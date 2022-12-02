ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild video shows migrant paragliding over border fence into Spain

By Lee Brown
 4 days ago

He’s just dropping in.

Incredible footage captures the moment an immigrant paraglides into Spain to avoid a notoriously tough fenced-off border crossing — where 23 people were killed in violent clashes with guards earlier this year.

A now-viral video caught two men gasping in surprise on Thursday as they saw the paraglider crossing the Melilla fence, one of the main entry points into Europe from Morocco.

“Brother, he is jumping in a f—ing parachute, a f—ing parachute — incredible!” one of the onlookers gasps.

Local authorities soon confirmed they were looking for the mystery migrant seen flying across the heavily guarded border that has two 7.5-mile-long parallel fences that at points are up to 33 feet high.

“Patrols immediately headed to the area, but were unable to locate the migrant,” the statement added of the crossing at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

A border crosser paraglides into Spain over heavily guarded fence from Morocco.
Spanish newspaper El Faro de Melilla said it was the first time someone appears to have come in via paraglider, suggesting that it could be one bought online for as little as $6.75.

In fact, the local outlet said, there have been no reports of crossers using the area since 23 people were killed in horrific scenes in June.

That came as up to 2,000 migrants stormed the fence and engaged in a two-hour skirmish with border officers, resulting in a stampede.

The border is heavily guarded and protected by two parallel fences as high as 30 feet.
The crossing saw 23 killed in horrific scenes in June.
Moroccan police launched tear gas and beat men with batons, even when some were prone on the ground. However, authorities initially said the deaths resulted from a crush, and from migrants falling off the high fence.

Spanish authorities have also been accused of unlawfully pushing back some migrants to Morocco, allegedly violating their right to seek asylum.

Of the more than 29,000 migrants who crossed into Spain by land or sea without authorization so far this year, some 1,300 did so through Melilla, according to the Spanish Interior Ministry.

With Post wires

