ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Jimmy Kimmel Goes off On “Black White Supremacist” Kanye West After He Lauds Hitler’s Accomplishments

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0qVY_0jVD4NZS00

Jimmy Kimmel tore into Kanye West on last night’s episode of his late night show, going in on the rapper and designer after his shocking interview with Alex Jones. Kimmel went after the “deranged” star during his monologue, criticizing him for his three-hour sit-down with the “despicable” Jones.

Playing a clip of West and Jones in which the rapper admits, “I see good things about Hitler, also,” Kimmel replied sarcastically, “Oh, great.”

Following another clip of West in which he said every human being has value, “especially Hitler,” Kimmel responded with disbelief, asking his audience, “Especially Hitler?”

“I think he’s wearing the wrong color hood,” he quipped, referring to West’s all-black balaclava, before busting his false claims on InfoWars that Hitler invented both the highway and the microphone. The late night host said West might be the first to think Hitler was behind the microphone, but theorized he could be thinking of the “old myth” about Nazis inventing microwaves.

“The microwave is not a microphone,” Kimmel reminded us, before adding, “But I haven’t seen anything like this. We have a Black white supremacist running around.”

Wondering what would happen if another superstar was spreading the same rhetoric as West, Kimmel settled on the example of Ariana Grande, telling his audience the singer would be fired from a cannon and thrown into the ocean if she were saying the same things as West.

“Kanye seems to get crazier every day, and he still has fans, and you know an interview’s gone off the rails when you’re watching it thinking, ‘Gee, I hope Alex Jones can talk some sense into this guy,'” Kimmel said.

Playing one more clip of West’s interview in which he expressed support for Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, Kimmel took a shot at his education, telling the audience West “shouldn’t have dropped out of college.”

“Herschel Walker should send Kanye a thank you note right now for diverting our attention away from him,” Kimmel quipped.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weekdays at 11:35/10:35c on ABC. Watch Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.

Comments / 11

David Vento
4d ago

Kanye needs to take a long vacation and get away from any form of social media. The guy has big-time issues!

Reply
7
Related
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
RadarOnline

Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indy100

People think this photo of Kanye at a Maryland sushi bar shows he's hit a new low

There's a lot going on in this new photo of Kanye West sitting at a sushi restaurant in Frederick, Maryland. On Monday, Twitter user Kyle posted a photo of West, also known as Ye, sitting at a table at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, of all places. West, 45, appeared very unhappy wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and giant rubber boots as he frowned next to a smiling fan. Behind West sat 24-year-old white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWest and Fuentes have recently developed a friendship as both men have...
FREDERICK, MD
People

Jerry Seinfeld Says Dave Chappelle's SNL Monologue About Antisemitism 'Provokes a Conversation'

"I did think the comedy was well-executed," Seinfeld acknowledged, noting that the friendship he shares with Chappelle is "not a close relationship" Jerry Seinfeld is speaking out about Dave Chappelle's opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. The 68-year-old comedian — who is Jewish — addressed Chappelle's comedy routine which centered around Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments. "I did think the comedy was well-executed," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "But I think the subject matter calls for a conversation that I don't think I'd want to have in this venue."  The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee...
MISSOURI STATE
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
News Breaking LIVE

Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV

Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife interrupts monologue to issue plea on abortion rights

Jimmy Kimmel Live was interrupted by an alarm during the host’s monologue on Monday (7 November) night. Kimmel’s wife and co-head writer on the show, Molly McNearney, then took to the stage to announce she was “sounding the alarm” because “tomorrow is Election Day” in the United States, and “abortion rights are gone or in danger in 26 states, even though the majority of people in this country support a woman’s right to choose”.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye Denies The Holocaust, Calls Obama A “Jewish President”

Kanye’s appearance on Alex Jones was a disaster. Kanye found himself in a compromising position on Thursday as he appeared on Alex Jones’s InfoWars. Ye was joined by Nick Fuentes, who seems to be his best friend these days. As many of you already know, the appearance was a disaster, with Ye saying things like “I Like Hitler.”
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Decider.com

Decider.com

51K+
Followers
7K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy