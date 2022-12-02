ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Carnival passenger James Grimes reveals how he survived 20 hours overboard

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DRga2_0jVD4VO200

The Alabama man who fell off a Carnival cruise ship and miraculously survived nearly 20 hours treading water says he fought off what he feared was a shark and ate floating bamboo as he desperately tried to stay afloat.

James Michael Grimes told ABC News on Friday that he has no idea how he fell off the Carnival Valor ship and plunged into the shark-infested waters of the Gulf of Mexico the night of Nov. 23.

The 28-year-old couldn’t recall how many drinks he had in the lead-up but denied being drunk, insisting the last thing he remembered was winning an air-guitar contest in one of the ship lounges.

“The next thing I know … I regained consciousness. I was in the water with no boat in sight,” Grimes said.

As he was treading the choppy waters clinging to hope that he would be rescued, Grimes recalled being approached by a huge creature he initially thought was a shark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHoAb_0jVD4VO200
James Michael Grimes told ABC News on Friday that he has no idea how he fell off the Carnival Valor ship on Nov. 23.
ABC News/Good Morning America

“I was swimming in one direction, and I looked around, and I seen it out of the corner of my eye,” Grime said. “It came up on me really quick, and I went under.

“It wasn’t a shark, I don’t believe. It had more like a flat mouth and came up and bumped one of my legs, and I kicked it with the other leg. It scared me, not knowing what it was. All I could see was a fin.”

At one point, Grime said a stick came floating by that looked like bamboo.

“So I started eating on it and it actually, I won’t say it tasted good, but it gave some type of flavor in my mouth other than salt water,” he said.

Grimes insists he never lost hope that he would be rescued, saying, “My worst fear is drowning, and that’s something I didn’t want to face.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYGPv_0jVD4VO200
Dramatic video showed him being plucked from the ocean by the Coast Guard — nearly 20 hours after he went overboard.
US Coast Guard

“I wanted to see my family, and I was dead set on making it out of there. I was never accepting that this is it, this is going to be the end of my life. I’m 28 years old. I’m too young. This is not going to be it,” he continued.

Grimes, who was on the five-day Thanksgiving cruise with 18 family members, was reported missing by his sister about 12 hours after he left the ship’s bar to use the bathroom and failed to return.

It prompted the Cozumel, Mexico-bound vessel to retrace its path toward New Orleans and the US Coast Guard to launch a frantic search.

Grimes was eventually spotted by a cargo ship, and dramatic video showed him being plucked from the ocean by the Coast Guard — about 20 miles south of Louisiana’s Southwest Pass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aICeV_0jVD4VO200
The 28-year-old couldn’t recall how many drinks he had in the lead-up but denied being drunk when he fell overboard.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

His rescuers believe he was moments away from perishing in the water given the hypothermia, shock and dehydration he was suffering from.

“The fall didn’t kill me, sea creatures didn’t eat me — I felt like I was meant to get out of there,” Grimes said.

It still isn’t clear how Grimes ended up overboard, but the US Coast Guard appeared to suggest he may have breached the cruise ship’s safety barriers.

“Cruise ships have safety barriers in all public areas that are regulated by US Coast Guard standards that prevent a guest from falling off,” the agency said in a statement.

“Guests should never ever climb up on the rails. The only way to go overboard is to purposefully climb up and over the safety barriers.”

Comments / 3

Related
New York Post

Carnival passenger rescued after 15 hours at sea got in trouble for vaping

The passenger who was miraculously rescued in the Gulf of Mexico 15 hours after he fell off a Carnival cruise ship had gotten in trouble for vaping — and was likely drunk when he went overboard. The 28-year-old man, who hasn’t been identified, was with his sister at the Carnival Valor’s bar at 11 p.m. Wednesday when he took a bathroom break and never came back, the cruise line said. She only reported him missing at noon Thursday, prompting the Cozumel, Mexico-bound vessel to retrace its path toward New Orleans and the US Coast Guard to launch a search. Someone on a cargo...
LOUISIANA STATE
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Five cars rented by Biden family burst into flames in Nantucket

Five cars rented by President Joe Biden’s Secret Service detail for his Thanksgiving weekend trip to Nantucket mysteriously burst into flames a day after he left, according to reports.Footage of the burned out rental vehicles in a car park at Nantucket Memorial Airport was obtained by the Nantucket Current.The local news site reported that the cause of the fire was under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze.Footage showed firefighters dampening down the smouldering remains of several vehicles including a Chevy Suburban, a Ford Explorer, an Infiniti QX80, a Ford Expedition, and a Jeep Gladiator.In a statement, the...
NANTUCKET, MA
Outsider.com

Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four

A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
MilitaryTimes

Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16

An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
LOUISIANA STATE
New York Post

Southwest passenger claimed ‘Jesus told her’ to open plane door mid-flight, docs say

She’ll need God on her side to get out of this one. An unruly Southwest Airlines passenger who tried to open the aircraft’s door mid-flight, then bit another passenger, claimed “Jesus told her” to do it, according to court documents. Elom Agbegninou, 34, was on the Ohio-bound flight from Texas on Saturday afternoon when she allegedly became frustrated that flight attendants prevented her from reaching the emergency exit, Click2Houston reported. When a fellow passenger intervened by tackling Agbegninou, she responded by biting the person on the thigh, refusing to let go until the victim forced their fingers into her jaw.  The crazed...
ARKANSAS STATE
iheart.com

Inspection Of Yellowstone Hot Spring Leads To Frightening Discovery

A human body part was recently spotted floating in a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. According to KTLA, officials DNA tested the foot to uncover the identity of the individual that it formerly belonged to. The National Park Service released a statement regarding the incident that occurred in Abyss Pool.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
96K+
Followers
66K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy