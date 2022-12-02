Traffic Advisory Issued for I-24 for Sunday, December 4

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) advises caution for motorists as workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-24 in Rutherford County at exit 78 in Murfreesboro on Sunday morning, Dec. 4.

The work will result in one interstate stoppage and multiple rolling roadblocks beginning at 6 a.m. The duration of the entire event is expected to take approximately five to six hours.

The planned interstate crossing is necessary to accommodate the growth in the Blackman area and surrounding areas on the west side of Murfreesboro.

Guardian Traffic Control will be assisting with the roadblocks, stopping traffic so the work can be performed as quickly and safely as possible by MTE crews.

In the event of inclement weather, the next proposed date will be Dec.18.

