburb will be counting their chickens, but only up to five, after the city government approved expanding keeping backyard chickens. The Chandler City Council adopted the ordinance at Monday’s meeting, 5-2. The move goes into effect Jan. 5 and applies to single-family lots.
Pedal Haus Brewery takes over event space operations on Roosevelt Row
PHOENIX — Pedal Haus Brewery is expanding its scope by taking over event space operations in downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row district. In November 2021, the award-winning beermaker opened its third Valley location at the monOrchid building at Roosevelt and Second streets. Last month, Pedal Haus announced it now...
Houston restaurant to open first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Federal American Grill, a restaurant concept based in Houston, will open its first Arizona location in Scottsdale in the coming weeks. The chain, which was founded by Matt Brice in 2013, has taken over a 7,200-square-foot standalone building in the Scottsdale 101 Shopping Center off of the Loop 101 and Mayo Blvd. on the boarder of Phoenix and Scottsdale.
Phoenix Sky Harbor records most rain in a day in 2022
PHOENIX — Recent storms passing across the Valley set new rainfall records at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Saturday. Sky Harbor set a new daily rainfall record of .76 inches, surpassing the old record of .69 inches in 1908, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix. The...
Taiwan chipmaker TSMC to build second Arizona facility, increase investment to $40 billion
PHOENIX — Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is strengthening its presence in Arizona, announcing Tuesday it will build a second facility in the state and increase its investment to $40 billion. The announcement comes on the same day President Joe Biden will visit TSMC’s multibillion dollar under-construction plant in...
