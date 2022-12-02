Jimmy Kimmel Goes off On “Black White Supremacist” Kanye West After He Lauds Hitler’s Accomplishments

Jimmy Kimmel tore into Kanye West on last night’s episode of his late night show, going in on the rapper and designer after his shocking interview with Alex Jones. Kimmel went after the “deranged” star during his monologue, criticizing him for his three-hour sit-down with the “despicable” Jones.

Playing a clip of West and Jones in which the rapper admits, “I see good things about Hitler, also,” Kimmel replied sarcastically, “Oh, great.”

Following another clip of West in which he said every human being has value, “especially Hitler,” Kimmel responded with disbelief, asking his audience, “Especially Hitler?”

“I think he’s wearing the wrong color hood,” he quipped, referring to West’s all-black balaclava, before busting his false claims on InfoWars that Hitler invented both the highway and the microphone. The late night host said West might be the first to think Hitler was behind the microphone, but theorized he could be thinking of the “old myth” about Nazis inventing microwaves.

“The microwave is not a microphone,” Kimmel reminded us, before adding, “But I haven’t seen anything like this. We have a Black white supremacist running around.”

Wondering what would happen if another superstar was spreading the same rhetoric as West, Kimmel settled on the example of Ariana Grande, telling his audience the singer would be fired from a cannon and thrown into the ocean if she were saying the same things as West.

“Kanye seems to get crazier every day, and he still has fans, and you know an interview’s gone off the rails when you’re watching it thinking, ‘Gee, I hope Alex Jones can talk some sense into this guy,'” Kimmel said.

Playing one more clip of West’s interview in which he expressed support for Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, Kimmel took a shot at his education, telling the audience West “shouldn’t have dropped out of college.”

“Herschel Walker should send Kanye a thank you note right now for diverting our attention away from him,” Kimmel quipped.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weekdays at 11:35/10:35c on ABC. Watch Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.